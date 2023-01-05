Read full article on original website
Related
Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision
With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DeVonta Smith Sets Single-Season Record for Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles dominated the NFC in 2022 with former Alabama players Jalen Hurts and DeVonta Smith each setting records for the season. While Hurts was chasing after MVP recognition, Smith was making a name for himself as one of the most dominant receivers in the NFL. Smith became the...
NOLA.com
Saints ultimately sent a top-10 draft pick to the Eagles. Here's where they'll pick in 2023 draft
Officially, the Saints gave up a top-10 pick in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles earlier this year. Back in April, the Saints traded the No. 18 overall pick as well as their 2023 first-rounder to Philadelphia for the Nos. 16 and 19 picks. After the dust settled on the 2022 season, that pick wound up being the No. 10 selection in this year’s draft.
Cowboys player has warrant issued for arrest days before playoffs
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams was involved in a serious car accident last month, and the incident has led to a warrant being issued for his arrest. Police in Plano, Texas, told TMZ on Wednesday that a warrant has been issued for Williams on a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving. A police spokesperson said... The post Cowboys player has warrant issued for arrest days before playoffs appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game
The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
Deion Sanders makes major mistake
The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SB Nation
Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements
I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.
FOX Sports
Why did Phillies trade two clubhouse favorites?
The 2022 Phillies were an amusement park of refreshing baseball joy. A huge part of that was the so-called "Phillies Daycare," an assortment of young, jubilant position players who invigorated the team with base hits and good vibes. But at some point, everyone has to graduate from daycare. On Saturday...
Wichita Eagle
Eagles React to Bye, Homefield Advantage, Which the Phillies Showed is Huge
After each clinching round of the Phillies’ improbable trip to the World Series last fall, there were players standing around shirtless, wearing ski goggles, and awaiting their champagne baths. The Eagles won the NFC East and wrapped up the No. 1 seed in the playoffs with a 14-3 record...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Future
"It's a little raw right now," Packers QB Aaron Rodgers said of his future after losing to the Lions in Week 18.
NFL
Georgia dominates TCU to win second consecutive College Football Playoff National Championship
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett, a former walk-on, is now a two-time national title winner. The Bulldogs overwhelmed TCU on Monday night 65-7, jumping on the Horned Frogs early and building a 31-point halftime lead on their way to earning a second consecutive College Football Playoff National Championship at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.
NFL
NFL playoffs: Which AFC/NFC teams are most likely to hit Super Bowl LVII? Who'll lift Lombardi Trophy?
NFL franchises use contextualized data to create competitive advantages. In order to realize an edge, teams need to employ the right data in the right way at the right time. This means distilling, interpreting and applying only the most influential data in a framework that accounts for personnel, opponents and evolving game situations. My goal is to be YOUR analytics department. I want to work for you by providing a peek into which numbers flag in my models as the most impactful ... or the most misunderstood.
How to watch Seahawks vs. 49ers wild card game
It may be the wild card round, but this year’s NFL playoffs will begin with a matchup between division rivals when the second-seeded San Francisco 49ers host the seventh-seeded Seattle Seahawks. The 49ers are riding a 10-game winning streak into the playoffs after starting the season 3-4. Brock “Mr....
NFL
NFL Offensive Player Rankings after the 2022 regular season; three playoff offenses with serious concerns
From where I sit, just a handful of offenses appear to be at the height of their powers entering the playoffs. One of them, Kansas City's potent attack, is literally running circles around opponents. With MVP front-runner Patrick Mahomes under center in K.C., I have zero concerns about the Chiefs'...
NFL
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) ruled out for playoff game vs. Bills
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa remains in the league's concussion protocol and has been ruled out for Sunday's Super Wild Card Weekend matchup against the Buffalo Bills, Miami head coach Mike McDaniel announced Wednesday. "As of today, Tua has not been cleared by doctors to resume football activities on the field...
NFL
2023 Pro Bowl Games Skills Competitions Announced
The NFL announced the unique skills competitions that Pro Bowl players from the AFC and NFC will compete in during the 2023 Pro Bowl Games. Taking place over two days in Las Vegas, the skills challenges will be broadcasted live for the first time on Thursday, February 2, on ESPN from 7:00 p.m.-8:30 p.m. ET, and the competitions will continue Sunday, February 5, throughout the day, along with the first NFL flag football games.
NFL
Ranking each team's primary starting running back for the 2022 NFL season
Now that the 2022 NFL regular season is behind us, I have taken the time to rank each team's primary starting running back for the 2022 season. There's a lot to unpack, so let's not waste any time. NOTE: Though in many cases these running backs led their respective teams...
NFL
2022 All-Pro Team picks on defense: 49ers, Jets both deserve multiple reps
Nick Shook uses the eye test and Next Gen Stats to assemble his personal 2022 All-Pro Team. Below, he presents his defense. It's difficult to tell the story of the 2022 49ers without including Bosa near the start of the tale. Sure, the three quarterbacks have played an important part, but none has been as consistently important to San Francisco's fortunes this season as Bosa, the NFL leader in sacks (18.5), who also leads all edge rushers in quarterback pressures (73). The difference he makes comes in all shapes and sizes, from routine takedowns of Matthew Stafford in the 49ers' two meetings with the Rams to forcing quarterbacks into game-changing turnovers without even touching them. Opposing tackles must be aware of where No. 97 is at all times. After earning his third Pro Bowl bid in four years, Bosa should be leaving NFL Honors with some fancy new hardware.
NFL
College Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 revealed
Reggie Bush, whose Heisman Trophy victory for Southern California in 2005 was vacated because of NCAA violations, was among 18 players in the latest College Football Hall of Fame class announced Monday. Florida quarterback Tim Tebow, who won the Heisman in 2007, was also elected to the hall by the...
NFL
Eagles 'fortunate' QB Jalen Hurts gets week off to rest shoulder
Quarterback Jalen Hurts returned for Sunday's Week 18 win over the New York Giants to help ensure Philadelphia would lock down the No. 1 seed and the only bye in the NFC. The Eagles are glad Hurts gets an extra week of rest before the next game. "We are fortunate...
Comments / 0