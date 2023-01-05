Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
theshelbyreport.com
Hy-Vee Pharmacies Offers Low-Cost Insulin, Free Shingles Vaccine
West Des Moines, Iowa-based Hy-Vee has announced that Medicare Part D beneficiaries are able to access reduced-cost monthly insulin supplies and free Shingrix vaccines at pharmacy locations, as outlined in the recent Inflation Reduction Act, which went into effect Jan. 1. Insulin out-of-pocket cap. Under the Inflation Reduction Act, Medicare...
theperrynews.com
Ankeny photographer shares stunning images of national symbol
Photographer Steven Phelps of Ankeny shared with ThePerryNews.com Monday some stunning photographs of bald eagles that he shot along the Raccoon River near Perry. Some details about the majestic birds were shared in ThePerryNews.com last week by amateur ornithologist Ray Harden of Perry. The bald eagle has served as a national symbol of America since its placement on the Great Seal of the United States in 1782.
Popular discount grocery store opens new location in Iowa
A well-known discount supermarket chain recently opened another new location in Iowa. Read on to learn more. On January 5, 2023, the popular discount grocery store Aldi celebrated the grand opening event for its newest Iowa store location in Windsor Heights.
theperrynews.com
Dallas County Sheriff’s Report January 9
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Pamala Mosley of Grimes was traveling on 270th Street near U Avenue when her vehicle collided with a vehicle, driven by Matthew Osmundson of Boone. Mosley was transported to a Des Moines hospital by Waukee EMS. Damage to Mosley’s vehicle was estimated at $24,000, and damage to Osmundson’s vehicle was estimated at $12,000.
theperrynews.com
Kenneth David McDowell of Perry
Kenneth David McDowell, son of Kenneth Chester McDowell and Bonnie LaVon Kever McDowell, was born Aug. 12, 1948, in Des Moines, Iowa. David grew up in Perry and worked on the family farm. He graduated from Perry High School in 1967. A year later, on Sept. 30, 1968, he married...
theperrynews.com
Nineteen14 in Minburn reopens Saturday under new owner
MINBURN, Iowa — The Nineteen14 Depot in Minburn will celebrate its grand opening under new management Saturday night, the bar’s new owner, Michael Roberts of Ankeny, announced Saturday. Last summer the Minburn City Council began exploring the possibility of selling the 109-year-old depot but ultimately decided to retain...
theperrynews.com
Ronnie Dean Swigert of West Des Moines
Ronnie Dean Swigert, 71, of West Des Moines passed away Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at the Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines, Iowa. Ronnie was born Sept. 4, 1951, at the city hospital in Sheldon, Iowa, the son of Clarence and Muriel (Grimm) Swigert. His family lived in Sheldon...
KCRG.com
Rescue dogs headed for Minnesota diverted to Des Moines due to weather
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) – Two rescue dogs from Puerto Rico are on their way to a new home, but their trip included some detours. They were on a flight headed to Minneapolis, but the winter weather caused the flight to be diverted to Des Moines for the night.
Iowa Family Plans Therapy Stables After Son’s Death
If you have ever lost a family member, you know that the pain it never brings truly goes away. You just learn to live with it. One Iowa family is taking the grief they feel every day to help others who are struggling. Jed Riesselman passed away after a farm...
theperrynews.com
Jayette wrestlers to host home meet Monday
The Perry High School Jayette wrestling team will host Colfax-Mingo High School and Norwalk High School in a home meet set for Monday, Jan. 9 at the PHS gym. Wrestling will start at 6 p.m. and consist of three duals. Senior wrestlers will be recognized in a ceremony. “Please help...
Des Moines man arrested in Adair County for Eluding
(Adair) The Adair Police Department arrested 37-year-old Trel Curtis Peterson, of Des Moines, on January 2nd for Eluding and Driving While Barred. According to the report, Peterson failed to stop when an officer initiated a traffic stop. Peterson drove eastbound on I-80 going at speeds over 100 mph and he passed a vehicle on the shoulder. Peterson exited the interstate at the 93 mm and headed south on Stuart Road, eventually stopping on 350th Street and York Avenue, blowing through multiple stop signs on gravel roads. Peterson was driving in excess of 70 mph on the gravel roads and nearly lost control multiple times. After ordering Peterson out of the vehicle, Peterson stated that he just ran because he didn’t have a license.
theperrynews.com
Perry Middle Schools bands perform winter concert Monday
The Perry Middle School Bands performed a winter concert for a capacity crowd at the Perry Performing Arts Center Monday night. The 7 p.m. performance featured three songs by the sixth grade band and three songs by the combined seventh and eighth grade band. Perry Middle School Sixth Grade Band.
iheart.com
Iowa Gas Prices Rise to Start the Week
(Iowa) -- Gas prices in Iowa are up to start the week. Triple A reports the average price for regular unleaded in Iowa is $3.16 a gallon, up from $3.01 a gallon at this time last week. At this time last year, the statewide average price for regular was $3.05 a gallon. The most expensive gas in Iowa is in Audubon County, where the average price for a gallon of regular is $3.31.
theperrynews.com
Des Moines man arrested allegedly drunk with pistol Sunday
A Des Moines man was arrested in West Des Moines early Sunday after he was found armed and allegedly drunk. Fox Cooper Corcoran, 22, of 207 42nd St., Des Moines, was charged with possession or carrying of a dangerous weapon while intoxicated and public intoxication. The incident began about 12:15...
theperrynews.com
Perry Police Report January 9
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Officers responded to a report of a domestic situation in the 1300 block of Second Street. The dispute was verbal only. Chol Mashar Koueth, 33, of 2516 Perry Park Ave., Perry, was arrested on a Polk County warrant for probation violation on original charges of threats-explosives or incendiary device. He was issued a citation for reckless use of fire.
2 arrested for trying to snatch child in downtown Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Two people were arrested Thursday night for allegedly trying to steal a child in downtown Des Moines. Laurie Lynn Potter, 56, and Michael Ernest Ross, 43, were arrested and charged with Child Stealing, a Class C Felony. Police said the victim and their mother were at her office building downtown. The […]
Iowa Man Shocked After Getting $3,000 Water Bill
We all get a little shaken up when bills arrive. Energy costs fluctuate from season to season causing your gas and electric bills to occasionally spike. But one bill that is usually pretty consistent is your water bill. Sure it may go up or down a few dollars here and there, based on water usage. But one Iowa man was stunned when he got his December water bill...for $3,000.
Iowa lawmakers turn to taxes, guns, private school funding
The Iowa Legislature got back to work Monday with Republicans holding even larger majorities in both chambers and goals of approving more tax cuts, further easing gun restrictions and spending public money to fund private schools.
theperrynews.com
Edward Duane Morgan of Grimes
Visitation for Edward Duane Morgan, 92, of Grimes will be held Monday, Jan. 9 from 2-7 p.m. at the Hastings Funeral Home in Jefferson, with family greeting hours from 5-7 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10 also at the funeral home. Eddie died Jan....
theperrynews.com
Perry man arrested after allegedly lighting woman’s hair on fire
A Perry man allegedly assaulted a Madrid woman in a Perry residence early Sunday. Curtis Wesley Jurgensen, 59, of 1019 Graceland Ave., Perry, was charged with domestic abuse assault-use or display a weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia. The incident began about 5:45 a.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of...
