Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
coolsandiegosights.com
Big crashing waves at Crystal Pier!
Very high surf today, crashing into Crystal Pier in Pacific Beach. I wasn’t surprised that the end of the pier was closed. And I wasn’t surprised that surfers were out this sunny Saturday in droves!. In the distance, near the end of the pier, the largest, most ominous...
Corrie Writing
California's Top Buffet Spots: From Country Clubs to Casino Resorts
California is a diverse and vibrant state with a rich culinary scene. From lavish country club buffets to all-you-can-eat casino resort spreads, there are many great places to enjoy a buffet in the Golden State. In this article, we'll highlight some of the most highly-rated buffets in California, including Old Ranch Country Club, The Buffet at Thunder Valley Casino Resort, Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar, The Buffet at Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa, and The Buffet at Pechanga Resort Casino. Each of these locations offers a unique dining experience with a wide variety of dishes to choose from.
San Diego weekly Reader
Amateur smugglers show up hourly at San Ysidro border crossing
There is a switchblade in that car — and a woman with a trembling left breast. The woman of the trembling breast and her three companions — two young men and another young woman ... (July 3, 1980) “I have designed for [the stewardesses] pink micro-miniskirts to be...
El Camino Real widening delayed to next year
Anticipated to begin in January 2023 the widening of El Camino Real has been delayed to July 2024.
2 San Diego plant stores ranked on Yelp’s top 50 list
From plant nurseries to succulent sanctuaries and more, Yelp has released an all-time list of the top plant stores in the US and Canada. The good news for San Diegans? You won't have to go far to find best as two local businesses ranked in the top 50.
South Bay ice cream truck owner 'devastated' after rain ruins inventory
Meg Palmer has sold ice cream in Imperial Beach for about 22 years. A storm earlier in the week wrecked the cord to her freezer, causing a sticky situation.
Downtown San Diego’s unsheltered population continues to grow, new monthly count finds
The number of unsheltered people living in Downtown San Diego continues to grow.
Over 100 dogs rescued from Baja breeder in terrible condition
LA MESA, Calif. — A San Diego based dog rescue is warning people to know where they get their pets from. The message comes after more than 100 dogs were rescued from a popular breeder in Mexico. "I only wish we would’ve known sooner and done something then," said...
Top 3 Places to Buy a Condo or Townhome in San Diego
Top 3 Places to Buy a Condo or Townhome in San Diego. In the real estate business, one’s always looking to either buy, sell, or rent properties. And if you wish to buy a home in San Diego, be it a condo or a townhome, here are the 3 best neighborhoods you might want to invest in with the highest potential for home value increases to eventually sell or rent out at a higher value versus other neighborhoods throughout San Diego County. If we compare this to stocks instead of neighborhoods, you could call this insider trading!
pbmonthly.net
Ocean waves up to 20 feet tall slam San Diego County beaches in wake of big storm
The National Weather Service says the swell will last through Saturday, and another storm could blow ashore late Monday night and drop 1 inch of rain inland. One of the largest ocean swells to hit San Diego County in years produced 10- to 12-foot waves in many spots Friday and periodic breakers that reached up to 20 feet, according to the National Weather Service and San Diego lifeguards.
kusi.com
San Diego nonprofit rescues over 100 dogs from neglect in Mexico
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A report was made in late 2022 to The Animal Pad that a breeder in Baja California was keeping pups in unhealthy conditions and selling them to families in San Diego and Orange County. When the San Diego nonprofit organization located the breeder, they ended...
Supply shortage sends San Diegans searching for eggs
The bird flu has been causing supply issues since March and people in San Diego are finally feeling it.
Oceanside- The Most Undervalued Community in San Diego
Oceanside- The Most Undervalued Community in San Diego. If there’s ever a good time to invest in real estate, it’s when the rates are low and prospects are high. One of such undervalued communities in San Diego is Oceanside – from safe neighborhoods and scenic ocean views to the rapid spur of development projects - here are all the reasons why you might look to move or invest in one of San Diego’s most underrated neighborhoods.
worth.com
One Spa Delivering More than a Weekend Getaway
Following a winding road through the scenic coastal hills of San Marcos, CA, one finds that the destination entrance has no identifying name, just the numerical address. Only after the gate silently opens do you recognize you’ve entered the Golden Door. Walking across a seasonal brook on a wide wooden bridge, you are embraced by the tranquility of expansive immaculate Japanese gardens, antique sculptured lanterns, waterfalls, streams, Zen rock gardens with sand groomed into mesmerizing designs, koi ponds, and charming buildings designed in the original theme of a Japanese country inn.
Coast News
Big swell wipes out Del Mar sand berms, causes minor flooding
DEL MAR — Large swells as a result of a winter storm on Friday led to minor flooding in parts of Del Mar as well as closures of some beach access points after large waves cleared several of the sand berms constructed along the shore. Seawater that crashed against...
4 Amazing Burger Places in California
If you live in California and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in California that are well known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Good Eats – Enjoy Variety of Special Menus at Cohn Restaurants for Group’s 40th Anniversary
Member restaurants continue to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Cohn Restaurant Group with special prix fixe menus. Cohn restaurants, spread throughout San Diego County, include Coasterra on Harbor Island, Vintana in Escondido, Draft Republic in Carlsbad and San Marcos, Surf Rider Pizza Co. in La Mesa and SEA180° Coastal Tavern in Imperial Beach.
lacademie.com
17 Best Indian Restaurants In San Diego You Should Try In 2023
Are you looking for the best Indian restaurant in San Diego? This city is famous for its pristine beaches under a mild climate and for being a place where people can enjoy different cuisines. Among those, the Indian style stands out with its diversity. You can discover loads of fine...
KPBS
Could the drought soon be over? It depends on what we mean by 'drought'
California’s most recent drought has stretched on for more than three years now. So people took notice when a San Diego scientist told the San Jose Mercury News Wednesday that the drought could be over with a few more weeks of storms like the ones we’ve been having.
More Rain, Strong Winds Headed to San Diego County This Week
Mostly dry and cool conditions will continue through Monday evening in San Diego County, with another in a series of Pacific storm systems bringing widespread rainfall, strong winds and high-elevation snow to the region late Monday night and Tuesday, the National Weather Service said. “High clouds will thicken Monday, as...
Comments / 0