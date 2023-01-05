Lisa Rinna Announces She’s Leaving ‘RHOBH’ After 8 Seasons: ‘I Am Excited for What’s to Come’

The end of an era. Lisa Rinna is leaving The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after eight drama-filled seasons, Life & Style can confirm.

"This is the longest job I have held in my 35 year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series," Lisa, 59, said in a statement to Life & Style on Thursday, January 5, adding, "It has been a fun eight-year run and I am excited for what is to come!"

The Days of Our Lives alum's contract had expired at the end of 2022's season 12, and "after taking the time to weigh her current options and business obligations," the reality star and Bravo made the mutual decision that she would not return to the show, her reps confirmed.

Lisa – who joined RHOBH in 2014 – became the undisputed villain during season 12, being branded a "bully" by costar Kathy Hilton during the show's reunion and called "toxic" by many viewers. She was even booed by audience members at October's BravoCon .

The Melrose Place alum stirred the pot in a September 28 episode of RHOBH, where she shared what she claimed Kathy said about the cast during a "psychotic break" amid a cast trip to Aspen, Colorado. Lisa claimed Kathy called Sutton Stracke and Crystal Kung Minkoff “pieces of sh–t” who should be “f — king fired” from the series, asking "Why are they even here?” Lisa further alleged that Kathy called Dorit Kemsley a “stupid, useless idiot.”

Kathy's breakdown during a trip to the Caribou Club came as a result over her emotions due to a friend who was dying of terminal cancer. “It’s very upsetting to me. So, I’m sorry. And I don’t behave this way. And people that have known me for 30 years, I don’t have problems with people," she told Lisa in a sit-down along with her sister, Kyle Richards .

Lisa fired back, “I’m sorry, Kathy. You’re not going to get away with it with me. You’re not going to get away with it. You can have your tears, you can do what you’re going to do. But you did what you did and you’re not going to just gaslight and manipulate me right now."

At the show's season 12 reunion, tensions flared, and Kathy told her former friend she was responsible for the departure of at least one beloved original RHOBH star .

"You fight with everybody. What you did to my sister [former cast member Kim Richards ] and you drove Lisa Vanderpump off the show, the list can go on and on," Kathy said, telling Lisa, "You are the biggest bully in Hollywood, and everyone knows it." Lisa responded that she had been "f — ing abused" by Kathy.