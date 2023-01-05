ALISON BOSHOFF: Sam Brown reveals she lost her distinctive, powerful singing voice 15 years ago

Sam Brown's distinctive, powerful vocals were one of the sounds of the 1980s — but the pop star has revealed that she lost her singing voice 15 years ago.

Brown, 58, has had two operations and tried everything — psychotherapy, hypnotherapy, speech therapy, acupuncture, Reiki, crystal healing and voice physio — to get it back, to no avail.

The success she tasted with the 1988 hit Stop! and subsequent hits including Kissing Gate is now just a memory, and she is working as a ukulele teacher.

She said: 'It's gone. Losing my voice destroyed part of me. There have been a lot of tears over the years.'

The issues started in 2005, when Brown noticed, while performing with Jools Holland, that she was struggling to maintain her pitch.

Two years later, things had deteriorated to the point that she had to abandon a tour.

A cyst was found on her vocal cords and removed, but still she could not hold a note.

What followed is every vocalist's worst nightmare — and Brown says she can't come to terms with the fact that her voice has gone for ever.

The daughter of 60s singer Joe, Sam grew up with stars like Stevie Wonder and Small Faces frontman Steve Marriott dropping in and out of the family home.

She worked with legends including Sir Elton John and George Harrison during her career.

Now, she has had to adjust to a new reality, as a music teacher living in Dorset.

'In the early days, I had a few nights looking at my old videos and clips on YouTube, with a bottle of wine, and it was heartbreaking,' she recalled.

'I loved singing more than anything else, apart from my children. Singing defined me. It's like: 'Who am I without my voice?'

'There is a level of depression constantly under the surface for me, which means I have to work a bit harder, just to enjoy my life.'

She added: 'I think the issue with my voice was partly, if not largely, emotional. I was working a lot. I split up with my husband. I moved away with my kids and I basically had a breakdown.

'My voice was loud and powerful and I probably hammered it and didn't do myself any good. Jools's band is a loud one to sing against.

'But I don't think the issue is entirely physical, because I've seen so many doctors that, if it was, it would be fixed by now.'

Brown said she hadn't given up on her dream of singing again, 'but I've definitely parked it, because it's upsetting to be constantly faced with the problem. It's easier to put it aside while I teach people and be jolly and focus on them.'

There is also the financial cost to be considered. 'You need money to explore these things and I'm not a rich person. Each thing I do, I have to save up — not only for the treatment, but also to take the time off work.'

Despite all this, Brown is putting out a new album, Number Eight, this month, having spent £6,000 of her savings on recording it. Her vocals have been autotuned on the tracks.

She said: 'My voice isn't getting better. It's getting worse if anything. It's incredibly difficult for me to hear myself trying to sing a song. It's painful.

'For the album, I put my voice into an auto-tune programme, and when I tuned it up, it all fell into place. I'm thrilled I've been able to overcome the loss of my voice and make a really interesting piece of work.'

Brown's musical career started when, aged 14, she sang backing vocals on a studio album by the Small Faces.

After working with Adam & The Ants and Spandau Ballet, she landed a record deal. Her biggest hit was Stop! in 1988. It featured on the soundtrack to Roman Polanski's 1992 film Bitter Moon and a cover by Jamelia was in the 2004 Bridget Jones sequel The Edge Of Reason.

Chart success dwindled after two successful albums. She performed at the Party At The Palace in 2002 and recorded backing vocals for George Harrison in 2000 for a re-release of his hit My Sweet Lord.

She said: 'It hurts not to be able to sing with my Dad; with my son Mohan, who's a fantastic singer and writer; and with my daughter Vicki, who's also musical.

'I can hear it in my head, but it's not quite the same. I can remember the feeling of being on stage, singing and being at one with myself and the audience, but it's gone. I can't come to terms with the idea that I'll never sing again. But other people have greater problems.'

Back to school for beauty queen Gemma

It's an old school reunion for the St Trinian's gang, with director Ol Parker, headmistress Rupert Everett and tearaway Gemma Arterton all teaming up — 15 years on — in a new drama for Sky.

The show, Funny Woman, is a sitcom based on the novel by Nick Hornby. Arterton plays Barbara Parker, a regional beauty queen (Miss Blackpool) who moves to London in search of TV fame.

Everett is almost unrecognisable, in a bald cap and heavy make-up, as her agent Brian Debenham. The comedy has been written by Morwenna Banks, who also brilliantly adapted Mick Herron's Slow Horses for Apple TV+.

Arterton says: 'It's a heartwarming story of an ambitious woman with a dream of making people laugh — it's going to be something special. It's an honour to be working with such an incredible team, and be reunited with my first ever director, Oliver Parker.'

Of her character, Arterton said: 'Barbara Parker is quite silly. She's got a lot of comedy in her bones, and yet she's quite glamorous. She's a real clown, but a real working-class girl.'

Writer Jack Thorne has gone from Dark Materials to Satanic Majesties — penning six scripts for a big budget TV drama about the Rolling Stones.

Thorne, who wrote His Dark Materials for the BBC, as well as the stage play Harry Potter And The Cursed Child, was asked to come on board the untitled project after initial work by Nick Hornby was judged to have not quite hit the mark.

Novelist Hornby said in 2021 that he had been having regular meetings with Mick Jagger in order to dramatise the story of the Stones in the decade from 1963 to 1973.

The show is being developed for Disney-owned FX by British powerhouse Left Bank Pictures, who also make The Crown.

The series will include the band's rise to fame, the death of Brian Jones, Altamont, the drugs bust at Redlands and much more besides.

The Apprentice started this week with its now-familiar cast of big-heads, oddballs and Instagram-friendly show-offs competing for £250,000 of Lord Sugar's money.

Or, as the business magnate himself puts it: 'Chancers, poseurs, brown nosers, moaning Minnies, big-time Charlies and half-pint Harrys.'

However, I hear that the BBC is pursuing a rival business competition format — perhaps reasoning that after 16 series The Apprentice might just be coming to the end of its useful life.

The Business Games is being made in-house by BBC Studios and will be a run of 60-minute episodes. There's no word as to whether this format will involve some more credible candidates.

Lord Sugar is bound to be unamused at the news of a rival show on the same station — yesterday he laid into Gordon Ramsay, accusing his BBC One Future Food Stars show of ripping off The Apprentice.

He said: 'Gordon Ramsay had some cockamamie idea. I like Gordon and I think he's very good and should stick to what he should do: cooking and all that stuff.'

Doggone it, I want to dance!

Graeme Hall has become famous thanks to Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly which has just returned to Channel 5 for a fifth series, but he insists: 'The dogs are the stars.'

Yorkshireman Hall, 56, who cuts a distinctive figure in brogues and a cravat, tells me: 'When I started out in telly I had no idea if a show about dogs and their problems would work or not.

'The secret of its success is that there's a bit of 'there but for the grace of God' for the dog owners who are watching. We all still remember that Fenton video from a few years ago. Watching it as a dog owner you think: 'Oh, that's funny!' People are a bit proud of their dogs when they are mischievous. But when the problem is worse, then people enjoy seeing what on earth is happening — and then seeing it being solved.'

This time around there are a number of unusual issues, including a dog who 'goes bananas' if he sees a dog poo bin. 'He barks like mad, hoping to chase it away, but that never happens,' Hall says.

'I used to worry about running out of problems, that we would end up repeating the same issues over and over, but that hasn't happened. Just when you think you have seen it all, along comes something else.'

Away from dogs, Hall has a passion for ballroom dancing. He took part in an amateur competition in 2012 as a total novice, and found he loved it.

'I started practising and practising and got to the point of being rubbish in bigger competitions. At that level, you aren't allowed to do lifts, which is probably why my dance partner is still alive.'

Hall gave up the hobby in 2019, due to lack of time, but credits it with curing a slight stoop (he is 6ft 2ins) and would love to do Strictly. 'Yes, I'm waiting for a call,' he joked.

Jamie Oliver has revealed that he couldn't poach an egg until he read Delia Smith's 1998 book How To Cook.

Oliver said: 'My Delia dish — I think probably her genius moment — was how to poach an egg.' The celebrity chef recalled that the book's ultra-simple cover — which featured eggs in a bowl — was the subject of some mockery on its release. 'I actually remember some of the buyers saying: 'Well that will never work; it's a really boring cover.' It was the number one bestseller for yonks.

'I could cook many, many things by the time that book came out — but my nemesis was poaching an egg. Honestly it was. So thanks Delia — fixed that.' Smith's method is fuss-free. She counsels bringing the water up to a bare simmer, cracking an egg into it, simmering for two minutes; and then turning off and leaving for ten minutes.

Harry's Heartstopping Heir

Heartstopper author Alice Oseman has been named Bookseller magazine's person of the year — the youngest ever by two decades — after selling £9.25 million of books in the UK alone in 2022.

Editor Tom Tivnan calls her: 'Probably Britain's first truly global breakout children's superstar in 20 years', but doesn't mention Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling by name.

Also on the list of the 150 most influential people in publishing is former Pointless star Richard Osman — known as 'Osman the omnipotent.' His Thursday Murder Club 'cosy crime' stories have been phenomenally successful.

A fourth instalment will be out in September and he has signed a new, four-book deal with publisher Viking which will concern a father and daughter crime-solving duo.

Royal row over Depp's return

Johnny Depp's first major film role after years of legal fights with ex-wife Amber Heard will be playing King Louis XV in French film Jeanne du Barry.

Images of Depp as the King (known as 'Louis the Beloved') were released this week by director Maiwenn, who also stars as the monarch's mistress.

In a powdered wig and rouge, Depp looks like beurre wouldn't melt, but French journalist Bernard Montiel says all was far from sweetness and light on set.

Montiel claimed there were clashes due to time-keeping. 'It's going very, very badly. They argue constantly.'

He added: 'Johnny Depp is an excellent actor . . . when he comes on the set. Except that sometimes the team is ready at 6am and no one comes.

'So, afterward, Maiwenn gets angry and the next day, it is she who does not come — and there is Johnny Depp. It's madness.'