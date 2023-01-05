Read full article on original website
Colombia, Venezuela presidents discuss investment, trade
CARACAS, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Colombian President Gustavo Petro and his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolas Maduro discussed binational investment and trade at a meeting in Caracas on Saturday, the Colombian government said.
US News and World Report
Russian Mercenary Boss Says He Wants Ukraine's Bakhmut for Its 'Underground Cities'
LONDON (Reuters) - The founder of Russia's most high-profile mercenary group said on Saturday he wanted his forces and the regular Russian army to capture the small city of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine because it possessed "underground cities" that can hold troops and tanks. Russia's grinding more than five months-long...
US News and World Report
No Sign of Casualties After Russia Claims Revenge Attack on Ukrainian Soldiers
KRAMATORSK, Ukraine (Reuters) -A Russian missile attack on the Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk missed its targets and there were no obvious signs of casualties, a Reuters reporter said on Sunday, after Moscow claimed the strike killed 600 Ukrainian soldiers. A Reuters team visited two college dormitories that Moscow said had...
US News and World Report
US Department of Energy Rejects Initial Bids to Resupply Oil Stockpile
(Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Energy has rejected the first batch of bids from oil companies to resupply a small amount of oil to the nation’s emergency crude oil stockpile in February, according to a DOE spokesperson. The DOE last month had said it would purchase up to...
US News and World Report
Italy's Ukraine Arms Supply Decision Delayed Until February - Paper
MILAN (Reuters) - Italy will not take a decision on the supply of new arms to Ukraine until February due to political tensions, cost considerations and military shortages, newspaper la Repubblica reported on Monday. Two weeks ago Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Rome was considering supplying air defences after a...
US News and World Report
Putin Ally Patrushev Says Russia Is Now Fighting NATO in Ukraine
MOSCOW (Reuters) -One of President Vladimir Putin's closest allies said on Tuesday that Moscow was now fighting the U.S.-led NATO military alliance in Ukraine and that the West was trying to wipe Russia from the political map of the world. Putin casts the war in Ukraine as an existential battle...
US News and World Report
Russia Intensifies Assaults on Ukrainian Salt Mining Town and Eastern Front
KYIV/SIVERSK, Ukraine (Reuters) -Russia has stepped up a "powerful assault" led by the Wagner contract militia on Soledar in eastern Ukraine, Kyiv said on Monday, describing a difficult situation for forces repelling waves of attacks around the salt mining town and nearby fronts. Soledar, in the industrial Donbas region, lies...
Russia’s Wagner group fighting ‘heavy, bloody battles’ for control of Soledar
The Russian mercenary group Wagner said it was fighting “heavy, bloody battles” for control of the town of Soledar as part of Moscow’s months-long offensive to capture Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region. Wagner’s claims appeared to be confirmed by the UK’s Ministry of Defence (MoD), which suggested...
Putin Ally Appears to Admit Russia Now Hits Civilian Targets
"I don't care how many Nazis die," Vladimir Solovyov said on Russian state television.
US News and World Report
Peru Bans Bolivia's Evo Morales as Political Crisis Simmers
LIMA (Reuters) -Peru barred Bolivia's socialist former president, Evo Morales, from entering its territory on Monday, Peru's government announced in a statement, a decision Morales later derided as an attack meant to distract from rights violations. The move to ban Morales, along with eight other unidentified Bolivians, follows weeks of...
US News and World Report
Journalists Detained Over Footage Appearing to Show South Sudan President Wet Himself
NAIROBI - Six journalists in South Sudan have been detained over the circulation of footage showing President Salva Kiir appearing to wet himself at an official event, the national journalists union said on Saturday. The footage from December showed a dark stain spread down the 71-year-old president's grey trousers as...
US News and World Report
U.S. Supreme Court Rejects Republican Bid to Defend Trump Immigration Rule
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rebuffed an effort by a group of Republican state officials to revive former President Donald Trump's hardline policy that barred certain immigrants deemed likely to require government benefits from gaining lawful permanent residency. The justices turned away an appeal by 14...
US News and World Report
U.S. Watchdog Accuses Rep. George Santos of Breaking Campaign Finance Laws
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A federal watchdog on Monday accused newly elected Republican U.S. Representative George Santos of breaking campaign finance laws by concealing funding sources and using donor money to pay rent on his personal residence. The Campaign Legal Center, a non-partisan government watchdog, made the complaint in a filing...
US News and World Report
Pakistan Reaffirms Commitment to IMF Programme After Meeting
GENEVA (Reuters) - Pakistan reiterated its commitment to completing a programme with the International Monetary Fund in a meeting on the sidelines of a climate conference in Geneva on Monday, the finance ministry said in a statement. Finance Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar and IMF officials "discussed challenges to regional economies...
US News and World Report
Philippines' Marcos Picks Ex-Military Chief and COVID Tsar as Defence Minister
MANILA (Reuters) - Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr has chosen a former military chief who led the country's fight against the coronavirus as his new defense minister, his office said on Monday. Carlito Galvez, 60, headed the Philippines' COVID-19 task force and as a regional army commander was in 2017...
US News and World Report
Trump Ally Rudy Giuliani Subpoenaed by Federal Prosecutors -Source
(Reuters) - Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who helped to amplify former President Donald Trump's false claims about widespread fraud in the 2020 election, has been subpoenaed by federal prosecutors seeking documents about payments he received from Trump or his presidential campaign, a person familiar with the matter said on Monday.
US News and World Report
Classified Documents From Biden's Vice Presidency Found at Think Tank
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Classified documents from Joe Biden's vice-presidential days were discovered in November by the U.S. president's personal attorneys at a Washington think tank, a White House lawyer said on Monday. Nearly 10 documents were found at Biden's office at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement, CBS...
The Irreversible Change in Belarus
Every day, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, the 40-year-old leader of Belarus’s exiled opposition, tries to rally her camp against the man who, as she says, is “proud of being called ‘the last dictator in Europe,’” Alexander Lukashenko. Every day, he seems to ratchet up his regime’s campaign of repression, which—overshadowed by the war in Ukraine—goes largely unnoticed elsewhere in Europe.
US News and World Report
Russia Appoints New Ground Forces Chief of Staff Despite Hawks' Criticism
LONDON (Reuters) - Russia has appointed Colonel-General Alexander Lapin as chief of staff of the country's ground forces, state-owned news agency TASS reported on Tuesday, despite fierce criticism from leading hawks over his performance in Ukraine. Lapin, previously commander of Russia's central military district, was blasted last October by hawkish...
US News and World Report
Taiwan Calls on Germany to Help Maintain 'Regional Order'
TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen called on Germany on Tuesday to help maintain "regional order" during a meeting with senior German lawmakers who are visiting the island on a trip that Beijing has condemned. Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory, has been heartened by support from...
