Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Bills honor Damar Hamlin, then score on opening kickoff
On Buffalo’s first play since Bills safety Damar Hamlin needed to be revived on the field to save his life, Nyheim Hines returned the opening kickoff from the New England Patriots 96 yards for a touchdown on Sunday. Hamlin went into cardiac arrest after making a tackle in the...
Will Anderson on Alabama in 2023: ‘I’ll be holding them accountable’
One of the favorite stories Nick Saban loves to tell features Julio Jones visiting an Alabama practice long after entering the NFL and telling a then-current player, “That ain’t the way we do it here.”. Saban uses the story as an example of how his players through 16...
Former Alabama prep star ends Tennessee Titans’ season
Jacksonville Jaguars safety Rayshawn Jenkins was all over social media in the first half of Saturday night’s NFL game against Tennessee when Titans running back Derrick Henry stiff-armed him into the ground. But in the fourth quarter, Jenkins got into another highlight – for his team. When Jenkins...
Alabama NFL roundup: Jerry Jeudy has double career game
In the final game of a lost season, the Denver Broncos might have found something for 2023. In the offseason, the Broncos made a big trade to acquire nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks and installed in an offensive-minded head coach by hiring Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.
Alabama 6A power making another change at the top of football program
Blount High School is in the market for its fourth head football coach in four years. A source close to the situation told AL.com this weekend that the school was going in a “new and different direction” for a head football coach after one year under Josh Harris.
Jalen Hurts: ‘I had some things I had to battle within myself’
Quarterback Jalen Hurts returned to the Philadelphia lineup, and the Eagles returned to winning. Philadelphia’s 22-16 victory over the New York Giants on the final Sunday of the regular season secured the NFC East title and the No. 1 seed in the conference playoffs for the Eagles. The top seed comes with the only bye in the NFC postseason field.
Auburn lands former 4-star linebacker, LSU transfer DeMario Tolan
Auburn continued its roster revamp with another big transfer addition Sunday morning. LSU linebacker transfer DeMario Tolan committed to and signed with Auburn, just four after entering his name into the transfer portal and three days after taking a visit to the Plains to meet with Hugh Freeze and staff, providing a needed boost to the team’s linebacker room.
Barrett Jones on shoving AJ McCarron in BCS title game 10 years ago: ‘It was not a big deal’
Barrett Jones and AJ McCarron shared multiple national championships in their time as Alabama football teammates, but one tense moment they shared on the biggest stage still stands out to Alabama fans even a decade later. Almost exactly 10 years ago, on Jan. 7, 2013, their competitive fire boiled over...
Nick Saban gives keys to TCU-Georgia; Corso, ‘GameDay’ guys give CFP national championship picks
Nick Saban played the role of analyst ahead of the College Football Playoff national championship between No. 1 Georgia and No. 3 TCU. The Alabama coach appeared on ESPN’s “College GameDay,” and while he didn’t give a prediction on the outcome of the game - like Lee Corso and Pat McAfee and the guys - he did give his keys to the game.
State NFL roundup: Velus Jones Jr. scoots to his first rushing TD
Injuries and three fumbles limited Velus Jones Jr. in his rookie season. But in the finale of the former Saraland High School star’s first NFL campaign, Jones spotlighted his big-play ability one more time. In the Chicago Bears’ 29-13 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Jones scored his...
Auburn NFL roundup: Little playoff luck for former Tigers
New England left cornerback Jonathan Jones came up with a fumble recovery at the Buffalo Bills 11-yard line on Sunday with 8:34 left in the third quarter and the score tied in a game that was win-and-in for the Patriots. But the New England offense couldn’t move, settled for a...
Anxiety before first title game made Nick Saban’s pregame talk a challenge
Nick Saban’s coached in 10 national championship games so he knows his way around the grand stage. Round 1, however, was a different story. Appearing on multiple ESPN television broadcasts before Monday’s CFP title game between Georgia and TCU, Saban recalled his first trip to the mountaintop. This...
ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’ live stream (1/9): Nick Saban to appear, how to watch CFP online, TV, time
Alabama coach Nick Saban is among the guests scheduled to join the “College GameDay” broadcast ahead of the College Football Playoff national championship between No. 1 Georgia and No. 3 TCU on Monday, Jan. 9. The popular pregame show will be live streamed on fuboTV (free trial). “College...
Final 2022 Associated Press college football poll
After Georgia pounded TCU, 65-7 in the national title game, the final Associated Press college football poll was released. Alabama (11-2) ended the 2022 season in the same spot it entered the postseason. The Crimson Tide finished No. 5 between Ohio State and Tennessee. The only change in the top 5 was TCU swapping places with Michigan as the Horned Frogs finished No. 2.
Lee Corso reacts on ‘GameDay’ to National Sports Media Association Hall of Fame induction
On Monday’s College Football Playoff national championship-edition of “College GameDay,” the college football analyst learned he was among four elected to the National Sports Media Association Hall of Fame. Host Rece Davis announced the news as the “GameDay” panel, which included Alabama coach Nick Saban congratulated the...
DeVonta Smith setting records for Eagles now
In the first game of the Philadelphia Eagles’ 2022 season, wide receiver DeVonta Smith did not catch a pass. In the final game of the Eagles’ 2022 regular-season schedule on Sunday, Smith’s first catch will set a franchise single-season record for the most receptions by a wide receiver.
Will Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa be back for the NFL playoffs?
For the first time this season, the Miami Dolphins won a game without Tua Tagovailoa at quarterback, and the victory got them into the NFL playoffs. With Tagovailoa sidelined by a concussion and backup Teddy Bridgewater out with a dislocated finger, third-team QB Skylar Thompson went all the way under center on Sunday as the Dolphins defeated the New York Jets 11-6 – the first NFL regular-season game to end with that score.
NFL Draft order: Texans win, lose No. 1 pick, fire coach
The Houston Texans concluded their second consecutive 13-loss season on Sunday with a win. Houston closed the campaign with a 14-play, 83-yard drive for a touchdown with 50 seconds to play in the season finale, then went for 2. Quarterback Davis Mills had thrown a 26-yard pass to tight end Jordan Akins for the touchdown, and they connected again on the 2-pointer to beat the Indianapolis Colts 32-31 on Sunday.
