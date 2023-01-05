Read full article on original website
WWE Hall Of Famer Says Ronda Rousey Doesn’t Care About Wrestling
A WWE Hall of Famer has questioned how much Ronda Rousey cares about wrestling and thinks that she could go “into business” for herself. Ronda Rousey made her name as an Olympic judoka, winning a bronze medal at the Beijing Games in 2008 before going on to revolutionise the world of MMA through her show-stealing fights in the UFC.
Vince McMahon Reportedly Not Returning To WWE Offices
Vince McMahon is back in WWE in some capacity, but he’s apparently not going to be working out of the company’s corporate offices. It’s been a wild start to 2023 for WWE with the news that Vince McMahon is back in WWE…sort of. While the former WWE Chairman and CEO is back on the Board of Directors, the main reason for his return is to try to find the best deal for WWE to be sold ahead of their next TV deal expiring in October 2024. Since that deal was to be negotiated in the first half of 2023, Vince is back now to try to sell the company.
Ric Flair Admits He Likes Top WWE Star’s Character That He Previously Disliked
Ric Flair has admitted that his opinion of a big name in WWE has changed because of how much he has enjoyed that person’s work recently. When it comes to the WWE group known as The Bloodline, they are bad guys on screen, but they are also beloved by a lot of people because of how entertaining they are. Whether Roman Reigns, The Usos, Sami Zayn, Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman are in the ring defending their titles or in the ring doing promos, they are getting a lot of attention. Even the backstage segments they are a part of draw a lot of attention just because of the star power of the group.
Vince McMahon Name Dropped On AEW Television
Vince McMahon has caused a storm with his WWE return and it has not escaped the attention of those in AEW with his name getting dropped at Battle of the Belts. The first Battle of the Belts special of 2023 took place on the 6th of January with three championships on the line. Orange Cassidy successfully defended his All-Atlantic Championship against Kip Sabian while Jade Cargill added to her impressive record by defending her title against Skye Blue.
WWE Hall Of Famer’s Daughter Works AEW Tapings (SPOILERS)
A WWE Hall of Famer’s daughter has returned to AEW, working at the recent Dark tapings that took place in Portland, Oregon. The Dark taping took place between Rampage and Battle of the Belts on the 6th of January. At Battle of the Belts, Orange Cassidy, Jade Cargill, and The Acclaimed all retained their respective titles with Max Caster wasting no time in mentioning Vince McMahon on AEW television after his sensational return to WWE.
WWE Interested In Bringing Back Former MLW Tag Team Champion
There might be a former WWE development talent coming back to the company, or he could sign somewhere else. EJ Nduka’s run in Major League Wrestling is finished. Nduka’s contract with MLW reportedly expired on January 1st according to Fightful Select and he’s now a free agent.
Eric Bischoff Reveals Why He Thinks Vince McMahon Will Not Return To WWE Creative Team
Eric Bischoff has given his explanation for why he thinks Vince McMahon won’t be back as part of WWE’s Creative Team. The news of Vince McMahon returning to the WWE Board of Directors last week was a bit of a shock to some people, but perhaps not a big surprise to others. Wrestling fans know that WWE is Vince McMahon’s life after he ran the company from the early 1980s until his ouster which led to his retirement in July 2022.
WWE Hires Major Firm To Advise On Sale
With news of Vince McMahon returning to WWE continuing to reverberate around the wrestling world, the company has hired a firm to advise on a potential sale. Vince McMahon has stunned the wrestling world for the third time in the space of a year as he is back in the fold at WWE. McMahon’s first surprise came when he returned to the ring at WrestleMania 38 but that was dwarfed by the news of his retirement coming in July 2022. The quiet life was not for McMahon as he has wrangled his way back onto WWE’s Board of Directors all while still being pursued for damages in relation to alleged sexual assault and rape.
Ric Flair Explains Charlotte Flair’s WWE Absence In 2022
Ric Flair has discussed the reasons behind Charlotte Flair missing seven months of action in 2022 before she returned to the ring and won gold. Charlotte Flair has been a key part of WWE’s women’s division for the best part of a decade now but the company had to cope without The Queen in the latter half of 2022. Flair lost her SmackDown Women’s Championship at WrestleMania Backlash to Ronda Rousey in May and then went missing from WWE television.
Kurt Angle On Wrestling For Large Amount Of Money In Saudi Arabia – “I Would Do It In A Second”
Kurt Angle has said that even though he is retired as an active wrestler in WWE, he would wrestle again in Saudi Arabia if the price was right. At the November 2018 WWE Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia, Kurt Ange competed in his first WWE singles match in 12 years. It was part of something called the WWE World Cup Tournament with Angle facing Dolph Ziggler in the quarterfinals of the match. Ziggler won the match to move on to the semifinals.
Shaq Challenges Paul Wight To AEW Tag Team Match
Shaquille O’Neal (simply known as Shaq to some) wants to step into the AEW ring again for a tag team match opposite of a wrestling legend named Paul Wight. During his legendary career as a Basketball Hall of Famer, O’Neal accomplished a lot on the court with 4 NBA Title, an NBA MVP Award, he was a 15-time NBA All-Star that was also named one of the NBA’s 75 Greatest Players in 2021. O’Neal played for six teams during his 20-year career, but is most known for his runs with the Orlando Magic, Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat.
Potential Spoiler Regarding Alexa Bliss Segment On WWE Raw
Alexa Bliss has something to say on this week’s edition of WWE Raw and there might be a spoiler out about what’s on her mind. On last week’s January 2nd edition of WWE Monday Night Raw, Alexa Bliss challenged Bianca Belair in a match for the Raw Women’s Title. Prior to that match, Bliss had teased hitting Belair with a Sister Abigail neckbreaker and also smashed a vase into Belair’s head.
Ex-WWE Star Takes Credit For Inspiring Sting’s Iconic Look
A former WWE Superstar has suggested that Sting might well have been inspired by them to don his now iconic black and white face paint. Fans of a certain vintage will remember Sting as the bleach-blonde, multi-coloured face-painted surfer dude that rose to prominence as part of Jim Crockett Promotions and latterly WCW. However as the mid-nineties loomed and the wrestling world changed teetered on the verge of finding its Attitude, so too did WCW’s icon.
Ric Flair Reveals Why He Refuses To Give Wrestlers Advice – “God Forbid I Know Anything”
Ric Flair has some valid reasons why he doesn’t go out of his way to help the current generation of wrestlers. When it comes to the world of pro wrestling, it doesn’t get much bigger than Ric Flair. Whether talking about his legendary career in the NWA in the 1980s or being one of WCW’s biggest names, Flair has done it all. Flair even had one of the most memorable Royal Rumble wins ever in 1992 when he entered the match in the third spot and ended up leaving with the vacant WWE Title.
Impact Wrestling Airs Touching Don West Tribute Video
A touching tribute video aired honoring the late, great Impact Wrestling announcer Don West this week during the company’s TV show. There was sad news shared by former Impact Wrestling lead announcer Mike Tenay on December 30th when he revealed that his good friend Don West passed away. West was 59 years old when he died due to brain lymphoma cancer.
How Vince McMahon Might Take Over WWE Creative Once Again
A new report has spelled out exactly how Vince McMahon could find his way back in charge of WWE’s creative after his shock return. Vince McMahon stunned the wrestling world in July 2022 when he announced his retirement from WWE amid an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct and ‘hush money’ payments made to former female company employees.
Mike Tenay Reveals The Greatest Trait Of Don West, Opens Up On Their Friendship
Mike Tenay has opened up about the loss of his good friend and former TNA Impact announce partner, Don West. It was on December 30th, 2022 when former Impact Wrestling lead announcer Mike Tenay announced that his good friend Don West passed away. West was 59 years old when he died due to brain lymphoma cancer.
Matt Hardy Recalls Vince McMahon’s Terrifying Reaction To Iconic Royal Rumble Botch
Matt Hardy shared Vince McMahon’s reaction to one of the most notorious botches in Royal Rumble history. In the final moments of the 2005 Royal Rumble, John Cena and Batista found themselves the final two competitors in the ring. However, when the time came for the final elimination of the match, disaster struck as both Cena and Batista tumbled to the ground together, causing confusion as they’d eliminated each other.
“It Was So Uncomfortable” – Dax Harwood Opens Up On The Most Painful Bump Of His Career
Dax Harwood has explained how he felt after taking one of the most painful bumps of his career recently. At ROH Final Battle last December, the FTR duo of Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler defended the ROH Tag Team Titles against The Briscoe Brothers (Mark & Jay Briscoe) in a Double Dog Collar Match. It was a match that can only be referred to as a bloodbath that also was praised universally as one of the best tag team matches of 2022 and perhaps all-time.
Bayley Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary With WWE
Congratulations go out to Bayley, who is celebrating ten years of her WWE career today. It’s been an incredible run for WWE superstar Bayley during her ten-year career. She noted on Twitter that today, January 7th, 2022, is exactly ten years since she has been part of WWE. Bayley’s...
