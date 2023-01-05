ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
bjpenndotcom

Dustin Poirier reacts to Dana White slapping his wife on NYE: “You should never put your hands on a woman”

Lightweight contender Dustin Poirier has weighed in on the viral video of UFC President Dana White slapping his wife on NYE. It was this past New Year’s Eve, when an argument occurred between Dana White and his wife Anne at a nightclub in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Anne proceeded to hit Dana and he promptly struck her back. A video of the altercation was released by TMZ on January 2nd.
Boxing Scene

Gervonta Davis Stops Hector Luis Garcia After Eight Rounds

WASHINGTON – Hector Luis Garcia gave Gervonta Davis a difficult fight Saturday night until the southpaw’s power changed Garcia’s mind about continuing in the ninth round. Baltimore’s Davis drilled Garcia with a left hand that hurt the previously unbeaten 130-pound champion badly late in the eighth round....
BALTIMORE, MD
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Star Wants $1 Million Dollars To Return At The Royal Rumble

The Royal Rumble is always one of WWE”s most exciting shows of the year and soon the 2023 Royal Rumble will take place from the Alamodome in San Antonio, TX. The Royal Rumble is known for its surprise returns and you never know who might show up to try and earn an opportunity to go to the main event at WrestleMania.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
PWMania

WWE Hall of Famer Believes Rey Mysterio Might Retire: “He’s Broken Up and Beaten Up”

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long believes Rey Mysterio may call it quits on his illustrious in-ring career this year. Long stated on Sportskeeda Wrestling’s One on One that Rey Mysterio may retire once his contract expires, regardless of whether he is released or not. The former SmackDown GM believes Mysterio is “broken” and “beaten” and may retire if he has his finances in order and has saved enough money.
ringsidenews.com

Jim Cornette Hopes We’ve Seen The End Of WWE’s ‘Ronda Rousey Experiement’

Ronda Rousey’s first run in WWE was followed by a big Royal Rumble debut that stretched into an exciting mixed-tag team match at WrestleMania. After that first run ended, The Baddest Woman On The Planet took a break for an “impregnation vacation.” Now that she’s back, some people are less than blown away.
worldboxingnews.net

Mayweather CEO defends ringside Gervonta Davis love after split

Floyd Mayweather’s right-hand man Leonard Ellerbe leaped to his defense after being spotted ringside for the Gervonta Davis Pay Per View. Ellerbe was spotted congratulating “Tank” in Washington at the end of the night, having been at the Capital One Arena in Washington to support his own fighter.
WASHINGTON, DC
bjpenndotcom

Bryce Mitchell claps back at Sean O’Malley following his recent troll job: “Your making it real personal. Talking about my family and money”

UFC featherweight contender Bryce Mitchell is seemingly unhappy with Sean O’Malley. ‘Thug Nasty’ is fresh off his return at UFC 282 against Ilia Topuria last month. Heading into the contest, Mitchell was riding a 15-fight winning streak, having recently defeated Edson Barboza that March. However, he would suffer his first career defeat to ‘El Matador’ that night in Las Vegas.
ARKANSAS STATE
MMAmania.com

Did Khabib Nurmagomedov just leave MMA for good? - ‘I hope my decision is only for the best’

Khabib Nurmagomedov could be on his way out of professional mixed martial arts (MMA) as the new year gets underway. While Nurmagomedov officially retired from Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) a few years back following his final lightweight title defense over Justin Gaethje in Abu Dhabi the undefeated legend has been coaching and helping his teammates bring their games to the next level. In fact, Khabib was one of the most successful coaches in MMA in 2022.
bjpenndotcom

PHOTO | Derrick Lewis appears to be in incredible shape ahead of UFC fight with Sergey Spivak

Heavyweight contender Derrick Lewis appears to be in the best shape of his life ahead of his upcoming UFC fight with Sergey Spivak. Lewis (26-10 MMA) and Spivak (15-3 MMA) are slated to headline a UFC Fight Night event in Las Vegas on February 4th. The pair were originally scheduled to compete at UFC Vegas 65 this past November, but ‘The Black Beast’ was forced to withdraw last minute due to a medical issue.
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMAmania.com

Confirmed: Khabib Nurmagomedov has ‘left the MMA industry’

The rumors are true: Khabib Nurmagomedov has decided to take yet another step away from mixed martial arts (MMA), and will no longer be a prominent figure coaching his team of fighters to victory in 2023. Russian sports site Tass.ru confirmed the news with multiple sources. The source provided the...
bjpenndotcom

Former UFC champion Jose Aldo and his wife reportedly caught up in scandal involving government handouts

Former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo is now once again back in hot water. ‘Junior’ retired from MMA following a loss to Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 278 last August. Prior to the bout, the Brazilian stated that he would retire if he loses, as he was disinterested in fighting for anything but titles. After UFC 278, he kept his word and retired.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy