I hate to be the one to tell you this, but art has already peaked in 2023. M3GAN, the horror film featuring the year’s fiercest It Girl, a murderous doll robot with the voice of an angel and the erratic dance movies of a Sia music video, went viral the minute its trailer dropped back in October. Not only has M3GAN since surpassed its box office predictions and become the largest box office debut for a film with original IP since Jordan Peele’s Nope, but the film is the fixation of many a meme, in a celebratory carnival led by M3GAN’s fiercest obsesses.

8 HOURS AGO