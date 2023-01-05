ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

Democrats Davis, Sayler sworn in as Cobb school board's newest members

By Jake Busch jbusch@mdjonline.com, , jbusch, Jake Busch
Marietta Daily Journal
Marietta Daily Journal
 3 days ago
Democrat Nichelle Davis is sworn is as one of the two newest members of the Cobb school board by Cobb Superior Court Judge Kellie Hill.  Jake Busch jbusch@mdjonline.com

MARIETTA — Democrats Nichelle Davis and Becky Sayler were sworn in as the two newest members of the Cobb County Board of Education on Thursday.

Sayler, who previously taught English to Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) in Cobb and now teaches preschool, represents Post 2. She replaces Democrat Dr. Jaha Howard, who did not seek reelection after a single term in order to run for state school superintendent, a race he lost.

Sayler won 68.6% of the vote in the November general election to Republican Stephen George, Jr.’s 31.4%.

Davis, meanwhile, was a Teach for America teacher before becoming a staffer at the education nonprofit Achieve Atlanta, and represents Post 6. She replaces Democrat Charisse Davis, who decided against running for reelection after serving one term.

Sayler was sworn in by Cobb State Court Judge Ashley Palmer, while Davis was sworn in by Cobb Superior Court Judge Kellie Hill.

Sayler told the MDJ two of her priorities on the board will be expanding pre-K and revising a policy passed in July that paved the way for armed, non-police security personnel at schools, which was billed as a way to improve safety in case of a mass shooting.

“As it stands now, there’s a lot of parents concerned about the wording and ... how little they would know about who is able to have guns at the school and what kind of training they would have,” she said.

Sayler added that, as a former ESOL teacher, she is passionate about the district’s dual-language immersion program, which enables students to develop literacy skills in English and a foreign language at the same time.

“It’s great for all kids. My children are in the program,” Sayler said. “It’s something that’s great for native speakers of the target language and of English speakers.”

Sayler said national studies indicate students reach their grade level or higher in literacy skills by the time they reach middle school if they start the DLI program in kindergarten.

She wants to see how the board can fully support the program, which she said has been “scaled back” at schools with large ESOL populations.

In April, Superintendent Chris Ragsdale announced the district would not accept new kindergarten students into DLI programs at six elementary schools.

Comments made by Ragsdale at the April school board meeting indicated the programs at City View, Clarkdale, Fair Oaks, Hollydale, Norton Park and Riverside elementary schools would not accept new kindergarteners in the 2022-23 school year.

Ragsdale cited staffing challenges and performance data in announcing the decision, which was made by district staff and did not receive a board vote.

Davis said she will prioritize “building relationships” as she begins her term on the board.

At their first meeting, Sayler and Davis got a taste of the partisan divide on the board, with party-line votes leading to the election of the new board chair, Republican Brad Wheeler, and vice chair, Republican David Banks.

A vote on the board meeting calendar also passed 4-3, with the Republican members in favor and Democrats opposed.

Democrat Leroy Tre’ Hutchins motioned to amend the schedule so that the board’s work session and regular meeting would take place on different days. Sayler supported his motion, and both noted community members had expressed concerns that the meetings being held on the same day did not allow for enough time to provide feedback on board agenda items.

Having a work session at least a week before the school board’s monthly voting meeting was standard practice under previous superintendents. In 2018, however, the school board voted to hold both the work session and voting meeting on the same day.

While Republican board members Wheeler and Randy Scamihorn said they understood those concerns, Hutchins’s motion failed.

In October, Republican David Chastain, then the chair of the board, told the MDJ he was against holding the work session and regular meeting on different days for a few reasons.

He said people would forget about what was discussed at the work session if the board meeting was held two weeks after the work session. He also said many people are involved in making the meetings happen, thus he was against asking them to come in twice in the same month for separate meetings.

Despite the early disagreement, Davis said she is optimistic those divides can be overcome.

“Hopefully, with time and building those strong relationships, we can still accomplish things across party lines,” Davis said. “Not ideal, of course, but hopeful that things can still get better.”

