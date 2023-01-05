Read full article on original website
North Platte Telegraph
After big year for dark money, Blood proposes bill requiring donor disclosure
OMAHA — Political donors spent more than $50 million on Nebraska’s state and local elections in 2022. But some spent more than campaign finance filings show. They did so by funding “dark money” groups that don’t have to disclose their donors. These groups operate in a gray area of political fundraising.
After more than eight hours of debate, state lawmakers approve committee appointments
LINCOLN — After more than eight hours of sometimes rancorous debate over two days, state legislators on Monday approved the committee assignments for the 2023 session. The 40-7 vote came after several Democratic senators in the Nebraska Legislature criticized the process of picking committee members as defying tradition and past practices.
Jacobson: Let western Nebraska build gambling ‘racinos’ sooner
Western Nebraskans ought to be able to start gambling “racinos” now since the state’s existing horse-racing tracks are being allowed to proceed, said state Sen. Mike Jacobson of North Platte. Jacobson Monday introduced Legislative Bill 148, which would overrule lawmakers’ 2022 decision to delay new horse track-casino...
Editorial Roundup: Nebraska
Lincoln Journal Star. January 3, 2023. Editorial: Pillen takes lead at crucial time for state. The season of wish lists may be behind us, but that doesn’t mean the wishes end. With that in mind, the Journal Star editorial board -- before sharing its 2023 agenda in the Jan. 8 edition -- will offer some hopes, dreams and things to look for from a new governor and Legislature.
Anti-Japanese feeling inspired 102-year-old state law, historian writes
Stephen Kay’s research into western Nebraska’s Japanese-American community led him to a 102-year-old state law from an earlier period of national controversy over immigration. Lincoln County residents and lawmakers were on both sides of debates leading to the 1921 Legislature’s passage of the Alien Land Law, Kay wrote...
Vicki Kramer will lead Nebraska Department of Transportation
Vicki Kramer was appointed Friday by Gov. Jim Pillen to serve as the new director of the Nebraska Department of Transportation. "Vicki brings broad experience from both the private and public sector to keep moving our state's transportation system into the 21st century," Pillen said. "She will be a transformative...
Nebraskans come together for Gov. Jim Pillen's inaugural ball
OMAHA — In a time when Nebraska's partisan divide seems wider than ever, Democrats and Republicans set aside their political differences to celebrate the introduction of a new governor. Roughly 3,500 people filled CHI Health Center in downtown Omaha for Gov. Jim Pillen's inaugural ball Saturday night. The guest...
NE Lottery
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Sunday:. (Red Balls: four, eight; White Balls: two, twenty-six) (six, eighteen, thirty-two, forty-two, forty-seven; Lucky Ball: nine) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 1,100,000,000. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio.
Nebraska producer named one of nation's top young farmers
JACKSON, Neb. — When looking for improvements to his family's farming operation, Taylor Nelson seeks solutions that will lead to greater efficiency. In that search, he's embraced technology and how it can help get work done faster, better and with fewer workers. "It's about having a mindset that embraces...
Rick Windham: New Year’s resolutions for outdoor enthusiasts
2023 is here. Happy New Year and I hope you are able to thoroughly enjoy another safe and fun year outdoors!. Have you ever thought about making some New Year’s resolutions for the outdoors?. I recently had Christy Christensen from the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission on my radio...
Extension program to focus on gardening through extreme weather
Have your gardens and landscapes struggled the last couple of years due to extreme weather events?. Between fires, drought and no rain for long periods of time in Western Nebraska, gardeners and homeowners are wondering how to keep plants alive, and gardens producing. Nebraska Extension has a series of programs...
Winning numbers drawn in 'MyDaY' game
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "MyDaY" game were:. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Month: 8, Day: 10, Year: 42. (Month: eight; Day: ten; Year: forty-two) Copyright...
