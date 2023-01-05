Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
Hammond man fatally shot after allegedly breaking into home, Sheriff's Office says
A Hammond man accused of breaking into a home early Sunday morning was shot and killed by the homeowner, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office. Deputies say 51-year-old Robert Rheams broke into the home of a woman and her two young children on Klein Road on the outskirts of Hammond, armed with a shovel and lug wrench around 5 a.m. Sunday. A physical altercation between Rheams and the woman began and eventually ended with her shooting him.
theadvocate.com
Married couple found shot dead in home off O'Neal Lane, East Baton Rouge Sheriff says
A married couple were found shot dead inside a home in a subdivision off O'Neal Lane on Monday afternoon, authorities said, drawing a large law enforcement presence as neighbors and family gathered on doorsteps to look on. The victims were found inside a house in the 1600 block of Indigo...
NIPD investigating weekend shooting that left juvenile dead
On Sunday, January 8, 2023, the juvenile died because of his injuries. This incident is still under investigation and is being investigated as a homicide.
postsouth.com
Officer arrested after fatal car crash bonds out of WBR Jail
Addis Police Officer David Cauthron, who was arrested following a crash in a high-speed chase that killed two Brusly High School students on New Year’s Eve, bonded out of jail Sunday, according to Sheriff Mike Cazes. Cauthron, who was booked into West Baton Rouge Jail on two counts of...
houmatimes.com
Female Inmate Dies at Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex
Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced an inmate at the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex has died. Cheryl Dufrene, 60, of Raceland died at the facility on Monday. Her death appears to be from natural causes. On January 9, 2023, Dufrene was being housed in the medical unit of the Correctional...
theadvocate.com
New Iberia boy, 15, dies from gunshot wounds suffered in Saturday shooting on Park Avenue
A 15-year-old boy died at an area hospital Sunday after being shot in New Iberia, the New Iberia Police Department said. Officers responded to the 600 block of Park Avenue just before 8 p.m. Saturday after reports a teenager had been shot. Responders found the boy suffering from multiple gunshot wounds outside his home, Sgt. Daesha Hughes said.
Louisiana Man Arrested, Charged with Murder, Weapons Charges, Other Crimes in Connection with a September 30 Shooting
Louisiana Man Arrested, Charged with Murder, Weapons Charges, Other Crimes in Connection with a September 30 Shooting. Ascension Parish, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons, and aggravated criminal damage to property in connection with the homicide of Jasper Dorsey in Gonzales, Louisiana on September 30, 2022.
Father and son shot dead in Luling
Cops are working to determine what happened in a home in St. Charles Parish, where they discovered two bodies overnight. The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office announced the incident shortly after 1:00am.
brproud.com
3 suspects in fraternity house party shooting face 11 counts of attempted murder
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Three suspects accused in an October shooting that left 11 hurt during a fraternity house party near Southern University were formally charged Monday. According to a bill of information, Miles Moss, 25, Daryl Stansberry, 28, and Jaicedric Williams, 22, were indicted on 11 counts...
Two From Louisiana Arrested Suspected of Armed Robbery and Attempted Murder in Baton Rouge
Two From Louisiana Arrested Suspected of Armed Robbery and Attempted Murder in Baton Rouge. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – Two people from Louisiana have been arrested and are suspected of armed robbery and attempted murder after an alleged shooting and robbery in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on January 2, 2023. The arrests were made with the help of a tip from Crime Stoppers.
WDSU
Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office investigating homicide in Raceland
RACELAND, La. — A man is dead following a shooting in Raceland. A news release from the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office said that the victim is a man in his 20s. Investigators believe the crime happened on Market Street. No other details about the deadly shooting are being released...
theadvocate.com
'A tragedy for everybody': Death of 1st grader mauled by pit bull ruled accidental
The repercussions of a weekend dog attack that left a 7-year-old East Baton Rouge Parish girl dead continued to play out Monday. While family members, classmates, schoolteachers and other loved ones mourned the loss of Sadie Davila, the owner of the pit bull terrier that killed her battled to get out of jail.
houmatimes.com
Two teenagers arrested for Arson, Burglary in Pelican Point Preschool fire
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced that a man and woman, both of Gray, have been arrested in connection with a December 26, 2022 Arson investigation that occurred at the business of Pelican Point Preschool. Tecumseh Norman Chaisson, 19, and Brooke Lirette 19, have been arrested on charges of Simple Burglary and Arson stemming from the investigation.
wbrz.com
theadvocate.com
Owner of dog in deadly attack facing negligent homicide charges: East Baton Rouge Sheriff
The owner of a dog that mauled a 7-year-old girl to death in a Baton Rouge neighborhood Friday is now facing a count of negligent homicide, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said. Erick Lopez, 20, was taken into custody Saturday morning, EBRSO spokeswoman Casey Rayborn Hicks said. Friday evening,...
theadvocate.com
Man killed in shooting on Oak Crest Drive, Baton Rouge police say
Baton Rouge police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead Friday evening. BRPD spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said officers received a call for a shooting in the 3100 block of Oak Crest Drive just before 7:30. When they arrived, they found Eric Ricks, 38, dead from multiple gunshot...
theadvocate.com
Man arrested, accused of burning woman with chemicals, EBRSO says
A Central man was arrested Saturday, accused of trying to suffocate a woman with a mattress and burning her with a caustic cleaning product, after an argument turned violent from Thursday night into Friday afternoon, the arrest affidavit says. The victim told East Baton Rouge Sheriff's deputies at Lane Regional...
