Read full article on original website
Related
ophthalmologytimes.com
Frontera Therapeutics doses first patient in clinical trial for gene therapy FT-001 for treatment of LCA
FT-001 is administered by a one-time injection into the subretinal space of the eye that delivers a functional copy of the human RPE65 gene to the nuclei of the patient’s retinal cells. Frontera Therapeutics today announced that it has dosed the first patient in a Phase 1 clinical trial...
MedicalXpress
Novel T cell receptor therapy shows early anti-tumor activity
Afamitresgene autoleucel (afami-cel; formerly ADP-A2M4), an adoptive T cell receptor (TCR) therapy targeting the MAGE-A4 cancer antigen, achieved clinically significant results for patients with multiple solid tumor types in a Phase I clinical trial led by researchers at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. The outcomes, published today...
ajmc.com
ASH Abstracts Reveal Disparate CAR T-Cell Therapy Access and Outcomes in MM, DLBCL
Access to and outcomes of chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies may differ by characteristics such as race, ethnicity, gender, and geographic location among patients with cancer. Access to and outcomes of chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies may differ by characteristics such as race, ethnicity, gender, and geographic location...
targetedonc.com
Understanding the Role of Molecular Testing in Endometrial Cancer
According to The Cancer Genome Atlas and the ProMisE algorithm, there are 4 molecular subtypes of endometrial cancer, including POLE, dMMR, p53 abnormal, and no specific molecular profile. It is critical for experts who care for patients with endometrial cancer to understand the role of molecular classification in guiding treatment...
MedicalXpress
New biomarker for early prediction of response to CAR-T cell therapy
A MedUni Vienna research team has discovered a highly potent biomarker for clinical response to CAR-T cell therapy, describing the prerequisites for optimal use of this novel therapy for lymphoma treatment. The current findings are an essential step toward optimizing this promising therapy. The results of the study were recently published in the journal Frontiers in Immunology.
Medical News Today
Type 2 diabetes: Metformin may significantly lower risk of joint replacement
Osteoarthritis is a common, chronic disorder causing pain and disability among older adults. Type 2 diabetes mellitus is a well-known risk factor for osteoarthritis regardless of body mass index. Metformin, the current leading type 2 diabetes medication, has shown the potential to improve insulin sensitivity, fight inflammation, and protect joints.
scitechdaily.com
Common Arthritis Treatment May Actually Accelerate Disease Progression
Two recent studies have shown that corticosteroid injections, which are commonly used to treat the pain associated with knee osteoarthritis, may actually contribute to the progression of the disease. These findings were recently presented at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA). Osteoarthritis is a widespread...
PsyPost
A single dose of psilocybin improves depression in treatment-resistant patients, but with adverse effects
A recent study published in the New England Journal of Medicine suggests that psilocybin therapy may offer therapeutic benefits for patients with treatment-resistant depression. When administered alongside psychological support, a 25 mg psilocybin dose reduced depression scores among treatment-resistant patients. However, adverse effects were reported, and further clinical trials are needed.
ophthalmologytimes.com
Why patients with inflammatory bowel disease might need to see their ophthalmologist
Ocular involvement in IBD is a rare extraintestinal manifestation, but may be critical because of its potential sight-threatening complications if not treated promptly and accurately, according to researchers. Polish investigators who conducted a review of the occurrence of ophthalmic complications in inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) reported that ocular disorders are...
physiciansweekly.com
Incidence, Treatment and Clinical Impact of Iron Deficiency in Chronic Heart Failure: A Longitudinal Analysis
In patients with heart failure (HF), iron deficiency (ID) is a well-recognized therapeutic target; information about its incidence, patterns of iron repletion, and clinical impact is scarce. This single-center longitudinal cohort study assessed the rates of ID testing and diagnosis in patients with stable HF, patterns of treatment with intravenous iron, and clinical impact of intravenous iron on HF rehospitalization risk. We included 711 consecutive outpatients (4400 visits) with stable chronic HF from 2014 to 2019 (median [interquartile range] visits per patient: 2 [2-7]. ID was defined as serum ferritin <100 µg/L, or 100-299 µg/L with transferrin saturation (TSAT) < 20%. During a median follow-up of 2.20 (1.11-3.78) years, ferritin and TSAT were measured at 2230 (50.7%) and 2183 visits (49.6%), respectively. ID was found at 846 (37.9%) visits, with ferritin and TSAT available (2230/4400), and intravenous iron was administered at 321/4400 (7.3%) visits; 233 (32.8%) patients received intravenous iron during follow-up. After multivariate analyses, iron repletion at any time during follow-up was associated with a lower risk of recurrent HF hospitalization (hazard ratio [HR] = 0.50, 95% confidence interval [CI] = 0.28-0.88; p = 0.016). Thus, ID was a frequent finding in patients with HF, and its repletion reduced the risk of recurrent HF hospitalizations.
Healthline
What’s the Difference Between Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA) and Ankylosing Spondylitis (AS)?
Key differences between rheumatoid arthritis and ankylosing spondylitis include the joints they affect and who’s most likely to develop each condition. Some treatment options may also work for one but not the other. Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and ankylosing spondylitis (AS) are among the most common rheumatic (joint) conditions. RA...
neurologylive.com
Links Identified Between Depression and Postural Instability in Early-Stage Parkinson Disease
Data from a cohort of nearly 100 patients with Parkinson disease suggest there are shared nondopaminergic pathogenic mechanisms between depression and postural instability symptoms of the disease. Recently published findings from a study of patients with early-stage Parkinson disease (PD) unexposed to antiparkinsonian drugs showed an association between depression and...
Brukinsa Beats Imbruvica for Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Next-Generation Targeted Therapy Zanubrutinib Found Superior to Ibrutinib for CLL and SLL. The targeted drug zanubrutinib [Brukinsa] showed superior efficacy with fewer side effects than ibrutinib [Imbruvica] in the first head-to-head comparison between the two drugs among people with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), according to data presented at the 64th American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting and Exposition. The findings were simultaneously published in The New England Journal of Medicine.
physiciansweekly.com
Bone Mineral Density Assessment in Operative Spine Patients Using an MRI-Based Score
The following is the summary of “MRI-Based Score for Assessment of Bone Mineral Density in Operative Spine Patients” published in the January 2023 issue of Spine by Kim, et al. Introspective evaluation. The purpose of this study was to validate a previously developed bone mineral density (BMD) grading...
Healthline
In the News: FDA Approves Extended-Release Antidepressant for Major Depressive Disorder
Major depressive disorder (MDD) is a mental health condition featuring persistent low mood, reduced pleasure capacity, and a lack of interest in enjoyable activities. Living with depression means more than feeling sad or disengaged. It can also mean:. poor concentration. changes in appetite. sleep problems. fatigue. low self-esteem or feelings...
hcplive.com
Patients with Rheumatoid Arthritis Satisfied with Switch to Adalimumab Biosimilar
Results of the study, which focused on patient-reported outcomes in addition to clinical measurements, mirror findings from other large-scale studies evaluating the safety and efficacy of biosimilars in patients with rheumatoid arthritis. Swapping adalimumab with an adalimumab biosimilar did not significantly increase disease activity or result in worse patient-reported outcomes...
targetedonc.com
Factors Influencing Frontline Therapy Options for Favorable-Risk RCC
Naomi B. Haas, MD, discusses the choice of frontline treatment for favorable-risk patients with advanced clear cell renal cell carcinoma. Naomi B. Haas, MD, director of the kidney and prostate cancer program at Penn Medicine and professor of medicine at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, discusses the choice of frontline treatment for favorable-risk patients with advanced clear cell renal cell carcinoma (RCC).
Healthline
Is Ankylosing Spondylitis the Same as Axial Spondyloarthritis?
Ankylosing spondylitis is the more severe subtype of axial spondyloarthritis (axSpA). It means the damage to your joints is visible on an X-ray. But some experts think this distinction isn’t clinically significant and consider axSpA as more of a spectrum. Ankylosing spondylitis (AS) belongs to an umbrella of conditions...
Three-Drug Combination Therapy Effective in Patients with High-Risk Leukemia
A three-drug combination that sent chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) into deep remissions in a broad group of patients in a clinical trial is highly effective in patients with high-risk forms of the disease, a new, phase 2 clinical trial led by Dana-Farber Cancer Institute investigators indicates. The initial cohort of...
hcplive.com
TNFi Treatment did not Increase Incidence of Hematological Malignancies in Psoriatic Arthritis
Although the incidence rates were similar among those treated with TNFi and biologics-naïve patients, patients with psoriatic arthritis had a 35% increased risk when compared with the general population. Although a moderately increased risk of hematological malignancies was observed in patients with psoriatic arthritis (PsA) when compared with the...
Comments / 0