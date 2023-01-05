The comedy Menopause The Musical comes to Nashville for two performances this weekend at Tennessee Performing Arts Center’s Polk Theater on Jan. 13 – 14, 2023. The musical celebrates women who are on the brink of, in the middle of or have survived “The Change.” Now after more than 20 years of female empowerment through musical comedy, the show has evolved as a “grassroots” movement of women who deal with life adjustments after 40 by embracing each other and the road ahead.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 23 HOURS AGO