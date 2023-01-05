Read full article on original website
Related
Kearney Hub
Rules change proposal could end secret ballots in Nebraska Legislature
LINCOLN — Votes for legislative leaders could be made public under a rules change that has been proposed in the Nebraska Legislature. State Sen. Steve Halloran of Hastings offered the change, which was among 52 rules change ideas submitted to the Legislature's Rules Committee on Friday and made public on Monday.
Kearney Hub
Nebraska farmer named one of America's Best Young Farmers and Ranchers for 2023
Taylor Nelson reveals how he was chosen to be one of America’s Best Young Farmers and Ranchers for 2023 after he was selected to be a spokesperson for John Deere’s new autonomous tractor. Nebraska producer named one of nation's top young farmers. A willingness to seek improvement is...
Kearney Hub
Photos: Nebraska Girls Basketball Showcase
The Nebraska Girls Basketball Showcase featured eight games Saturday at Kearney High School. Three Hub Territory teams competed in the showcase with the following results:. Shelton came from behind to beat Grand Island Central Catholic, 36-34. Elkhorn North defeated Kearney, 66-49, and St. Mary’s beat Amherst, 52-37.
Comments / 0