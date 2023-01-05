ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AL.com

Folklife in the South symposium coming to Alabama in June

A regional gathering for the celebration and study of Southern folk art and culture is coming to Alabama in June. After a six-year hiatus, the Folklife in the South (FITS) gathering will reconvene. Details on the American Folklore Society website describe the symposium as an opportunity to bring together “folklorists, community leaders, cultural workers, and traditional artists from throughout the Southeast to share knowledge and collaborate on issues affecting the region as a whole.”
ALABAMA STATE
cullmantribune.com

Lake Guntersville State Park’s Eagle Awareness Weekends

MONTGOMGERY, Ala. – About 50 years ago, only 480 nesting pairs of bald eagles were left in the United States, with the last nest in Alabama documented in 1962. Thankfully, a great deal has changed since then, and so many eagles winter in our state that the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) has a hard time counting them.
GUNTERSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Huntsville author: What we learned and should have learned from COVID crisis

The middle leaders are the people who make the trains run on time. That is a constant theme for local writer and columnist Tim Allston. Allston is playing a key role in Huntsville and Madison County’s kickoff of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s national holiday weekend celebration. He’ll be participating in a book signing at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Bob Harrison Senior Wellness & Advocacy Center. The signing is hosted by the center’s “Same Book Different Pages” club. Among his works includes the book “U.S. Politics, The Rise of Silver Mettle Leaders.”
HUNTSVILLE, AL
FOX54 News

Recent influx of lost luggage may come to North Alabama

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. — Several flights were canceled recently across the country, leaving many passengers separated from their luggage. And there's been a lot of speculation about if your lost bag will end up in the hands of the "Unclaimed Baggage" store in Scottsboro, Alabama. Sonni Hood, the Public Relations...
SCOTTSBORO, AL
FOX54 News

Guntersville keeps growing...what's coming next?

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. — While we're ringing in the new year there's a lot of new additions coming to North Alabama...including to Guntersville. Lake Guntersville is one of the main attractions that brings tourists to the city of Guntersville. And last year's opening of the multi-million dollar development, City Harbor,...
GUNTERSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Rain through early afternoon for parts of the area

Today, rain through the early afternoon for locations mainly Southeast/East of Huntsville. Cullman, Marshall, Blount, Etowah, Dekalb, Jackson, and Franklin counties have a higher chance of rain today. A lower chance for rain for other locations. High temps in the mid to upper 50s. Tonight, gradual clearing. Mid to upper 30s.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
256today.com

Festival of the Cranes landing in Decatur

DECATUR – More than 14,000 Sandhill cranes and several pairs of whooping cranes will be heading to Decatur for the winter. To celebrate the annual migration, the Wheeler Wildlife Refuge Association is hosting the Festival of the Cranes – a three-day event featuring indoor and outdoor activities. The festival is Jan. 13-15 with activities at the refuge and downtown Decatur.
DECATUR, AL
The Cullman Tribune

‘You cannot give up’: Former Alabama running back Siran Stacy speaks to Cullman County students

HOLLY POND, Ala. – All Cullman County Schools students in grades 8-12 are being treated to a special guest speaker this week as former All-American Crimson Tide running back Siran Stacy makes his way to each school to share his story. Stacy was born and raised in Southeast Alabama. His accomplishments include being a Hall of Fame running back inductee at Coffeyville Junior College in Coffeyville, KS (1987-1988), a second team All-American tail back at The University of Alabama (1989-1991), and a second-round draft choice by The Philadelphia Eagles in the spring of 1992. In 1995, he was drafted into The World Football League/ NFL...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
southerntorch.com

Isbell Rides Off Into Sunset

FORT PAYNE, ALA.-- On December 29, 2022, Dr. Blake Isbell walked out of the door at Isbell Medical Group for the last time. For a combined 106 years, a Dr. Isbell has been on hand to deliver babies in DeKalb County. Isbell Clinic opened it’s practice over 62 years ago. Dr. Blake Isbell was a doctor to many at Isbell Clinic for 39 ½ years.
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
southerntorch.com

If You Build It, They Will Come

FORT PAYNE - For five years Dustin and Dana Dobbins have been steadily. making their most recent property purchase visitor friendly. There was no. plan in place when they purchased the property to one day turn it into a. public place for others to enjoy. It has turned out to...
FORT PAYNE, AL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
212K+
Followers
66K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy