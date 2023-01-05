ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

North Coast Journal

NCJ Preview: 2022 Photos, Domestic Violence and Relief in Rio Dell

This week we're perusing Mark Larson's photo's of Humboldt in 2022. We're also looking at a tragic killing in Eureka and how it appears to fit a tragically familiar pattern of domestic violence. In the wake of the Jan. 1 aftershock, which hit Rio Dell even harder than the Dec. 20 quake in some respects, we're talking about what help is needed, how local organizations and everyday people are pitching in, and how it's impacting the town's small community of restaurants. Hit subscribe for weekly updates on Humboldt stories.
RIO DELL, CA
Travis Low: 1952-2022

Travis Roger Low, a devoted family man, loving father, enthusiastic grandfather, weekend cowboy, small business owner, integral community member and loyal friend, passed away on Dec. 28, 2022. Travis was born in Scotia on Nov. 12, 1952, to Roger Low and Carolyn Comfort Low. He was the younger brother of...
FORTUNA, CA
Dave Silverbrand Has Died

Long time local news personality Dave Silverbrand, beloved by many for his folksy demeanor and near constant presence on local airwaves over the span of decades, died of congestive heart failure Jan. 6. He was 76. Silverbrand, who spent more than 20 years as a television reporter for WGME-TV in...
EUREKA, CA

