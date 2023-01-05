Read full article on original website
Two men arrested after bodies found in Fosters community
Two people have been arrested after two bodies were found in the Fosters community over the weekend. The victims have been identified as 23-year-old Justin Michael Whitfield, and 23-year-old Destin Rashard Holley, both from the Montgomery area. 19-year-old Keondra Jazel McCall and 19-year-old Mance Quinnell McCall Jr, both from the...
wbrc.com
Bessemer man dies at UAB Hospital following crash on New Year’s Eve
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 22-year-old man from Bessemer died January 7 from a New Year’s Eve crash. The Jefferson County Coroner has identified the victim as Demarius Deshun Williams. He was taken to UAB Hospital after a crash December 31 at 11:44 p.m. The multi-vehicle accident happened on...
Woman struck, killed when she got out of disabled vehicle among 3 dead following Jeffco traffic crashes
Three people died over the weekend following Jefferson County traffic crashes, including a woman who was struck on Elton B. Stephens Expressway after she got out of her disabled vehicle. Procha Patrice Williams , 34, was struck at 2:28 a.m. Sunday on Elton B. Stephens Expressway northbound at the U.S....
alabamanews.net
Two Montgomery-Area Cousins Arrested on Capital Murder Charges
Two cousins from the Montgomery/Lowndes County area are charged with killing two people whose bodies were found in Tuscaloosa County. The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office says the suspects, Keondre Jazel McCall and Mance Quinnell McCall Jr., both 19 years old, are charged with capital murder and are being held without bond.
CBS 42
Inmate at Alabama prison found dead over the weekend
An inmate at William Donaldson Correctional Facility who was serving a 20-year prison sentence for a robbery was found dead over the weekend.
Inmate found dead in dormitory at William Donaldson Correctional Facility; no foul play suspected
A state inmate died over the weekend at William Donaldson Correctional Facility in western Jefferson County. Kevin Marcus Ritter, 33, was found unresponsive in an open-style dormitory at 8:45 p.m. Saturday, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Corrections staff made the discovery. Ritter was pronounced dead at 9:10...
wvtm13.com
AL.com
Man sentenced to 15 years in 2019 shooting death of Birmingham father of 7
A man was sentenced to prison Monday in the 2019 shooting death of a Birmingham father. Jefferson County Circuit Judge Teresa Pulliam sentenced 24-year-old Jhakiren Grier guilty of a reduced charge of reckless manslaughter in the slaying of 36-year-old Gewayne Gilbert. Grier was initially charged with murder. The shooting happened...
Veteran lawman named chief deputy of Shelby County Sheriff’s Office
A veteran of the Shelby County Sheriff’s office has been promoted to the rank of chief deputy. Sheriff John Samaniego on Monday announced the promotion of Clay Hammac, who was previously a major with the department. The new rank became effective Friday. Hammac, who began his law enforcement career...
The Cullman Tribune
Officer involved shooting leaves one dead in Gadsden
ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. – On Friday, Jan. 6, at the request of the Gadsden Police Department, Special Agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) launched an investigation into an officer‐involved shooting, which involved officers with the Gadsden Police Department. The incident occurred on Hinsdale Ave. in Gadsden. One subject, Cody Stewart, 28, is deceased. No officers were injured during the course of the incident. Nothing further is available as the investigation is ongoing. Once complete, the findings will be turned over to the Etowah County District Attorney’s Office.
wbrc.com
thecutoffnews.com
Coosa County Sheriff’s Office locates missing juvenile
The Coosa County Sheriff’s Department's search for a missing juvenile has ended happily. Sadie Harper, 15, was last seen at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Kellyton area wearing a black sweatshirt. She was located some time Wednesday. At the time of the search, Coosa County Sheriff Michael Howell said...
AL.com
Alabama father killed, 3 injured in crash near Auburn
A Friday evening crash near Auburn killed one man and injured three others, officials said. Gudiel A. Lopez, of Opelika, died at the scene of the crash on U.S. 280, two miles east of Auburn, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Lopez was a passenger in a Ford van...
2 arrested following drug investigation in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Search warrants stemming from a months-long drug investigation resulted in two arrests and the seizure of over $150,000 in Jefferson County on Jan. 6. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies also seized five guns, 19.5 pounds of cocaine, over five pounds of heroin, over 20 pounds of methamphetamine, […]
AL.com
ABC 33/40 News
WSFA
Montgomery man held hostage, beaten before being found dead in Lapine
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Court documents are revealing new details in the death of a missing Montgomery man who was found dead in Lapine. Montgomery police have arrested Jonathan Antonio Hoover, also of Montgomery, and charged him with capital murder and kidnapping first-degree in the death of Nakel Johnson, 42.
ABC 33/40 News
Man dies in fiery crash on I-459 in Hoover
One man is dead after a single-car crash late Saturday night along Interstate 459 in Hoover, according to the Hoover Police Department. Multiple crews from Hoover Police and Fire responded to the scene around 11 p.m. Saturday. When they arrived, officers found a Ford F-150 engulfed in flames with the driver trapped inside. The victim, identified as an adult man, was pronounced dead at the scene by Hoover Fire medics.
AL.com
