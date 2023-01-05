Read full article on original website
Sons of Norway make generous donation to Woodville Historical Society
WOODVILLE, WI – Audrey Severson, president of the Valkyrien Lodge in Woodville, presented the Woodville Historical Society with a donation to their project to digitalize a listing of their holdings. Officers of the Historical Society receiving the donation were Gloria Bunnell, Allyson Techmeier, and Keith Techmeier. The Sons of...
Snowmobile, car accidents reported before the new year
PIERCE COUNTY, WI – Two accidents were reported prior to the New Year holiday, beginning on Monday, December 26 at approximately 12:55 p.m., the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office responded to an injured snowmobile rider located on the trail near US Highway 10 and County Road CC in Salem Township.
New Emmaus Church building holds community Open House
SPRING VALLEY, WI – Emmaus Church held a community-wide Open House on Friday, December 23, 2022, from 4-6 p.m. with a candlelight Christmas Service that followed at 6 p.m. The open house offered a chance for the community to view the new Emmaus Church building that was recently completed, with the existing feature of the old elementary school gym still intact.
Public input sought on proposed WIS 128 safety improvement project
MADISON, WI – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is accepting public input on a proposed highway safety improvement project on WIS 128 about 800 feet north of I-94 at the south entrance to Kwik Trip. Information: Go to wisconsindot.gov/Pages/projects/byregion/nw/wis128kt/default.aspx. Mail: Wisconsin Department of Transportation 718 W. Clairemont Ave....
