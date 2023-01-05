ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Michigan expecting NCAA allegations

Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh celebrates the 43-22 win against the Purdue Boilermakers in the Big Ten championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Dec. 3, 2022. Michiganbig 120322 Kd 10104 Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Michigan is anticipating a Notice of Allegations from the NCAA over a pair of minor violations, The Athletic reported Thursday.

The violations include an analyst coaching players on the field and text messages that violated NCAA rules, per the report. Michigan self-reported the violation regarding the analyst, per The Athletic.

The allegations are expected to land by Friday.

Though minor in nature, the NCAA investigation also centers on Michigan's response to them, per the report.

Michigan finished 13-1 and won the Big Ten championship before losing to TCU in the College Football Playoff semifinals.

