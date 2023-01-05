ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
AL.com

Bills honor Damar Hamlin, then score on opening kickoff

On Buffalo’s first play since Bills safety Damar Hamlin needed to be revived on the field to save his life, Nyheim Hines returned the opening kickoff from the New England Patriots 96 yards for a touchdown on Sunday. Hamlin went into cardiac arrest after making a tackle in the...
AL.com

Former Alabama prep star ends Tennessee Titans’ season

Jacksonville Jaguars safety Rayshawn Jenkins was all over social media in the first half of Saturday night’s NFL game against Tennessee when Titans running back Derrick Henry stiff-armed him into the ground. But in the fourth quarter, Jenkins got into another highlight – for his team. When Jenkins...
AL.com

Alabama NFL roundup: Jerry Jeudy has double career game

In the final game of a lost season, the Denver Broncos might have found something for 2023. In the offseason, the Broncos made a big trade to acquire nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks and installed in an offensive-minded head coach by hiring Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.
AL.com

Jalen Hurts: ‘I had some things I had to battle within myself’

Quarterback Jalen Hurts returned to the Philadelphia lineup, and the Eagles returned to winning. Philadelphia’s 22-16 victory over the New York Giants on the final Sunday of the regular season secured the NFC East title and the No. 1 seed in the conference playoffs for the Eagles. The top seed comes with the only bye in the NFC postseason field.
AL.com

Auburn lands former 4-star linebacker, LSU transfer DeMario Tolan

Auburn continued its roster revamp with another big transfer addition Sunday morning. LSU linebacker transfer DeMario Tolan committed to and signed with Auburn, just four after entering his name into the transfer portal and three days after taking a visit to the Plains to meet with Hugh Freeze and staff, providing a needed boost to the team’s linebacker room.
AL.com

Auburn NFL roundup: Little playoff luck for former Tigers

New England left cornerback Jonathan Jones came up with a fumble recovery at the Buffalo Bills 11-yard line on Sunday with 8:34 left in the third quarter and the score tied in a game that was win-and-in for the Patriots. But the New England offense couldn’t move, settled for a...
AL.com

Final 2022 Associated Press college football poll

After Georgia pounded TCU, 65-7 in the national title game, the final Associated Press college football poll was released. Alabama (11-2) ended the 2022 season in the same spot it entered the postseason. The Crimson Tide finished No. 5 between Ohio State and Tennessee. The only change in the top 5 was TCU swapping places with Michigan as the Horned Frogs finished No. 2.
AL.com

DeVonta Smith setting records for Eagles now

In the first game of the Philadelphia Eagles’ 2022 season, wide receiver DeVonta Smith did not catch a pass. In the final game of the Eagles’ 2022 regular-season schedule on Sunday, Smith’s first catch will set a franchise single-season record for the most receptions by a wide receiver.
AL.com

Will Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa be back for the NFL playoffs?

For the first time this season, the Miami Dolphins won a game without Tua Tagovailoa at quarterback, and the victory got them into the NFL playoffs. With Tagovailoa sidelined by a concussion and backup Teddy Bridgewater out with a dislocated finger, third-team QB Skylar Thompson went all the way under center on Sunday as the Dolphins defeated the New York Jets 11-6 – the first NFL regular-season game to end with that score.
AL.com

NFL Draft order: Texans win, lose No. 1 pick, fire coach

The Houston Texans concluded their second consecutive 13-loss season on Sunday with a win. Houston closed the campaign with a 14-play, 83-yard drive for a touchdown with 50 seconds to play in the season finale, then went for 2. Quarterback Davis Mills had thrown a 26-yard pass to tight end Jordan Akins for the touchdown, and they connected again on the 2-pointer to beat the Indianapolis Colts 32-31 on Sunday.
AL.com

