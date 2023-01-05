ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. – On Friday, Jan. 6, at the request of the Gadsden Police Department, Special Agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) launched an investigation into an officer‐involved shooting, which involved officers with the Gadsden Police Department. The incident occurred on Hinsdale Ave. in Gadsden. One subject, Cody Stewart, 28, is deceased. No officers were injured during the course of the incident. Nothing further is available as the investigation is ongoing. Once complete, the findings will be turned over to the Etowah County District Attorney’s Office.

3 DAYS AGO