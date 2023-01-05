ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Report: Michigan expecting NCAA allegations

By Field Level Media
The Rogersville Review
The Rogersville Review
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fyJTO_0k52UxlN00

Michigan is anticipating a Notice of Allegations from the NCAA over a pair of minor violations, The Athletic reported Thursday.

The violations include an analyst coaching players on the field and text messages that violated NCAA rules, per the report. Michigan self-reported the violation regarding the analyst, per The Athletic.

The allegations are expected to land by Friday.

Though minor in nature, the NCAA investigation also centers on Michigan's response to them, per the report.

Michigan finished 13-1 and won the Big Ten championship before losing to TCU in the College Football Playoff semifinals.

--Field Level Media

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Rogersville Review

The Rogersville Review

Rogersville, TN
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
418K+
Views
ABOUT

Located in the "Cradle of Tennessee Journalism," where the state's first newspaper was printed by George Roulstone in 1791—also the third newspaper West of the Appalachian Mountains—The Rogersville Review was founded by Will Robertson on July 23, 1885. Under its current names, as well as The Holston Review, it has remained the newspaper of record for Hawkins County and its communities for more than a century.

 https://www.therogersvillereview.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy