ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
coolsandiegosights.com

Big crashing waves at Crystal Pier!

Very high surf today, crashing into Crystal Pier in Pacific Beach. I wasn’t surprised that the end of the pier was closed. And I wasn’t surprised that surfers were out this sunny Saturday in droves!. In the distance, near the end of the pier, the largest, most ominous...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Corrie Writing

California's Top Buffet Spots: From Country Clubs to Casino Resorts

California is a diverse and vibrant state with a rich culinary scene. From lavish country club buffets to all-you-can-eat casino resort spreads, there are many great places to enjoy a buffet in the Golden State. In this article, we'll highlight some of the most highly-rated buffets in California, including Old Ranch Country Club, The Buffet at Thunder Valley Casino Resort, Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar, The Buffet at Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa, and The Buffet at Pechanga Resort Casino. Each of these locations offers a unique dining experience with a wide variety of dishes to choose from.
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Diego weekly Reader

Amateur smugglers show up hourly at San Ysidro border crossing

There is a switchblade in that car — and a woman with a trembling left breast. The woman of the trembling breast and her three companions — two young men and another young woman ... (July 3, 1980) “I have designed for [the stewardesses] pink micro-miniskirts to be...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Dan Parker - Best Life Home Team

Top 3 Places to Buy a Condo or Townhome in San Diego

Top 3 Places to Buy a Condo or Townhome in San Diego. In the real estate business, one’s always looking to either buy, sell, or rent properties. And if you wish to buy a home in San Diego, be it a condo or a townhome, here are the 3 best neighborhoods you might want to invest in with the highest potential for home value increases to eventually sell or rent out at a higher value versus other neighborhoods throughout San Diego County. If we compare this to stocks instead of neighborhoods, you could call this insider trading!
SAN DIEGO, CA
pbmonthly.net

Ocean waves up to 20 feet tall slam San Diego County beaches in wake of big storm

The National Weather Service says the swell will last through Saturday, and another storm could blow ashore late Monday night and drop 1 inch of rain inland. One of the largest ocean swells to hit San Diego County in years produced 10- to 12-foot waves in many spots Friday and periodic breakers that reached up to 20 feet, according to the National Weather Service and San Diego lifeguards.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
kusi.com

San Diego nonprofit rescues over 100 dogs from neglect in Mexico

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A report was made in late 2022 to The Animal Pad that a breeder in Baja California was keeping pups in unhealthy conditions and selling them to families in San Diego and Orange County. When the San Diego nonprofit organization located the breeder, they ended...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Dan Parker - Best Life Home Team

Oceanside- The Most Undervalued Community in San Diego

Oceanside- The Most Undervalued Community in San Diego. If there’s ever a good time to invest in real estate, it’s when the rates are low and prospects are high. One of such undervalued communities in San Diego is Oceanside – from safe neighborhoods and scenic ocean views to the rapid spur of development projects - here are all the reasons why you might look to move or invest in one of San Diego’s most underrated neighborhoods.
SAN DIEGO, CA
worth.com

One Spa Delivering More than a Weekend Getaway

Following a winding road through the scenic coastal hills of San Marcos, CA, one finds that the destination entrance has no identifying name, just the numerical address. Only after the gate ​silently ​opens do you recognize you’ve entered the Golden Door. Walking across a seasonal brook on a wide wooden bridge, you are embraced by the tranquility of expansive immaculate Japanese gardens, antique sculptured lanterns, waterfalls, streams, Zen rock gardens with sand groomed into mesmerizing designs, koi ponds, and charming buildings designed in the original theme of a Japanese country inn.
SAN MARCOS, CA
Coast News

Big swell wipes out Del Mar sand berms, causes minor flooding

DEL MAR — Large swells as a result of a winter storm on Friday led to minor flooding in parts of Del Mar as well as closures of some beach access points after large waves cleared several of the sand berms constructed along the shore. Seawater that crashed against...
DEL MAR, CA
Times of San Diego

Good Eats – Enjoy Variety of Special Menus at Cohn Restaurants for Group’s 40th Anniversary

Member restaurants continue to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Cohn Restaurant Group with special prix fixe menus. Cohn restaurants, spread throughout San Diego County, include Coasterra on Harbor Island, Vintana in Escondido, Draft Republic in Carlsbad and San Marcos, Surf Rider Pizza Co. in La Mesa and SEA180° Coastal Tavern in Imperial Beach.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
lacademie.com

17 Best Indian Restaurants In San Diego You Should Try In 2023

Are you looking for the best Indian restaurant in San Diego? This city is famous for its pristine beaches under a mild climate and for being a place where people can enjoy different cuisines. Among those, the Indian style stands out with its diversity. You can discover loads of fine...
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy