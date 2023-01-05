Read full article on original website
Related
WTVQ
Above average temperatures for January continue this week
After a cloudy start to Monday across Central and Eastern Kentucky, the sunshine slowly made a return appearance through the afternoon as the low cloud cover moved out. This allowed afternoon highs to recover into the mid-40s in the Bluegrass with far Eastern Kentucky struggling to get out of the 30s with the clouds lingering longer. Despite a few showers on Sunday, it wasn’t a bad weekend with a little more sunshine than anticipated to begin the weekend.
WTVQ
Rain and snow showers tonight before a bigger system by Thursday
Lexington, Kentucky: Good Sunday evening everyone, rain showers are beginning to wind down across central and eastern Kentucky with a flurry being possible into the overnight. But north central and northern Kentucky are dealing with some snow showers as temperatures have dropped into the low to mid 30s there. Some areas in our far northern viewing area may see some very light accumulations tonight. This snap shot here of Max HD radar shows the heavier snow showers.
WTVQ
Meteorologist Jordan Smith has your Saturday evening forecast
Lexington, Kentucky: Good Saturday evening everyone, its been a great day across central and eastern Kentucky as temperatures hit the low 50s under a mostly sunny sky. The rain showers that were forecasted for earlier in the day stayed to our south into Tennessee allowing us to hit 52 degrees for an afternoon high in Lexington. That is exactly 10 degrees warmer than our normal high of 42.
WTVQ
Celebrate Kentucky Maple Day on Feb. 4 with maple syrup producers
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky maple syrup producers will open their facilities to the public on Saturday, Feb. 4 for the fourth annual Kentucky Maple Day. Each location celebrating Kentucky Maple Day will showcase different activities and options. Producers will show their operations and sell pure maple syrup and syrup products, and some will offer tours of their sugar bush and sap-collection systems. You can see the various locations and what each will offer by clicking here.
WTVQ
A look at some of the lesser known candidates running for Ky governor
FRANKFORT, Ky (WTVQ)- Following Friday’s filing deadline for the office of Kentucky governor, we now have a full look at who’s running in the gubernatorial race. There are some well-known candidates, but there also some who you might not know. 15 candidates are set to run for the...
Comments / 0