theperrynews.com
Ankeny photographer shares stunning images of national symbol
Photographer Steven Phelps of Ankeny shared with ThePerryNews.com Monday some stunning photographs of bald eagles that he shot along the Raccoon River near Perry. Some details about the majestic birds were shared in ThePerryNews.com last week by amateur ornithologist Ray Harden of Perry. The bald eagle has served as a national symbol of America since its placement on the Great Seal of the United States in 1782.
theperrynews.com
Kenneth David McDowell of Perry
Kenneth David McDowell, son of Kenneth Chester McDowell and Bonnie LaVon Kever McDowell, was born Aug. 12, 1948, in Des Moines, Iowa. David grew up in Perry and worked on the family farm. He graduated from Perry High School in 1967. A year later, on Sept. 30, 1968, he married...
theperrynews.com
Norma Oropeza of Perry
Services are pending for Norma Oropeza, 91, of Perry. Norma died Jan. 4, 2023, at the Dallas County Hospital in Perry, Iowa. Norma is survived by her children, David John, Catherine May, Wayne Russell, Scott William and Michael William; and numerous grandchildren. Hastings Funeral Home in Perry is in charge...
theperrynews.com
Nineteen14 in Minburn reopens Saturday under new owner
MINBURN, Iowa — The Nineteen14 Depot in Minburn will celebrate its grand opening under new management Saturday night, the bar’s new owner, Michael Roberts of Ankeny, announced Saturday. Last summer the Minburn City Council began exploring the possibility of selling the 109-year-old depot but ultimately decided to retain...
VIP: Five-star ISU signee Omaha Biliew talks Cyclones, team success
Waukee (Iowa) five-star forward Omaha Biliew is set to make an early impact at Iowa State next season, as the highest-rated commit in the history of the Cyclones’
theperrynews.com
CORRECTION: Monday meet canceled for Jayettes; Friday tourney on
ThePerryNews.com has learned that the Perry High School Jayette wrestling team has canceled its Monday meet but will instead host a tournament on Friday, Jan. 13 at 6 p.m. in the PHS gym. Friday’s wrestling will start at 5 p.m., following following senior recognition for wrestlers and cheerleaders. “Please...
heartlandcollegesports.com
Iowa State’s Stephanie Soares Leaves Game With Injury
Stephanie Soares left Sunday’s Big 12 women’s game between Iowa State and Oklahoma in the first quarter of Sunday’s game in Norman, Okla. The Iowa State center went down with 8:03 left in the first quarter when she made a move to the basket for a shot attempt and came down awkwardly on her left knee. She went to the ground and remained there as play continued on the other end until a dead ball.
Creston Police Report
(Creston) The Creston Police Department arrested 27-year-old Laura Lee Lagois, of Sioux City, on Friday on a Union County warrant for Failure to Appear on the original charge of Operating While Under the Influence 1st Offense. Lagois was taken to the Union County Jail where she was released after seeing the Magistrate.
theperrynews.com
Perry Middle Schools bands perform winter concert Monday
The Perry Middle School Bands performed a winter concert for a capacity crowd at the Perry Performing Arts Center Monday night. The 7 p.m. performance featured three songs by the sixth grade band and three songs by the combined seventh and eighth grade band. Perry Middle School Sixth Grade Band.
theperrynews.com
Dallas County Sheriff’s Report January 9
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Pamala Mosley of Grimes was traveling on 270th Street near U Avenue when her vehicle collided with a vehicle, driven by Matthew Osmundson of Boone. Mosley was transported to a Des Moines hospital by Waukee EMS. Damage to Mosley’s vehicle was estimated at $24,000, and damage to Osmundson’s vehicle was estimated at $12,000.
iheart.com
Teenager Shot in Fort Dodge
(Fort Dodge, IA) -- A Fort Dodge teenager was hospitalized after being shot late Friday. Police say they found the 17-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to the stomach near the intersection of South 18th Street and Fourth Avenue in Fort Dodge. It is still unclear what led to the shooting. An investigation is ongoing. The victim is expected to survive.
saturdaytradition.com
Caitlin Clark drops 28 as No. 16 Iowa downs No. 14 Michigan
Star Iowa Hawkeye guard Caitlin Clark was incredible in Iowa’s impressive win over No. 14 Michigan Saturday evening. One of the most recognizable names in the sport dropped 28 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists on the evening, including 10 points in the 4th quarter to seal the 94-85 win.
theperrynews.com
Des Moines man arrested allegedly drunk with pistol Sunday
A Des Moines man was arrested in West Des Moines early Sunday after he was found armed and allegedly drunk. Fox Cooper Corcoran, 22, of 207 42nd St., Des Moines, was charged with possession or carrying of a dangerous weapon while intoxicated and public intoxication. The incident began about 12:15...
theperrynews.com
Minor injuries in high-speed head-on collision Saturday
An SUV and a pickup truck collided head on Saturday afternoon south of Perry, seriously damaging the vehicles but leaving the occupants with only minor injuries. The collision occurred shortly before 2 p.m. on 240th Street (Iowa Highway 44) near K Avenue (County Road P58). The circumstances of the crash...
KCCI.com
Warming trend begins Sunday
DES MOINES, Iowa — High pressure continues to control our weather heading into Saturday night. Very light winds will allow temperatures to slide back into the teens again, with some single digits up over the deeper snow in northern Iowa. Like this morning, a few areas of fog could also form. That will be the only moisture to speak of. There is a system travelling by through Missouri, but dry air in Iowa will keep any snowflakes down along the border and no farther north.
Iowa Man Shocked After Getting $3,000 Water Bill
We all get a little shaken up when bills arrive. Energy costs fluctuate from season to season causing your gas and electric bills to occasionally spike. But one bill that is usually pretty consistent is your water bill. Sure it may go up or down a few dollars here and there, based on water usage. But one Iowa man was stunned when he got his December water bill...for $3,000.
theperrynews.com
Perry Police Report January 9
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Officers responded to a report of a domestic situation in the 1300 block of Second Street. The dispute was verbal only. Chol Mashar Koueth, 33, of 2516 Perry Park Ave., Perry, was arrested on a Polk County warrant for probation violation on original charges of threats-explosives or incendiary device. He was issued a citation for reckless use of fire.
2 arrested for trying to snatch child in downtown Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Two people were arrested Thursday night for allegedly trying to steal a child in downtown Des Moines. Laurie Lynn Potter, 56, and Michael Ernest Ross, 43, were arrested and charged with Child Stealing, a Class C Felony. Police said the victim and their mother were at her office building downtown. The […]
KCRG.com
Ex-pastor accused of drugging, abusing Iowa girl
STORY COUNTY, Iowa (KCCI) - A former Iowa church pastor is accused of drugging and sexually abusing a child more than a decade ago. Criminal complaints say 68-year-old Mark Benson abused the girl several times at his home in Cambridge from 2009 to 2012. The victim was between the ages...
Nineteen14 Depot in Minburn reopens after closing down
MINBURN, Iowa — Everyone knows their favorite local restaurants, especially when your hometown only has a little over 300 people. But in October, Minburn's famed Nineteen14 closed down, after city officials declined to extend the bar's lease. "[I was] really concerned about what was going to happen to the...
