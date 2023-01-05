Read full article on original website
Here's My 2023 Prediction for Bitcoin, and It May Not Be What You Think
It probably feels like forever, but just over a year ago, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) hit an all-time high just shy of $70,000. Since then, the world's first and most valuable cryptocurrency has dropped about 75% and finished 2022 posting a 65% loss. Although corrections are more than normal after meteoric...
Unusual Options Activity in AT&T, Verizon, JPMorgan and 7 Other Stocks
Many investors don’t pay attention to it, because options are too confusing and there can be multiple implications from a single data point. However, traders who are looking for opportunity often like to see their thesis line up with unusual options activity. Simply put, when large traders or big...
Got $1,500? You Can Confidently Add These 3 Stocks to Your Portfolio
There's a lot of uncertainty about what's ahead for the economy and stock market. We could experience an economic downturn this year as rising interest rates to combat inflation begin to impact the economy. That could send stock prices even lower, making it hard to know where to invest. However,...
Stock Market News for Jan 9, 2023
U.S. stock markets exhibited first single-day impressive rally of 2023 on Friday as the three major stock indexes closed sharply higher. A lower wage rate and a contraction in services sector PMI raised hope that inflation is cooling in desired direction. At the same time, market participants remained optimistic that a resilient labor market will enable the Fed for a soft landing of the economy. For the week as a whole, these stock indexes ended in green too.
‘Impending Recession Will Be Shallow and Short’: Evercore Suggests 2 Stocks to Buy
As fears of high inflation and the threat of recession become the talk of the town, investors are turning to Wall Street experts for guidance, namely Julian Emanuel, Evercore ISI Chief Equity & Quantitative Strategist. Emanuel sees clues for an impending downturn, pointing out that the last market trough, this...
Can Shiba Inu Reach $1 in 2023?
There are a number of dog-inspired cryptocurrencies out there. Dogecoin is probably the first that comes to mind. But there's also Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), which has produced a monster return of 529,000% since its launch in August 2020. This remarkable price performance even incorporates SHIB's 90% fall over the past 14 months.
2 Top Semiconductor Stocks and 1 ETF for 2023: Nvidia, AMD, and Invesco Semiconductor ETF
In today's video, Jose Najarro and Nick Rossolillo discuss Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), and Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ: SOXQ). Jose has an interesting approach to getting exposure in chip stocks, but does Nick agree? Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.
ETFs to Buy for January
The broader market kicked off 2023 on a moderate note. And why not? Traditionally, January brings with it seasonal tailwinds for the equity world. A consensus carried out from 1950 to 2022 shows that January ended up offering positive stock returns in 43 years and negative returns in 30 years, per moneychimp.com, with an average positive return of 0.85%.
Got $1000? 2 No Brainer Stocks to Buy in 2023.
For many investors, $1,000 is a solid amount of money. And with the S&P 500 down by 20% over the last year, now is a great time to shop for deals in the market. Let's discuss reasons why Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Phillip Morris International (NYSE: PM) could turn your money into significantly more over the long term.
1 Bargain-Basement Warren Buffett Stock Down 83% to Buy Before It Starts Soaring
When it comes to successful investing, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is in a class by himself. The so-called "Oracle of Omaha" has reigned over the company for more than 50 years, building a track record that's unmatched. Since he took the helm of the conglomerate in 1965, its stock has risen more than 20% annually and has surged a mind-boggling 3,641,613% in total.
WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (DGS) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA
In trading on Monday, shares of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund ETF (Symbol: DGS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $45.60, changing hands as high as $45.71 per share. WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund shares are currently trading up about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DGS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
ANGL Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level
In trading on Monday, shares of the Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (Symbol: ANGL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $27.73, changing hands as high as $27.78 per share. Fallen Angel High Yield Bond shares are currently trading up about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ANGL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
If You Invested $1000 in Commercial Metals a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now
How much a stock's price changes over time is important for most investors, since price performance can both impact your investment portfolio and help you compare investment results across sectors and industries. The fear of missing out, or FOMO, also plays a factor in investing, especially with particular tech giants,...
Avangrid (AGR) Passes Through 4% Yield Mark
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Monday, shares of Avangrid Inc (Symbol: AGR) were yielding above the 4% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.76), with the stock changing hands as low as $43.92 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 4% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Avangrid Inc (Symbol: AGR) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap (VSS) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA
In trading on Monday, shares of the Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (Symbol: VSS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $106.55, changing hands as high as $107.62 per share. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap shares are currently trading up about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VSS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Vox Royalty Corp Rings the Nasdaq Stock Market Closing Bell
Vox Royalty Corp (Nasdaq: VOXR), a returns focused mining royalty company, offering investors exposure to a mix of precious metals, battery metals and other critical metals, through royalty interests in mining operations around the word, visits the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square. In honor of the occasion, Kyle Floyd, Founder and CEO, rings the Closing Bell.
Notable ETF Inflow Detected - SGOV
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the SGOV ETF (Symbol: SGOV) where we have detected an approximate $1.2 billion dollar inflow -- that's a 18.3% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 63,250,000 to 74,850,000). The chart below shows the one year price performance of SGOV, versus its 200 day moving average:
The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Experiences Big Inflow
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (Symbol: XLK) where we have detected an approximate $137.2 million dollar inflow -- that's a 0.4% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 306,010,000 to 307,110,000). Among the largest underlying components of XLK, in trading today Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) is up about 1.8%, Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) is up about 2.3%, and International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM) is higher by about 0.6%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the XLK Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of XLK, versus its 200 day moving average:
3 Tech Titans Worth Owning in 2023 (and Beyond)
Last year was hard for most investors as the S&P 500 fell more than 19%. But chin up: Historically, the stock market rarely has multiple consecutive down years. That doesn't guarantee prosperity in 2023, but it could make now a good time to start buying quality stocks that the broader market declines have pushed to bargain-basement prices.
NFRA Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average
In trading on Monday, shares of the NFRA ETF (Symbol: NFRA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $52.13, changing hands as high as $52.39 per share. NFRA shares are currently trading up about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NFRA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
