Virginia teacher shot by 6-year-old identified, parents demand action
A following an incident where a 6-year-old student shot a teacher in Newport News, Virginia on Friday, parents are calling on the school district to enact stricter rules to keep students safe.
WFMZ-TV Online
School district in Schuylkill forms police department
MAHANOY CITY, Pa. - A Schuylkill County school district has hired two full-time police officers. Mahanoy Area School District has formed the MASD Police Department. It's the first school district to start its own police department in Schuylkill County. The officers have full authority to arrest and file charges for...
WFMZ-TV Online
Montgomery County man with ALS part of study that aims to find root cause of disease
"When a man died, he was said to have gone west," repeated 59-year-old Todd Kelly into a computer. He isn't reading a best-selling novel, but reciting speech to help treat and cure ALS. "The problem with ALS, unlike many other diseases, is they can't find a biomarker. The biomarkers, what...
