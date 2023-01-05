ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Valley, WI

mygateway.news

Cardinal boys’ basketball report

GLENWOOD CITY, WI – For the first time in 10 days the Spring Valley boys’ basketball team finally got back on the floor for a game. Valley traveled north to Glenwood City for a Dunn-St. Croix conference game and came out on top, 62-53. The two teams battled back and forth throughout the game with the Cardinals taking the lead early and never giving it up, although they didn’t extend it too much either.
GLENWOOD CITY, WI
seehafernews.com

Wisconsinite Wins $15 Million Lottery Jackpot

Someone in Wisconsin won the $15 million Megabucks drawing. The Wisconsin Lottery announced the big winner yesterday. The lucky person has yet to claim their prize Luck, Wisconsin is a tiny village of about 11 hundred people in Polk County, in the northwestern corner of the state. The winning ticket...
WISCONSIN STATE
KARE 11

How to protect your roof from ice dams this winter

NEW HOPE, Minn. — This winter is proving to be a grind for Minnesotans. "Its been tough, its been a brutal couple weeks we've had here," said David Porter, as he was cleaning off his roof in New Hope. "I'm going to be feeling it tonight and tomorrow for...
NEW HOPE, MN
WEAU-TV 13

Glenwood City schools closed Friday due to threat

GLENWOOD CITY, Wis. (WEAU) - Schools in Glenwood City are closed Friday due to a threat. According to the Glenwood City Police Department, a threat was emailed to Glenwood City School District staff and students on Thursday. The Police Department said in a release the threat was being investigated, but...
GLENWOOD CITY, WI
mygateway.news

Sons of Norway make generous donation to Woodville Historical Society

WOODVILLE, WI – Audrey Severson, president of the Valkyrien Lodge in Woodville, presented the Woodville Historical Society with a donation to their project to digitalize a listing of their holdings. Officers of the Historical Society receiving the donation were Gloria Bunnell, Allyson Techmeier, and Keith Techmeier. The Sons of...
WOODVILLE, WI
fox9.com

US Bank Stadium making major concert announcement

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - U.S. Bank Stadium will "reveal artists for one of the year's biggest concerts" on Friday. A media alert from the Minneapolis stadium says Minnesota Vikings ring-of-honor legend and hall of farmer John Randle and Vikings cheerleaders among others will be there for the announcement, scheduled for 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 6.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WEAU-TV 13

No one hurt after tanker slides off roadway in Buffalo County

TOWN OF NELSON (Buffalo County), Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after a tanker truck slid off of the road in Buffalo County Saturday morning. The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened Saturday morning on County Highway KK about 15 miles southwest of Mondovi. Sheriff Mike...
BUFFALO COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

No one hurt in coach bus fire Saturday in Barron County

CAMERON, Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after a coach bus caught on fire Saturday evening in Barron County. The bus, which was carrying a college wrestling team from the Milwaukee School of Engineering, caught on fire near the intersection of southbound Highway 53 and Highway 8 near Cameron at 7:44 p.m. Saturday, according to the Barron County Sheriff’s Department.
BARRON COUNTY, WI
CBS Minnesota

Frank Vascellaro recovering after shoulder surgery

MINNEAPOLIS -- Frank Vascellaro is recovering after undergoing shoulder surgery on Friday.WCCO's evening anchor shared that he won't be behind the desk for a few weeks; he slipped and fell the day after Christmas while helping his daughter load up her car, hurting his rotor cuff."I completely went up into the air and the first thing I hit was my left shoulder and I immediately knew I had done something bad," Vascellaro said Thursday on WCCO's 4 p.m. show."We have doctors and emergency personnel on the news all the time talking about the dangers of slipping and falling this time of year," he said. "I wish I would have listened to them better."It was his footwear choice that was partially to blame. He went out in Birkenstocks, and acknowledged that he should have worn his winter boots."Had I only worn the regular good shoes I wear, it never would have happened," he said.He suffered three tears in his rotator cuff and another on the tendon that holds his bicep into place. Doctors say his recovery could take a few weeks, though they're not sure of the exact timing.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
mygateway.news

New Emmaus Church building holds community Open House

SPRING VALLEY, WI – Emmaus Church held a community-wide Open House on Friday, December 23, 2022, from 4-6 p.m. with a candlelight Christmas Service that followed at 6 p.m. The open house offered a chance for the community to view the new Emmaus Church building that was recently completed, with the existing feature of the old elementary school gym still intact.
SPRING VALLEY, WI
mygateway.news

Public input sought on proposed WIS 128 safety improvement project

MADISON, WI – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is accepting public input on a proposed highway safety improvement project on WIS 128 about 800 feet north of I-94 at the south entrance to Kwik Trip. Information: Go to wisconsindot.gov/Pages/projects/byregion/nw/wis128kt/default.aspx. Mail: Wisconsin Department of Transportation 718 W. Clairemont Ave....
EAU CLAIRE, WI
B105

Wisconsin Police Department Warns Of New Bond Scam

If there's anything we've learned over the past few years, it is that scams do not stop or slow down for anyone! Even in the midst of a worldwide pandemic, scammers did not let up and now the scams just keep coming. There were many local scams in 2022 unrelated...
WISCONSIN STATE

