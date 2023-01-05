Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Things to Do in Birmingham, AlabamaJameson StewardBirmingham, AL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From BirminghamTed RiversBirmingham, AL
Places In Alabama That Should Be On Your Bucket List!April KillianAlabama State
“Most Haunted Hotels In Tennessee”- 4 Hotels You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSTennessee State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Related
2 arrested following drug investigation in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Search warrants stemming from a months-long drug investigation resulted in two arrests and the seizure of over $150,000 in Jefferson County on Jan. 6. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies also seized five guns, 19.5 pounds of cocaine, over five pounds of heroin, over 20 pounds of methamphetamine, […]
wbrc.com
2 arrests, drugs, weapons and over $150k in cash seized in JeffCo drug bust
JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - An almost year-long investigation has ended with a major drug bust according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. Two men, 43-year-old Antonio Powell and 49-year-old Lumon Layton, both from Birmingham, were arrested Friday during a raid. Investigators seized 5 guns, 19.5 lbs. of Cocaine,...
Jefferson County long-term investigation leads to seizure of nearly 50 pounds of drugs
From The Tribunes staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office’s Vice and Narcotics Division implemented search warrants in a 10-month-long drug investigation on Friday, Jan. 6. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, during the execution of these warrants, a significant amount of drugs, guns, and cash were seized. Arrested in the […]
2 arrested in connection with bodies found in Tuscaloosa County
Two suspects are in custody after two bodies were discovered in the area of Fosters Sunday morning, according to the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office.
Veteran lawman named chief deputy of Shelby County Sheriff’s Office
A veteran of the Shelby County Sheriff’s office has been promoted to the rank of chief deputy. Sheriff John Samaniego on Monday announced the promotion of Clay Hammac, who was previously a major with the department. The new rank became effective Friday. Hammac, who began his law enforcement career...
Inmate at Alabama prison found dead over the weekend
An inmate at William Donaldson Correctional Facility who was serving a 20-year prison sentence for a robbery was found dead over the weekend.
Inmate found dead in dormitory at William Donaldson Correctional Facility; no foul play suspected
A state inmate died over the weekend at William Donaldson Correctional Facility in western Jefferson County. Kevin Marcus Ritter, 33, was found unresponsive in an open-style dormitory at 8:45 p.m. Saturday, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Corrections staff made the discovery. Ritter was pronounced dead at 9:10...
wbrc.com
Police arrest suspect in high-speed, wrong-way chase following attempted robberies
FULTONDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - Fultondale Police have arrested a man they said led officers on a high-speed, wrong-way chase on I-65 early Thursday morning. Police said he was trying to get away after hitting at least two vehicles with his own car during an attempted robbery. One woman said she...
Woman struck, killed when she got out of disabled vehicle among 3 dead following Jeffco traffic crashes
Three people died over the weekend following Jefferson County traffic crashes, including a woman who was struck on Elton B. Stephens Expressway after she got out of her disabled vehicle. Procha Patrice Williams , 34, was struck at 2:28 a.m. Sunday on Elton B. Stephens Expressway northbound at the U.S....
wvtm13.com
Police: Man charged with DUI after crashing car into Jasper business
JASPER, Ala. — Police have arrested a driver they say slammed his car into a business in Jasper early Saturday morning. Police said Mark Locke, 35, of Colorado, was driving a Mustang when it crashed into Elle Luxe on 18th Alley East. That crash was caught on surveillance videos...
2 Bodies Found in Tuscaloosa County Sunday, Investigation Underway
Police are investigating two fatalities discovered in Tuscaloosa County Sunday morning, although it is too early to say if foul play was involved. The grim discoveries were first reported by "Cap" Ray Allen, the traffic reporter for Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa. The first reports that came in were related to a...
wbrc.com
Two deaths under investigation in Tuscaloosa Co.
TUSCALOOSA CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Investigators with the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit are working two separate cases of dead bodies. They are calling the cases “possibly suspicious.”. According to TVCU, one of the bodies was found on I-59 near Fosters and the other was found on Frog Ridge Road...
Birmingham Police conducting robbery investigation
The Birmingham Police Department is conducting a robbery investigation and requesting help from the public in identifying a suspect.
wvtm13.com
Search for suspect who allegedly robbed delivery driver at Birmingham pharmacy
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Birmingham Police Department would like your help in identifying a person who allegedly robbed a delivery driver. According to a news release, a delivery driver had pharmaceutical products to deliver at a pharmacy on Lomb Avenue on Jan. 3, when that driver was robbed at gunpoint.
wvtm13.com
Two men suspected of stealing catalytic converters have been arrested
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — An investigation into auto parts theft leads to the arrest of two men in Tuscaloosa. Officials said Wesley Wyatt and Paul Fretwell face multiple counts of breaking and entering. Tuscaloosa police arrested Gregory Hudson last month after finding over 150 catalytic converters in his home, according...
Birmingham PD seeks public’s assistance identifying robbery suspect
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) reports detectives requests assistance from the public in identifying a suspect. According to the BPD, on Friday, Jan. 6, South Precinct officers were dispatched to the Circle K (1503 11th Avenue South) on a report of a robbery. “Officers arrived on the scene […]
wbrc.com
Bessemer man dies at UAB Hospital following crash on New Year’s Eve
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 22-year-old man from Bessemer died January 7 from a New Year’s Eve crash. The Jefferson County Coroner has identified the victim as Demarius Deshun Williams. He was taken to UAB Hospital after a crash December 31 at 11:44 p.m. The multi-vehicle accident happened on...
police.birminghamal.gov
Media Release 8- Help Identify Circle K Robbery Suspect
The Birmingham Police Department reports detectives are conducting a robbery investigation. Detectives requests assistance from the public in identifying a suspect in the attached photos. Officers arrived on the scene when they learned a suspect pointed a handgun at the store associate and stole merchandise before fleeing the scene in...
ABC 33/40 News
Birmingham police ask for help identifying robbery suspect
The Birmingham Police Department is asking for help identifying a robbery suspect. According to a release, officers were called to the Circle K located at 1503 11th Avenue South for a robbery on January 6, 2023. The officers learned someone pointed a handgun at the store associate, then left the...
wbrc.com
Birmingham Police looking for man accused of robbing convenience store
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are asking for help identifying a robbery suspect. South Precinct officers were called January 6 to the Circle K at 1503 11th Avenue South on a report of a robbery. Once on the scene, officers learned a suspect pointed a handgun at the clerk and stole some items before leaving in a 4-door sedan.
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
212K+
Followers
66K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 7