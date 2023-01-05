Read full article on original website
pocketnow.com
OnePlus 10T is available for just $520 after a 20 percent discount
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. I’ve been a regular OnePlus user since the launch of the OnePlus 5 back in June 2017, and I can honestly say that I’ve loved almost every iteration I’ve used. The Chinese company delivers amazing devices, including last year’s OnePlus 10T, which comes with a 6.7-inch FHD+ Fluid Display with 120Hz refresh rates, and the latest specs on the market. The best part is that you can get yours for just $520, thanks to Amazon’s latest offers.
pocketnow.com
Score up to 40 percent savings on Logitech gaming peripherals and more
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. We have spotted tons of amazing deals on some of the best gaming peripherals around. Amazon’s latest offers will get you excellent savings on products from Logitech, Razer, and more. First up, we have one of my favorite keyboards; the Logitech G915 TKL Tenkeyless Lightspeed Wireless RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard is currently available for just $169 on its tactile version after receiving a 27 percent discount. This fantastic keyboard launched with a $230 price tag, which means you can get more than $60 in savings if you pick one up.
