Chicago, IL

Will Chicago’s Next Mayor Reopen Mental Health Clinics? García Doesn’t Say, Lightfoot Called Out On Record At Candidate Forum

CHICAGO — Mayor Lori Lightfoot was on the defensive Saturday as the crowd of mayoral challengers called her out for not reopening the city’s mental health clinics. Seven of the nine mayoral candidates showed up to the Saturday forum hosted by Access Living, a nonprofit focused on breaking down systemic barriers for people who are disabled.
Piece Pizza Partners With PAWS To Feature Adoptable Dogs On Pizza Boxes

CHICAGO — PAWS Chicago is getting cheesy in its latest effort to find homes for longer-term residents. PAWS is partnering with Piece Pizza for the Slice to Meet You campaign, where the pizza place will feature flyers with the rescue’s adoptable dogs on boxes delivered to the city and suburbs, according to a PAWS news release.
Snow Could Hit Chicago This Week

CHICAGO — There’s a chance for snow this week in Chicago. The week will start off mostly sunny but windy, with gusts up to 15 mph possible Monday, according to the National Weather Service. It will warm up to a high of 41 degrees. Tuesday is also expected...
