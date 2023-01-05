ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bessemer, AL

CBS 42

2 arrested following drug investigation in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Search warrants stemming from a months-long drug investigation resulted in two arrests and the seizure of over $150,000 in Jefferson County on Jan. 6. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies also seized five guns, 19.5 pounds of cocaine, over five pounds of heroin, over 20 pounds of methamphetamine, […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Jefferson County long-term investigation leads to seizure of nearly 50 pounds of drugs

From The Tribunes staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office’s Vice and Narcotics Division implemented search warrants in a 10-month-long drug investigation on Friday, Jan. 6. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, during the execution of these warrants, a significant amount of drugs, guns, and cash were seized. Arrested in the […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Police: Man charged with DUI after crashing car into Jasper business

JASPER, Ala. — Police have arrested a driver they say slammed his car into a business in Jasper early Saturday morning. Police said Mark Locke, 35, of Colorado, was driving a Mustang when it crashed into Elle Luxe on 18th Alley East. That crash was caught on surveillance videos...
JASPER, AL
wbrc.com

Two deaths under investigation in Tuscaloosa Co.

TUSCALOOSA CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Investigators with the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit are working two separate cases of dead bodies. They are calling the cases “possibly suspicious.”. According to TVCU, one of the bodies was found on I-59 near Fosters and the other was found on Frog Ridge Road...
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Two men suspected of stealing catalytic converters have been arrested

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — An investigation into auto parts theft leads to the arrest of two men in Tuscaloosa. Officials said Wesley Wyatt and Paul Fretwell face multiple counts of breaking and entering. Tuscaloosa police arrested Gregory Hudson last month after finding over 150 catalytic converters in his home, according...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Bessemer man dies at UAB Hospital following crash on New Year’s Eve

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 22-year-old man from Bessemer died January 7 from a New Year’s Eve crash. The Jefferson County Coroner has identified the victim as Demarius Deshun Williams. He was taken to UAB Hospital after a crash December 31 at 11:44 p.m. The multi-vehicle accident happened on...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
police.birminghamal.gov

Media Release 8- Help Identify Circle K Robbery Suspect

The Birmingham Police Department reports detectives are conducting a robbery investigation. Detectives requests assistance from the public in identifying a suspect in the attached photos. Officers arrived on the scene when they learned a suspect pointed a handgun at the store associate and stole merchandise before fleeing the scene in...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Birmingham police ask for help identifying robbery suspect

The Birmingham Police Department is asking for help identifying a robbery suspect. According to a release, officers were called to the Circle K located at 1503 11th Avenue South for a robbery on January 6, 2023. The officers learned someone pointed a handgun at the store associate, then left the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham Police looking for man accused of robbing convenience store

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are asking for help identifying a robbery suspect. South Precinct officers were called January 6 to the Circle K at 1503 11th Avenue South on a report of a robbery. Once on the scene, officers learned a suspect pointed a handgun at the clerk and stole some items before leaving in a 4-door sedan.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
