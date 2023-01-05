(Adair) The Adair Police Department arrested 37-year-old Trel Curtis Peterson, of Des Moines, on January 2nd for Eluding and Driving While Barred. According to the report, Peterson failed to stop when an officer initiated a traffic stop. Peterson drove eastbound on I-80 going at speeds over 100 mph and he passed a vehicle on the shoulder. Peterson exited the interstate at the 93 mm and headed south on Stuart Road, eventually stopping on 350th Street and York Avenue, blowing through multiple stop signs on gravel roads. Peterson was driving in excess of 70 mph on the gravel roads and nearly lost control multiple times. After ordering Peterson out of the vehicle, Peterson stated that he just ran because he didn’t have a license.

