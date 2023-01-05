Read full article on original website
ringsidenews.com
Ex-WWE Superstar Says John Cena Could Cover His Hair Loss If He Wants To
John Cena is a 16-time World Champion and for many fans, he is the true GOAT of professional wrestling. His love for the industry is without question and Cena never fails to make every match he is in feel like a huge deal. Cena finally came back during last week’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown, where he had a solid tag team match against The Bloodline. Fas noticed how he had a bald spot during the match and felt bad for him. That being said, an ex-WWE star believes Cena could cover his hair if he wants to.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Legend Interested In Facing Charlotte Flair
Charlotte Flair's recent return to the ring has got the wrestling world talking, as she won the "WWE SmackDown" Women's Championship on her first night back against Ronda Rousey. While fans are now excited to see "The Queen" work against some of the current talent on the roster such as Shotzi and Raquel Rodriguez, she recently spoke to "WWE's The Bump" about several legends she wants to face.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Road Dogg Believes Former WWE Star Quit Due To Pressure From Vince McMahon
On the latest episode of “Oh…You Didn’t Know,” Road Dogg discussed a wide range of topics. The former WWE wrestler talked about Lar Sulivan’s run with WWE during it. Lars started working with WWE in 2014, making his debut on NXT TV in 2017. Sullivan was supposed to join the main roster in January 2019 after receiving a push on the black and gold brand, but his debut was delayed because of anxiety problems. In April, Sullivan finally made his debut on Raw, but two months later, he suffered a serious knee injury.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Hall Of Famer To Be At Royal Rumble After Making Up With Triple H
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has confirmed that he will be in San Antonio, Texas for the upcoming Royal Rumble premium live event. The highly anticipated show will air from the Alamodome on January 28. Speaking on the Hall of Fame podcast, Flair noted that he and Triple H...
PWMania
WWE Hall of Famer Believes Rey Mysterio Might Retire: “He’s Broken Up and Beaten Up”
WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long believes Rey Mysterio may call it quits on his illustrious in-ring career this year. Long stated on Sportskeeda Wrestling’s One on One that Rey Mysterio may retire once his contract expires, regardless of whether he is released or not. The former SmackDown GM believes Mysterio is “broken” and “beaten” and may retire if he has his finances in order and has saved enough money.
webisjericho.com
Daughter Of WWE Legend Wrestles During AEW Dark Taping
Before Rampage and after Battle of the Belts, AEW held a taping of AEW Dark, their popular Youtube show, at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland on Friday night. And while it isn’t unusual for up-and-coming local talents to get an opportunity to impress, one name stood out above the rest, with “Rowdy” Roddy Piper’s daughter, Teal Piper, competing in a tag match alongside Rebel Kel against Tay Conti and Anna JAS.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Hall Of Famer Says Ronda Rousey Doesn’t Care About Wrestling
A WWE Hall of Famer has questioned how much Ronda Rousey cares about wrestling and thinks that she could go “into business” for herself. Ronda Rousey made her name as an Olympic judoka, winning a bronze medal at the Beijing Games in 2008 before going on to revolutionise the world of MMA through her show-stealing fights in the UFC.
wrestletalk.com
Ric Flair On ‘Major Issue’ Charlotte Flair Dealt With During WWE Hiatus
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has commented on Charlotte Flair’s recent WWE absence, following her return and title win. Charlotte won the SmackDown Women’s Championship from Ronda Rousey on the December 30 edition of SmackDown. This was The Queen’s first match since losing the title to Rousey...
PWMania
Roddy Piper’s Daughter Works AEW Dark Tapings
AEW taped matches for upcoming episodes of AEW Dark from the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, OR on Friday night before Rampage and after Battle of the Belts. Teal Piper, the daughter of WWE Hall Of Famer Roddy Piper, teamed with Kel in a losing effort against Tay Melo and Anna Jay in her hometown during the tapings.
ringsidenews.com
Big Sign Released WWE NXT Superstar Will Return Soon
For the past couple of years, WWE has released numerous Superstars from their contracts under Vince McMahon’s leadership. Fans simply couldn’t believe the company could release anyone during the COVID-19 pandemic, which they felt was a horrible thing to do. This included former WWE star Ezra Judge, who is very likely to return to WWE soon. In fact, there is now a huge sign that he will be returning.
wrestlinginc.com
Former Impact Star Reflects On Relationship With Dixie Carter
Don't expect Nick Aldis to share negative stories about Dixie Carter. Aldis wrestled in TNA (now known as Impact Wrestling) as Magnus from 2008-2015 during Carter's tenure as president of the company, and he became TNA World Heavyweight Champion in 2013. Appearing on "The Universal Wrestling Podcast," the British star discussed Carter's role in his career.
stillrealtous.com
Released WWE Star Has Reportedly Signed A Deal To Return
WWE has brought back a number of released Superstars over the last few months, and it’s been rumored for a while now that the company was interested in bringing Chelsea Green back. Fightful Select reports that even though Chelsea Green hasn’t appeared on TV yet she is signed to...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Confirms Champion Will Reveal What’s Next On RAW
WWE has a lot going on with their backstage politics and internal workings. Through it all, they still have several hours of television that they must produce each week. Now we know about another segment to expect next week. We previously reported that Alexa Bliss is set for a segment...
tjrwrestling.net
Vince McMahon Name Dropped On AEW Television
Vince McMahon has caused a storm with his WWE return and it has not escaped the attention of those in AEW with his name getting dropped at Battle of the Belts. The first Battle of the Belts special of 2023 took place on the 6th of January with three championships on the line. Orange Cassidy successfully defended his All-Atlantic Championship against Kip Sabian while Jade Cargill added to her impressive record by defending her title against Skye Blue.
stillrealtous.com
Backstage News On WWE Protecting John Cena During His Return Match
Last week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown was the last SmackDown of 2022 and WWE closed out the year in a big way. John Cena made his long awaited return to the ring and he teamed with Kevin Owens to defeat Roman Reigns & John Cena. The Wrestling Observer...
ComicBook
WWE Fans Make Early Royal Rumble 2023 Predictions
The 2023 Royal Rumble could prove to be one of the most momentous WWE events in years. Between it being Paul Levesque's first opportunity to book a Rumble, Vince McMahon's sudden return to the company and the massive rumors surrounding WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles, the Rumble could be what sets the stage for the company's biggest event in years. WWE's official Twitter account asked fans on Sunday to make their early predictions from this year's Rumble, which ranged from Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson returning to Cody Rhodes winning outright to McMahon playing some sort of role in the show.
WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Huntsville, AL (1/8): Braun Strowman Teams With The Brawling Brutes
WWE held its Sunday Stunner live event on January 8 from the Von Braun Center in Huntsville, AL. Full results (courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam) and highlights are below. WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Huntsville, AL (1/8) Kofi Kingston (with Xavier Woods) def. Kit Wilson (with Elton Prince) Raquel Rodriguez def....
Vince McMahon returns to WWE as a board member
Former World Wrestling Entertainment chief executive Vince McMahon is returning to the company as a board member, after a six-month hiatus following a hush money and sexual harassment scandal.
wrestlinginc.com
Stephanie McMahon Assures It's Not 'A Scary Time' For WWE Employees
WWE Chairwoman & Co-Ceo Stephanie McMahon assured WWE employees Friday that Vince McMahon returning to the organization as a Board member was not a cause for concern. As per the transcript of the employee meeting – described as a "rah-rah meeting" by PWInsider – Stephanie specifically told the employees that her father's return was intended to carry out WWE's potential sale, which could bode well for existing WWE talents.
wrestlinginc.com
Xavier Woods' Health Reportedly Affecting The New Day's Booking
At NXT Deadline on December 10, The New Day's Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods triumphed over Pretty Deadly to become the new "NXT" Tag Team Champions. Since then, however, Woods has only competed in two matches — a successful tag title defense against Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs in "NXT," as well as a victory over Imperium in a six-man tag team match alongside Madcap Moss at a house show on December 27. That's because according to PWInsider, he's dealing with injuries and thus, hasn't been fully cleared to return to the ring just yet.
