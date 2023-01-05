Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mygateway.news
Cardinal boys’ basketball report
GLENWOOD CITY, WI – For the first time in 10 days the Spring Valley boys’ basketball team finally got back on the floor for a game. Valley traveled north to Glenwood City for a Dunn-St. Croix conference game and came out on top, 62-53. The two teams battled back and forth throughout the game with the Cardinals taking the lead early and never giving it up, although they didn’t extend it too much either.
De’Eric Mister signs to play football with University of Minnesota
On December 21, 2022, De’Eric Mister, a graduating senior from West Side Leadership Academy (WSLA) and athletic standout, signed his letter of intent to play football for the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers in the fall. The public signing was at WSLA during the holiday break where family, friends and teammates gathered in support.
spectrumnews1.com
The 'luck' of the draw: $15.1 million Megabucks ticket sold in small Wisconsin town
LUCK, Wis. — The Wisconsin lottery announced the $15.1 million winning Megabucks ticket was sold in a city that upholds its name: Luck, Wisconsin, which has a population of just over 1,000 people. The winning ticket was sold at Wayne's Food Plus on Butternut Avenue with the winning numbers...
seehafernews.com
Wisconsinite Wins $15 Million Lottery Jackpot
Someone in Wisconsin won the $15 million Megabucks drawing. The Wisconsin Lottery announced the big winner yesterday. The lucky person has yet to claim their prize Luck, Wisconsin is a tiny village of about 11 hundred people in Polk County, in the northwestern corner of the state. The winning ticket...
How to protect your roof from ice dams this winter
NEW HOPE, Minn. — This winter is proving to be a grind for Minnesotans. "Its been tough, its been a brutal couple weeks we've had here," said David Porter, as he was cleaning off his roof in New Hope. "I'm going to be feeling it tonight and tomorrow for...
WEAU-TV 13
Glenwood City schools closed Friday due to threat
GLENWOOD CITY, Wis. (WEAU) - Schools in Glenwood City are closed Friday due to a threat. According to the Glenwood City Police Department, a threat was emailed to Glenwood City School District staff and students on Thursday. The Police Department said in a release the threat was being investigated, but...
mygateway.news
Sons of Norway make generous donation to Woodville Historical Society
WOODVILLE, WI – Audrey Severson, president of the Valkyrien Lodge in Woodville, presented the Woodville Historical Society with a donation to their project to digitalize a listing of their holdings. Officers of the Historical Society receiving the donation were Gloria Bunnell, Allyson Techmeier, and Keith Techmeier. The Sons of...
fox9.com
US Bank Stadium making major concert announcement
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - U.S. Bank Stadium will "reveal artists for one of the year's biggest concerts" on Friday. A media alert from the Minneapolis stadium says Minnesota Vikings ring-of-honor legend and hall of farmer John Randle and Vikings cheerleaders among others will be there for the announcement, scheduled for 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 6.
WEAU-TV 13
No one hurt after tanker slides off roadway in Buffalo County
TOWN OF NELSON (Buffalo County), Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after a tanker truck slid off of the road in Buffalo County Saturday morning. The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened Saturday morning on County Highway KK about 15 miles southwest of Mondovi. Sheriff Mike...
WEAU-TV 13
No one hurt in coach bus fire Saturday in Barron County
CAMERON, Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after a coach bus caught on fire Saturday evening in Barron County. The bus, which was carrying a college wrestling team from the Milwaukee School of Engineering, caught on fire near the intersection of southbound Highway 53 and Highway 8 near Cameron at 7:44 p.m. Saturday, according to the Barron County Sheriff’s Department.
Frank Vascellaro recovering after shoulder surgery
MINNEAPOLIS -- Frank Vascellaro is recovering after undergoing shoulder surgery on Friday.WCCO's evening anchor shared that he won't be behind the desk for a few weeks; he slipped and fell the day after Christmas while helping his daughter load up her car, hurting his rotor cuff."I completely went up into the air and the first thing I hit was my left shoulder and I immediately knew I had done something bad," Vascellaro said Thursday on WCCO's 4 p.m. show."We have doctors and emergency personnel on the news all the time talking about the dangers of slipping and falling this time of year," he said. "I wish I would have listened to them better."It was his footwear choice that was partially to blame. He went out in Birkenstocks, and acknowledged that he should have worn his winter boots."Had I only worn the regular good shoes I wear, it never would have happened," he said.He suffered three tears in his rotator cuff and another on the tendon that holds his bicep into place. Doctors say his recovery could take a few weeks, though they're not sure of the exact timing.
mygateway.news
New Emmaus Church building holds community Open House
SPRING VALLEY, WI – Emmaus Church held a community-wide Open House on Friday, December 23, 2022, from 4-6 p.m. with a candlelight Christmas Service that followed at 6 p.m. The open house offered a chance for the community to view the new Emmaus Church building that was recently completed, with the existing feature of the old elementary school gym still intact.
mygateway.news
Public input sought on proposed WIS 128 safety improvement project
MADISON, WI – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is accepting public input on a proposed highway safety improvement project on WIS 128 about 800 feet north of I-94 at the south entrance to Kwik Trip. Information: Go to wisconsindot.gov/Pages/projects/byregion/nw/wis128kt/default.aspx. Mail: Wisconsin Department of Transportation 718 W. Clairemont Ave....
Wisconsin Police Department Warns Of New Bond Scam
If there's anything we've learned over the past few years, it is that scams do not stop or slow down for anyone! Even in the midst of a worldwide pandemic, scammers did not let up and now the scams just keep coming. There were many local scams in 2022 unrelated...
Comments / 0