Ann Arbor, MI

Report: Michigan expecting NCAA allegations

By Field Level Media
The Avery Journal-Times
The Avery Journal-Times
 4 days ago

Michigan is anticipating a Notice of Allegations from the NCAA over a pair of minor violations, The Athletic reported Thursday.

The violations include an analyst coaching players on the field and text messages that violated NCAA rules, per the report. Michigan self-reported the violation regarding the analyst, per The Athletic.

The allegations are expected to land by Friday.

Though minor in nature, the NCAA investigation also centers on Michigan's response to them, per the report.

Michigan finished 13-1 and won the Big Ten championship before losing to TCU in the College Football Playoff semifinals.

--Field Level Media

