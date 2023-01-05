ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WFMZ-TV Online

School district in Schuylkill forms police department

MAHANOY CITY, Pa. - A Schuylkill County school district has hired two full-time police officers. Mahanoy Area School District has formed the MASD Police Department. It's the first school district to start its own police department in Schuylkill County. The officers have full authority to arrest and file charges for...
MAHANOY CITY, PA

