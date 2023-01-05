Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sicknick's wrongful death claim against Trump is the most severe allegation to dateVictorWashington, DC
Yet Another Longstanding Marshalls Location Unexpectedly Closing This MonthJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
A new development in the disappearance of a Massachusetts woman who worked in DC real estateMario DonevskiWashington, DC
'White House is full of hypocrites, led by Hypocrite-in-Chief' - Abbott as he defends busing migrants during ChristmasVictorTexas State
Lucky residents to receive $12,000 in guaranteed income pilot programBeth TorresAlexandria, VA
Related
ffxnow.com
Developer duo pitch more housing on Rock Hill Road in Herndon
The development team behind four parcels of land on Rock Hill Road in Herndon want to see. on the nearly 24-acre site near the Innovation Center Metro station. DWC Holdings and Origami RE Growth GP have filed a Site-Specific Plan Amendment (SSPA) — an ongoing process for exploring changes to Fairfax County’s comprehensive plan — to increase the amount of housing on the site.
ffxnow.com
New funds boost effort to remove invasive plants from Oakton’s Blake Lane Park
The Fairfax County Park Authority has some new financial muscle behind its efforts to clear invasive plants from Blake Lane Park in Oakton. A $20,000 grant from the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation will enable the agency to clear an additional 1.2 acres of land and replant it with native shrubs and trees, the FCPA announced last week.
ffxnow.com
Morning Notes
TikTok Video of Fake Fairfax Bus Sign Goes Viral — “The City of Fairfax does not want you to run over jaywalking pedestrians in order to teach them a lesson…A video posted to TikTok by the user @hamandgreenpepperomelette shows the back of a Fairfax City CUE bus with a bogus sign that reads: ‘Don’t stop for pedestrians if they jaywalk. Let them learn a lesson.'” [Patch]
ffxnow.com
FFXnow Daily Debrief for Jan 9, 2023
Good Monday evening! Today we published 7 articles that were read a total of 12210 times on FFXnow alone, so far. The following are the most-read articles for today (Jan 9, 2023)…. 📅 Upcoming events. Here is what’s going on Tuesday in Fairfax County, from our event calendar.
ffxnow.com
Dave’s Hot Chicken to heat up Tysons with first Virginia restaurant
A Nashville-style hot chicken chain backed by Samuel L. Jackson and Drake is on its way to Tysons. Dave’s Hot Chicken will open its first Virginia location at Pike 7 Plaza this year, property manager Federal Realty Investment Trust confirmed to FFXnow. The restaurant will occupy 2,445 square feet...
sungazette.news
Oak trees are dying across region. But why?
It’s not your imagination. Those beautiful mature oaks are dying, along the road, in forests, perhaps even in your yard – at an accelerating rate. Reports of mature, seemingly healthy trees suddenly becoming leafless and dropping dead branches are flooding into the offices of local officials and state forestry agencies in Chesapeake Bay drainage states. Forest inventories show the oaks are declining in Pennsylvania, Virginia and Maryland.
luxury-houses.net
Commanding Breathtaking Parkland Views in McLean, VA, this Masterpiece Hits Market for $4.7M
The Estate in McLean is a luxurious home located in gated community with 24/7 professional security now available for sale. This home located at 7686 Ballestrade Ct, McLean, Virginia; offering 06 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 11,445 square feet of living spaces. Call Patricia Hill-tilch (301-440-1231), Altaf S Mohamed (301-928-5929) – Compass for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in McLean.
mocoshow.com
Silver Spring Apartment Building Sold For $20 Million
Transwestern Real Estate Services announced its Mid-Atlantic Multifamily Group has brokered the sale of Parkside Terrace, an 87-unit multifamily asset at 502 Easley St. in Silver Spring, Maryland. A partnership led by Enterprise Community Development (ECD), a nonprofit owner and developer of affordable homes, purchased the garden-style community for $20 million, or $229,885 per unit.
bethesdamagazine.com
100-plus cyclists use Old Georgetown Road bike lanes to rally support for changes
More than 100 bikers convened in a parking lot and posed for a video camera Sunday at Old Georgetown Road and West Cedar Lane before they embarked on a journey along Old Georgetown Road. Organizers said they wanted to show elected officials and opponents that people throughout the region had used newly installed bike lanes on the state road.
WJLA
Person rescued, pulled from rocks in Potomac River near Great Falls
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — An injured person was rescued from rocks in the Potomac River on Monday, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) spokesperson Pete Piringer. Crews reportedly responded to an area of the Potomac south of Great Falls, near Fish Ladder. Fairfax County Fire...
This Virginia Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the State
When it comes to donuts, bigger is always better and this unique bakery in Virginia definitely understands that concept. If you've never paid a visit to the legendary Texas Donuts in northern VA, you are definitely missing out.
Nottingham MD
Winning lottery tickets produce three new Maryland millionaires
BALTIMORE, MD—Maryland has three new millionaires after a week when two people bought second-tier winning Mega Millions tickets in Upper Marlboro and White Hall, and a third person in Waldorf bought a FAST PLAY progressive jackpot ticket worth $1,540,419. As of January 9, only one of the three life-changing...
mocoshow.com
Store Closing Sales Begin at Macy’s in Gaithersburg
Clearance sales are underway at the Lakeforest Mall Macy’s (701 Russell Ave) in Gaithersburg. Last week Macy’s confirmed to Axios that it will be closing several locations in 2023. Currently everything in the store is between 10-40% off and discounts will increase as the store gets closer to its closing date.
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Office of Animal Services Warns That Canine Influenza Is Being Found in the County and Around the Washington Region
Per Montgomery County: Cases of canine influenza virus have been reported by a number of veterinary practices in Montgomery County and in other localities within the Washington Region. The Montgomery County Office of Animal Services (OAS) wants dog owners to be aware, and take precautions, regarding the respiratory disease that is caused by a specific strain of the Type A influenza virus and is highly contagious.
dcnewsnow.com
Husband of missing D.C. real estate executive arrested for misleading investigators
The husband of a missing D.C. real estate executive was arrested Sunday night at his home near Boston. He's being charged with misleading a police investigation. Husband of missing D.C. real estate executive arrested …. The husband of a missing D.C. real estate executive was arrested Sunday night at his...
ffxnow.com
Tractor-trailer catches fire, shutting down Beltway in McLean
A single-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer brought the Capital Beltway (I-495) in McLean to a standstill yesterday (Sunday) afternoon. The tractor-trailer was traveling south on I-495 when it crashed near the Georgetown Pike exit, the Virginia State Police said. The impact of the crash caused the vehicle to catch fire.
When Residents East Of The Anacostia River Lost A Grocery Store, A Truck Selling Groceries Pulled Up
After Good Food Markets stopped vending groceries last November, the closest store where residents living in D.C.’s Bellevue neighborhood could get fresh produce and canned goods was over a twenty minute walk away in Maryland. Bellevue is home to several thousand people who live more than half a mile...
fox5dc.com
Montgomery County offering free fitness passes at recreation centers
Montgomery County officials want to help resident gets fit in the new year by offering free fitness passes at various recreation centers. FOX 5's Ayesha Khan explains.
Inside Nova
Capital Beltway closed for hours as tractor-trailer burned
A truck driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries Sunday after his tractor-trailer caught fire on Interstate 495 in Fairfax, closing southbound lanes for hours. The driver crashed near Exit 44 at Georgetown Pike about 1:06 p.m., causing the tractor-trailer to catch fire, said Virginia State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller. The driver was...
fox5dc.com
Woman wielding golf club starts 'beef' in Stafford McDonalds
A Stafford County woman started "beef" with employees at a McDonald's over the weekend, and police said she was armed with a golf club. On Saturday, Stafford County deputies said they responded to the McDonald's located at 303 Town Center Boulevard near Richmond Highway after receiving a call about an altercation.
Comments / 0