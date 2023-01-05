Read full article on original website
Related
Futurism
A Super Rare Green Comet Is About to Pass By the Earth
A newly-detected green comet is about to do a flyby near our Pale Blue Dot — and it may be visible to the naked eye. When issuing its January 2023 skywatching predictions, NASA and CalTech's Jet Propulsion Laboratory declared that between January 12 and February 2, a green comet named C/2022 E3 (ZTF) will first approach the Sun and then circle back around towards Earth.
January Meteor Shower Expected to Peak Tonight: How and When to Watch
If you’re looking to ring in the New Year but missed the fireworks when the ball dropped Sunday night, you’re in luck. Mother Nature is putting on her own fireworks display. The Quadrantids is an annual meteor shower that lights up the sky every January. Experts say it will hit its peak late tonight. So, break out the telescope and put on an extra pot of coffee.
Shock wave from sun has opened up a crack in Earth's magnetic field, and it could trigger a geomagnetic storm
The storm is classed as a G1 storm, so is expected to be fairly mild.
Quadrantid meteor shower: Where and when to see it
The Quadrantid meteor shower is coming – but it could be more difficult than ever to actually see it.The celestial spectacle will peak overnight on 3-4 January. It is usually among the brightest and most consistent of meteor showers, making it a popular favourite for skywatchers.This year, however, both bad weather and a bright Moon threaten to get in the way of the view. There are plenty of ways to maximise your chance of seeing something, however, by improving your view.The Quadrantids are unusual because they have a relatively short, sharp peak, which lasts only a few hours rather than a...
Full Moon Tonight: Meaning Behind the Wolf Moon—The First Full Moon of 2023
The first full moon of the year will reach its peak at 6:08 p.m. ET on January 6.
Futurism
Orbiter Discovers "Mysterious Shapes" Inside Mars Craters
NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter has captured images of "mysterious shapes" inside massive craters, as MRO team member Paul Geissler wrote in a blog post last week. The discovery, as evidenced in stunning images captured by MRO's HiRise camera, has scientists intrigued. The dazzling patterns etched into the Martian surface, Geissler and his team believe, may represent the permanent markings left behind by Martian ice heated by the Sun, a fascinating glimpse into the planet's extensive and water-rich history.
13 full moons, including 4 supermoons and a blue moon, will shine in 2023
Sky watchers will get an extra treat in 2023, with 13 full moons on tap, including four big “supermoons” and one “blue moon.” There’s also a partial solar eclipse coming in the new year, but that will have limited visibility in the eastern United States.
First meteor shower of 2023 to light up the night sky
The first meteor shower of the year will delight skygazers as it lights up the night on Tuesday.The Quadrantid meteor shower is expected to peak on the night of January 3 and with clear skies will be visible until the early morning of January 4.It is among the strongest and most consistent meteor showers, and could reach a maximum rate of 110 meteors per hour.Quadrantids are blue meteors with fine trains that appear to come from the constellation Bootes, near the Big Dipper.Meteors are pieces of debris which enter Earth’s atmosphere at speeds of up to 43 miles per second...
A once-in-a-lifetime comet will breeze past Earth this month
Space enthusiasts will soon get a once-in-a-lifetime chance to see a stunning comet as it zooms past Earth later this month. The E3 comet — officially known as C/2022 E3 (ZTF) — was first discovered in March of 2022. The comet is what astronomers call a long-period comet. This label is applied whenever a comet’s orbit takes longer than 200 years.
Moon steals the show from 2023's first celestial event
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The moon stole some of the Quadrantid meteor shower's shine this morning. The celestial event peaked late the night of Jan. 3 and in the early hours the following day. One of 12 annual meteor showers, the typically vibrant event is visible in January. For those watching, between 60 and 100 meteors or more per hour crossed the night sky. But the bright, nearly full moon washed out some of the view this year. The moon enters its full phase this Friday, January 6. That led to a narrow peak of about six hours Wednesday morning. Thus, instead of seeing...
msn.com
Scientists Discovered A Strange 'Mini Moon' Asteroid Orbiting Earth
Has Earth ever had more than one moon? Well, it depends how you define it, but Earth definitely has had other orbiting objects over the years. In fact, three have been confirmed in the 21st century alone. One of those was discovered in December 2022. It's an asteroid known as 2022 YG, per CNET.
Retired NASA satellite expected to fall to Earth on Sunday
A retired NASA satellite is expected to fall to Earth on Sunday after spending nearly 40 years in space, space officials said Friday.
Full moon rising: The first lunar spectacle of 2023 is this weekend's wolf moon
The first full moon of 2023 on Friday is known as a wolf moon and a micromoon, because its orbit is the farthest from Earth and may not be as bright.
New NASA Photo is From 20,000 Light-Years Away, and It is Bonkers
Each photo taken by NASA scientists is more breathtaking than the last, but the latest is a true showstopper. The image shows a collection of stars glittering in the dark more than 20,000 light-years away with unbelievable clarity. Thanks to continuous advances in technology, space photography gets sharper and more...
Hubble Space Telescope spots ghostly light from ancient wayward stars
Spread throughout the universe are rogue stars that remain gravitationally untethered to others, wandering endlessly in the vastness of space and creating a faint glow.
99.5 WKDQ
Evansville IN
34K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
99.5 WKDQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0