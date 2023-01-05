Read full article on original website
The Fendi Baguette Just Got A "Tiffany Blue" Upgrade
Created by Silvia Venturini Fendi in 1997, the Fendi Baguette was often seen on the arm of Sex and the City’s resident frivolous shopper Carrie Bradshaw and in countless standout colorways over its 25 year tenure as an It Bag. Now, the Fendi Baguette’s link up with Tiffany & Co. features four sizes, ranging from the nano and pico versions to the classic medium size. READ MORE.
Saweetie Gives Us Hair Envy In A Platinum Blonde Style
Saweetie took to Instagram to debut her new, platinum blonde hairstyle.
How To Watch The 2023 Grammy Awards
Another year, and another Grammys is just around the corner. Unlike in previous years, the 2023 Grammys is shaping up to be a fairly routine affair with little to no drama and controversies paving the path to this year’s ceremony (though that could change any second). Not much has...
Rihanna Drops New Super Bowl Savage x Fenty Game Day Collection
Finally, a sports update for the rest of us: Not only is Rihanna going to be performing at the 2023 Super Bowl LVII next month, but Savage X Fenty released a limited-edition Game Day collection of football-themed styles to celebrate the historic occasion — the historic occasion, of course, being her upcoming performance.
M3GAN Is Getting A S3QU3L
I hate to be the one to tell you this, but art has already peaked in 2023. M3GAN, the horror film featuring the year’s fiercest It Girl, a murderous doll robot with the voice of an angel and the erratic dance movies of a Sia music video, went viral the minute its trailer dropped back in October. Not only has M3GAN since surpassed its box office predictions and become the largest box office debut for a film with original IP since Jordan Peele’s Nope, but the film is the fixation of many a meme, in a celebratory carnival led by M3GAN’s fiercest obsesses.
