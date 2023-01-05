ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Lisa Rinna Announces She’s Leaving ‘RHOBH’ After 8 Seasons: ‘I Am Excited for What’s to Come’

Life and Style Weekly
Life and Style Weekly
 4 days ago

The end of an era. Lisa Rinna is leaving The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after eight drama-filled seasons, Life & Style can confirm.

"This is the longest job I have held in my 35 year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series," Lisa, 59, said in a statement to Life & Style on Thursday, January 5, adding, "It has been a fun eight-year run and I am excited for what is to come!"

‘RHOBH’ Star Lisa Rinna’s Net Worth Will Leave You Speechless

The Days of Our Lives alum's contract had expired at the end of 2022's season 12, and "after taking the time to weigh her current options and business obligations," the reality star and Bravo made the mutual decision that she would not return to the show, her reps confirmed.

Lisa  – who joined RHOBH in 2014 – became the undisputed villain during season 12, being branded a "bully" by costar Kathy Hilton during the show's reunion and called "toxic" by many viewers. She was even booed by audience members at October's BravoCon .

The Melrose Place alum stirred the pot in a September 28 episode of RHOBH, where she shared what she claimed Kathy said about the cast during a "psychotic break" amid a cast trip to Aspen, Colorado. Lisa claimed Kathy called Sutton Stracke and Crystal Kung Minkoff “pieces of sh–t” who should be “f — king fired” from the series, asking "Why are they even here?” Lisa further alleged that Kathy called Dorit Kemsley a “stupid, useless idiot.”

Kathy's breakdown during a trip to the Caribou Club came as a result over her emotions due to a friend who was dying of terminal cancer. “It’s very upsetting to me. So, I’m sorry. And I don’t behave this way. And people that have known me for 30 years, I don’t have problems with people," she told Lisa in a sit-down along with her sister, Kyle Richards .

Lisa fired back, “I’m sorry, Kathy. You’re not going to get away with it with me. You’re not going to get away with it. You can have your tears, you can do what you’re going to do. But you did what you did and you’re not going to just gaslight and manipulate me right now."

At the show's season 12 reunion, tensions flared, and Kathy told her former friend she was responsible for the departure of at least one beloved original RHOBH star .

"You fight with everybody. What you did to my sister [former cast member Kim Richards ] and you drove Lisa Vanderpump off the show, the list can go on and on," Kathy said, telling Lisa,  "You are the biggest bully in Hollywood, and everyone knows it." Lisa responded that she had been "f — ing abused" by Kathy.

Comments / 1

Related
Page Six

Lisa Rinna’s new haircut divides ‘Housewives’ fans: ‘It’s giving Seed of Chucky’

Lisa Rinna is slowly changing her signature style. The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star — who is known for having the same haircut for decades — has recently been trying out wigs, but took her experimentation to the next level by getting a unique cut courtesy of renowned celeb stylist Sally Hershberger. “Chop chop,” Rinna, 59, captioned a new selfie featuring the Hershberger-like shag ‘do. Some fans were feeling the look, comparing it to Julia Roberts as Tinkerbell in “Hook” and “The Legend of Billie Jean.” However, others weren’t wowed by the spiked style, joking that her stylist must be “team Kathy” Hilton,...
Reality Tea

Teddi Mellencamp Says She Knew That Kyle Richards and Crystal Kung-Minkoff Wouldn’t Get Along

Ever since Teddi Mellencamp was fired from the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, it seems like this girl has become the MVP of reality television. She sits on her podcast with Tamra Judge and talks about who’s a good fit for the Real Housewives and who isn’t. She went on Celebrity Big Brother (and was […] The post Teddi Mellencamp Says She Knew That Kyle Richards and Crystal Kung-Minkoff Wouldn’t Get Along appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Reality Tea

Bethenny Frankel Says Daughter Felt She Was “Ambushed” By Andy Cohen and Jeff Lewis During Watch What Happens Live

If you’re going to mention it, then mention it all. In classic fashion, Bethenny Frankel is not holding back her opinion about her time on a recent Watch What Happens Live episode. Aside from the usual host, Andy Cohen, she appeared on the episode with equally shady Jeff Lewis. When asked if she felt “ambushed” […] The post Bethenny Frankel Says Daughter Felt She Was “Ambushed” By Andy Cohen and Jeff Lewis During Watch What Happens Live appeared first on Reality Tea.
Reality Tea

Kyle Richards And Kathy Hilton Give An Update On Where They Stand With Each Other

Kathy Hilton and Kyle Richards are updating fans of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills about where they currently stand with each other. We all know the pair have fought, made up, fought, and made up again. But now, the sisters are in one of the biggest fights fans of RHOBH have ever seen. After […] The post Kyle Richards And Kathy Hilton Give An Update On Where They Stand With Each Other appeared first on Reality Tea.
COLORADO STATE
Page Six

Kyle Richards shades Lisa Vanderpump for commenting on Lisa Rinna’s ‘RHOBH’ exit

Kyle Richards “liked” a tweet shading her nemesis Lisa Vanderpump after she commented on Lisa Rinna’s exit from “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” “Why didn’t you comment about vivienne westwood and have to comment on this?” the “liked” tweet read, referring to the recent death of iconic British fashion designer Vivienne Westwood. As many commenters pointed out, It’s unclear why Vanderpump would comment on the death of the fashion designer as they seemingly have no connection other than both being British. However, Vanderpump caused quite the stir on social media Thursday by tweeting, “Ding dong” just one hour after Rinna, 59, stunned...
OK! Magazine

Todd Chrisley Reacts To Rumors He's Gay, Had Affair With Former Business Associate

Todd Chrisley is clearing the air following rumors that he's gay and that he had a passionate affair with former business associate Mark Braddock.As OK! reported, Mark testified in Todd and Julie Chrisley's federal fraud trial that he and the patriarch were intimate for about a year in the early 2000s. After their alleged affair ended, Mark and Todd apparently continued a friendship until 2012 that the former likened to a "brotherhood."However, according to Mark — who worked for Todd’s foreclosure management company, Chrisley Asset Management — they began to receive anonymous threats exposing them for fraud and their alleged...
FLORIDA STATE
Reality Tea

Teresa Giudice Calls Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Alum Teddi Mellencamp “Shady”

If a broken clock can be right twice a day, Teresa Giudice can also be correct once in a while. The Real Housewives of New Jersey OG has a bone to pick with She-Who-Must-Not-Be-Named, otherwise known as Teddi Mellencamp. As you know, the fired former star of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has a podcast along […] The post Teresa Giudice Calls Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Alum Teddi Mellencamp “Shady” appeared first on Reality Tea.
NEW YORK STATE
Reality Tea

Counterfeit Bags And Jewelry Found At Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City Star Jen Shah’s Home When Raided By Feds

Well this is simply shahking news. Real Housewives of Salt Lake City future inmate Jen Shah has had a very bad, no good year. She started out strong but it looks like she’s going to possibly end in a tiny room with no view. The Bravolebrity was detained in March 2021 on suspicion of defrauding […] The post Counterfeit Bags And Jewelry Found At Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City Star Jen Shah’s Home When Raided By Feds appeared first on Reality Tea.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
urbanbellemag.com

Tamar Braxton Has More to Say After Calling Out RHOA Star & Her Husband

Kandi Burruss made some controversial accusations about Carlos King. Tamar Braxton is no stranger to grabbing people’s attention with her social media actions. And although she walked away from reality television because she thought it had become too negative, life away from “Braxton Family Values” hasn’t made life drama free for Tamar. She’s still having a lot of ups and downs in her friendships. Months ago, it was alleged that she is no longer on good terms with NeNe Leakes. Despite defending NeNe against backlash surrounding her current romance, it was alleged that NeNe double-crossed Tamar. And she allegedly did so by trying to hook up her girlfriend with a man she already hooked Tamar up with. Although Tamar didn’t confirm the gossip, she didn’t deny it on Twitter. So some of her fans think it’s some truth to the rumor.
Reality Tea

Katie Maloney Reveals The Reason That She Decided To Divorce Tom Schwartz

Ready to speak her truth? Nearly a year after separating from ex-husband Tom Schwartz, Katie Maloney is opening up about the split, including the revelation that convinced her to finally pull the plug. The long-time Vanderpump Rules couple maintained a respectful and united front in the midst of their split, and kept public comments to […] The post Katie Maloney Reveals The Reason That She Decided To Divorce Tom Schwartz appeared first on Reality Tea.
bravotv.com

Kim Richards Reveals What Happened After Kathy Hilton’s Celeb-Packed Christmas Party

The RHOBH alum and her family finished the year with a number of sweet holiday moments. Kim Richards spent the December holiday season enjoying sweet moments with her sister Kathy Hilton. After The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum attended Kathy’s Bravoleb-packed holiday party, the sisters later continued their festive...
ETOnline.com

Andy Cohen Reacts to Lisa Rinna Leaving 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' After 8 Seasons

Andy Cohen is giving Lisa Rinna her props after the 59-year-old actress announced her exit from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after eight seasons. Rinna first joined the cast in season 5 and went on to quickly become a controversial, yet undeniable fan favorite. Initially, Cohen, an executive producer on the show, wasn't on board with Rinna joining the franchise. In a 2019 interview with the Los Angeles Times, Cohen said he "was wary of hiring a recognizable actress, feeling it would change the vibe of the show." Now, however, he "considers Rinna one of the best additions to the franchise."
Reality Tea

Lisa Rinna’s Husband Harry Hamlin Reveals That Psychedelic Drugs Led To His First Acting Class

Have you ever wondered how Harry Hamlin tolerates Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna? Me too but I think we might be about to find out. Harry was famous long before Rinna started finding rats in the kitchen. This man has a 50 year career in film and television behind him. One of […] The post Lisa Rinna’s Husband Harry Hamlin Reveals That Psychedelic Drugs Led To His First Acting Class appeared first on Reality Tea.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Reality Tea

Kristen Doute Says She And Jax Taylor “Fought The Entire Weekend” During Scheana Shay’s Wedding Because Of The Vanderpump Rules Cameras

Former Vanderpump Rules star Kristen Doute made a shocking revelation about some behind-the-scenes drama that took place at Scheana Shay’s wedding in Mexico. Fans may remember Kristen appeared as a main cast member on VPR for the show’s first eight seasons. She was integral to the series’ success and drama. Cheating with her best friend’s boyfriend, […] The post Kristen Doute Says She And Jax Taylor “Fought The Entire Weekend” During Scheana Shay’s Wedding Because Of The Vanderpump Rules Cameras appeared first on Reality Tea.
Parade

Kelly Ripa Calls Out Ryan Seacrest For Making 'Not True' Claim About Andy Cohen

Kelly Ripa is setting the record straight about the alleged tension between Ryan Seacrest and Andy Cohen. After Cohen, 54, notably dissed Seacrest live on air during last year's New Year's Eve broadcast, the American Idol host, 48, joked about potential remaining tension between the two, claiming that Cohen snubbed him during the recent NYE celebration over the weekend.
Reality Tea

Eva Marcille Explains Why She Didn’t Attend Porsha Williams’ Wedding To Simon Guobadia

If you’ve been missing a little dose of Eva Marcille, aka Eva The Diva, she’s back and better than ever. The former America’s Next Top Model winner appeared on the Real Housewives of Atlanta as a friend back in Season 10 before snatching a peach and becoming a full-time Housewife for Seasons 11 and 12. […] The post Eva Marcille Explains Why She Didn’t Attend Porsha Williams’ Wedding To Simon Guobadia appeared first on Reality Tea.
Life and Style Weekly

Life and Style Weekly

47K+
Followers
5K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Life & Style Weekly is your ultimate source for breaking celebrity news and star style www.lifeandstylemag.com

 https://www.lifeandstylemag.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy