McGuire Announces $3 Million in Earthquake Aid, Virtual Town Hall Meeting
The state of California has authorized $3 million in disaster relief aid for Humboldt County residents impacted by the magnitude 6.4 earthquake Dec. 20 and the Jan. 1 aftershock, North Coast state Sen. Mike McGuire announced this afternoon. According to a release from McGuire's office, the funds will "focus on...
NCJ Preview: 2022 Photos, Domestic Violence and Relief in Rio Dell
This week we're perusing Mark Larson's photo's of Humboldt in 2022. We're also looking at a tragic killing in Eureka and how it appears to fit a tragically familiar pattern of domestic violence. In the wake of the Jan. 1 aftershock, which hit Rio Dell even harder than the Dec. 20 quake in some respects, we're talking about what help is needed, how local organizations and everyday people are pitching in, and how it's impacting the town's small community of restaurants. Hit subscribe for weekly updates on Humboldt stories.
Travis Low: 1952-2022
Travis Roger Low, a devoted family man, loving father, enthusiastic grandfather, weekend cowboy, small business owner, integral community member and loyal friend, passed away on Dec. 28, 2022. Travis was born in Scotia on Nov. 12, 1952, to Roger Low and Carolyn Comfort Low. He was the younger brother of...
Dave Silverbrand Has Died
Long time local news personality Dave Silverbrand, beloved by many for his folksy demeanor and near constant presence on local airwaves over the span of decades, died of congestive heart failure Jan. 6. He was 76. Silverbrand, who spent more than 20 years as a television reporter for WGME-TV in...
