A new connection point and more recreational activities coming to Decatur in 2023
DECATUR, Ala. — We have been getting a sneak peek into all the exciting things coming here to the Tennessee Valley and Decatur residents have a lot to look forward to as we continue into 2023. The "Steamboat Bill" Memorial Bridge acts as one of the gateways to the...
Folklife in the South symposium coming to Alabama in June
A regional gathering for the celebration and study of Southern folk art and culture is coming to Alabama in June. After a six-year hiatus, the Folklife in the South (FITS) gathering will reconvene. Details on the American Folklore Society website describe the symposium as an opportunity to bring together “folklorists, community leaders, cultural workers, and traditional artists from throughout the Southeast to share knowledge and collaborate on issues affecting the region as a whole.”
United Way of Madison County launching dental supply drive
The United Way of Madison County is kicking off a dental supply drive Tuesday, January 10.
cullmantribune.com
Lake Guntersville State Park’s Eagle Awareness Weekends
MONTGOMGERY, Ala. – About 50 years ago, only 480 nesting pairs of bald eagles were left in the United States, with the last nest in Alabama documented in 1962. Thankfully, a great deal has changed since then, and so many eagles winter in our state that the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) has a hard time counting them.
Huntsville author: What we learned and should have learned from COVID crisis
The middle leaders are the people who make the trains run on time. That is a constant theme for local writer and columnist Tim Allston. Allston is playing a key role in Huntsville and Madison County’s kickoff of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s national holiday weekend celebration. He’ll be participating in a book signing at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Bob Harrison Senior Wellness & Advocacy Center. The signing is hosted by the center’s “Same Book Different Pages” club. Among his works includes the book “U.S. Politics, The Rise of Silver Mettle Leaders.”
WAAY-TV
High egg prices have some Huntsville shoppers looking for alternatives
Some shoppers may have sticker-shock at the cost of eggs. The once affordable and high-protein food has some shoppers turning away as prices continue to soar. Eggs at Star Super Market are anywhere from $4 to $8 per dozen. Other stores are selling a dozen of eggs for more than $10.
rocketcitynow.com
What's coming to Decatur in 2023?
Like other cities in the Tennessee Valley, Decatur is growing fast. See what coming to the River City in 2023.
Recent influx of lost luggage may come to North Alabama
SCOTTSBORO, Ala. — Several flights were canceled recently across the country, leaving many passengers separated from their luggage. And there's been a lot of speculation about if your lost bag will end up in the hands of the "Unclaimed Baggage" store in Scottsboro, Alabama. Sonni Hood, the Public Relations...
Aerospace engineer killed in Huntsville shooting ‘had tons of potential’
A former Decatur resident and active member of a Decatur church died after someone shot through the window of his Huntsville apartment early Wednesday morning, according to Huntsville police, and his friends remember him for his faith and intelligence. Andrew Gilliam, 27, was a 2013 Austin High graduate and a...
Guntersville keeps growing...what's coming next?
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. — While we're ringing in the new year there's a lot of new additions coming to North Alabama...including to Guntersville. Lake Guntersville is one of the main attractions that brings tourists to the city of Guntersville. And last year's opening of the multi-million dollar development, City Harbor,...
WAFF
Rain through early afternoon for parts of the area
Today, rain through the early afternoon for locations mainly Southeast/East of Huntsville. Cullman, Marshall, Blount, Etowah, Dekalb, Jackson, and Franklin counties have a higher chance of rain today. A lower chance for rain for other locations. High temps in the mid to upper 50s. Tonight, gradual clearing. Mid to upper 30s.
256today.com
Festival of the Cranes landing in Decatur
DECATUR – More than 14,000 Sandhill cranes and several pairs of whooping cranes will be heading to Decatur for the winter. To celebrate the annual migration, the Wheeler Wildlife Refuge Association is hosting the Festival of the Cranes – a three-day event featuring indoor and outdoor activities. The festival is Jan. 13-15 with activities at the refuge and downtown Decatur.
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Alabama this week
A popular restaurant chain is opening another new location in Alabama this week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 5, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Whataburger was scheduled to open its newest Alabama location in Albertville. The drive-thru is scheduled to open at 11 am on that day, according to one local source.
‘You cannot give up’: Former Alabama running back Siran Stacy speaks to Cullman County students
HOLLY POND, Ala. – All Cullman County Schools students in grades 8-12 are being treated to a special guest speaker this week as former All-American Crimson Tide running back Siran Stacy makes his way to each school to share his story. Stacy was born and raised in Southeast Alabama. His accomplishments include being a Hall of Fame running back inductee at Coffeyville Junior College in Coffeyville, KS (1987-1988), a second team All-American tail back at The University of Alabama (1989-1991), and a second-round draft choice by The Philadelphia Eagles in the spring of 1992. In 1995, he was drafted into The World Football League/ NFL...
Guntersville City Schools break ground on new high school
Guntersville came together this past week to break ground on a new high school.
WAFF
Multiple units work to control large woods fire on Green Mountain
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Fire & Rescue and Green Mountain Volunteer Fire Department are on the scene of a large woods fire ff off Vernadoe Trail which is off of Cecil Ashburn on the Blevins Gap Nature Preserve. According to HF&R, the call came in around 7 p.m. and...
southerntorch.com
Isbell Rides Off Into Sunset
FORT PAYNE, ALA.-- On December 29, 2022, Dr. Blake Isbell walked out of the door at Isbell Medical Group for the last time. For a combined 106 years, a Dr. Isbell has been on hand to deliver babies in DeKalb County. Isbell Clinic opened it’s practice over 62 years ago. Dr. Blake Isbell was a doctor to many at Isbell Clinic for 39 ½ years.
Alabama Whataburger opening rescheduled: 6 more locations coming in 2023
People in Marshall County will have to wait a little longer to sample Whataburger. But not to worry - the Texas-based chain is planning to open at least six new locations in Alabama this year. The restaurant had planned to open its newest location in Albertville, at 6950 U.S. 431,...
southerntorch.com
If You Build It, They Will Come
FORT PAYNE - For five years Dustin and Dana Dobbins have been steadily. making their most recent property purchase visitor friendly. There was no. plan in place when they purchased the property to one day turn it into a. public place for others to enjoy. It has turned out to...
rocketcitynow.com
What happens to unclaimed baggage? It goes to Scottsboro, AL.
Lost luggage is on a lot of people's minds after holiday flight cancellations. Here's where unclaimed baggage can land.
AL.com
