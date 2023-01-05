Read full article on original website
Dustin Poirier reacts to Dana White slapping his wife on NYE: “You should never put your hands on a woman”
Lightweight contender Dustin Poirier has weighed in on the viral video of UFC President Dana White slapping his wife on NYE. It was this past New Year’s Eve, when an argument occurred between Dana White and his wife Anne at a nightclub in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Anne proceeded to hit Dana and he promptly struck her back. A video of the altercation was released by TMZ on January 2nd.
Former UFC fighter Phil Baroni moved to State prison, facing 30-50 years if found guilty of murder
Former UFC and PRIDE fighter Phil Baroni has been moved to State prison after allegedly murdering his girlfriend in Mexico. The Tribuna De La Bahia reported that Baroni was arrested over the alleged crime, which stemmed from an argument with his girlfriend. The report noted that Baroni had been on alcohol and drugs.
Jon Jones teases imminent UFC return after dramatic heavyweight transformation with Francis Ngannou fight in the works
JON JONES has hinted his long-awaited return to the octagon is right around the corner. The former long-reigning light-heavyweight champion hasn't set foot inside the cage in nearly THREE YEARS due to the pandemic and a public pay spat with the UFC brass. SunSport revealed last year that negotiations over...
MMAmania.com
Choosy Dustin Poirier advised to retire from UFC — ‘There’s not a lot of Michael Chandlers left’
That’s because the No. 4-ranked lightweight can’t seem to land a fight against another top contender, despite repeated callouts of both Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier. “Do Bronx” has maintained radio silence but “The Diamond” ... well, he’s just not excited about throwing hands with Dariush.
Boxing Scene
Gervonta Davis Stops Hector Luis Garcia After Eight Rounds
WASHINGTON – Hector Luis Garcia gave Gervonta Davis a difficult fight Saturday night until the southpaw’s power changed Garcia’s mind about continuing in the ninth round. Baltimore’s Davis drilled Garcia with a left hand that hurt the previously unbeaten 130-pound champion badly late in the eighth round....
ONE Championship rising star Victoria Lee dead at 18
Rising mixed martial arts phenom Victoria Lee has died. She was 18. Lee’s death occurred Dec. 26, according to an Instagram post Saturday by her older sister, ONE Championship atomweight title holder Angela Lee. A cause of death has not been shared. “She has gone too soon and our...
Boxing Scene
Hector Luis Garcia: I Didn’t Know Where I Was When He Hit Me With That Shot
Washington - In a battle for the WBA "regular" lightweight title, Gervonta Davis (28-0, 26 KOs) stopped previously undefeated Hector Luis Garcia (16-1, 10 KOs) in eight rounds, when Garcia did not come out for the ninth. After the fight, Garcia indicated that he was unable to see from his...
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Wants $1 Million Dollars To Return At The Royal Rumble
The Royal Rumble is always one of WWE”s most exciting shows of the year and soon the 2023 Royal Rumble will take place from the Alamodome in San Antonio, TX. The Royal Rumble is known for its surprise returns and you never know who might show up to try and earn an opportunity to go to the main event at WrestleMania.
PWMania
WWE Hall of Famer Believes Rey Mysterio Might Retire: “He’s Broken Up and Beaten Up”
WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long believes Rey Mysterio may call it quits on his illustrious in-ring career this year. Long stated on Sportskeeda Wrestling’s One on One that Rey Mysterio may retire once his contract expires, regardless of whether he is released or not. The former SmackDown GM believes Mysterio is “broken” and “beaten” and may retire if he has his finances in order and has saved enough money.
ringsidenews.com
Jim Cornette Hopes We’ve Seen The End Of WWE’s ‘Ronda Rousey Experiement’
Ronda Rousey’s first run in WWE was followed by a big Royal Rumble debut that stretched into an exciting mixed-tag team match at WrestleMania. After that first run ended, The Baddest Woman On The Planet took a break for an “impregnation vacation.” Now that she’s back, some people are less than blown away.
worldboxingnews.net
Mayweather CEO defends ringside Gervonta Davis love after split
Floyd Mayweather’s right-hand man Leonard Ellerbe leaped to his defense after being spotted ringside for the Gervonta Davis Pay Per View. Ellerbe was spotted congratulating “Tank” in Washington at the end of the night, having been at the Capital One Arena in Washington to support his own fighter.
Watch: Footage Of Islam Makhachev Conditioning His Body In Sub-Zero Temperatures Ahead Of UFC 284
Islam Makhachev is currently preparing his body for top performance by training and conditioning on a mountain in Russia, where the weather is extremely cold. Alexander Volkanovski is planning to be lighter and more masculine against the lightweight champ at UFC 284. One month from now, Islam Makhachev will be...
Bryce Mitchell claps back at Sean O’Malley following his recent troll job: “Your making it real personal. Talking about my family and money”
UFC featherweight contender Bryce Mitchell is seemingly unhappy with Sean O’Malley. ‘Thug Nasty’ is fresh off his return at UFC 282 against Ilia Topuria last month. Heading into the contest, Mitchell was riding a 15-fight winning streak, having recently defeated Edson Barboza that March. However, he would suffer his first career defeat to ‘El Matador’ that night in Las Vegas.
MMAmania.com
Did Khabib Nurmagomedov just leave MMA for good? - ‘I hope my decision is only for the best’
Khabib Nurmagomedov could be on his way out of professional mixed martial arts (MMA) as the new year gets underway. While Nurmagomedov officially retired from Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) a few years back following his final lightweight title defense over Justin Gaethje in Abu Dhabi the undefeated legend has been coaching and helping his teammates bring their games to the next level. In fact, Khabib was one of the most successful coaches in MMA in 2022.
ng-sportingnews.com
What does KSI stand for and how did he get famous? Story of the YouTube star and boxer's name
Hugely popular YouTuber KSI is about to headline Wembley Arena in the most high-profile UK event of his fledgling boxing career so far. The 29-year-old's promotion with the Misfits Boxing company he co-founded hit a hitch when original opponent - MMA fighter Dillon Danis - pulled out on January 4.
PHOTO | Derrick Lewis appears to be in incredible shape ahead of UFC fight with Sergey Spivak
Heavyweight contender Derrick Lewis appears to be in the best shape of his life ahead of his upcoming UFC fight with Sergey Spivak. Lewis (26-10 MMA) and Spivak (15-3 MMA) are slated to headline a UFC Fight Night event in Las Vegas on February 4th. The pair were originally scheduled to compete at UFC Vegas 65 this past November, but ‘The Black Beast’ was forced to withdraw last minute due to a medical issue.
MMAmania.com
Confirmed: Khabib Nurmagomedov has ‘left the MMA industry’
The rumors are true: Khabib Nurmagomedov has decided to take yet another step away from mixed martial arts (MMA), and will no longer be a prominent figure coaching his team of fighters to victory in 2023. Russian sports site Tass.ru confirmed the news with multiple sources. The source provided the...
bodyslam.net
NBA Champion Kyle Kuzma Questions Why The Media Is Picking Sides In Regards To UFC President Dana White
The former Los Angeles Laker and current Washington Wizard is not happy with the media. In a tweet posted on Friday, the 2020 NBA champion asked why the media has been picking sides when it comes to UFC President Dana White. Kyle Kuzma, who played alongside The King LeBron James...
Terrance McKinney calls to face Paddy Pimblett next: “The way he blocked Jared’s punches with his chin was impressive”
UFC lightweight prospect Terrance McKinney would like to face ‘The Baddy’ next. ‘T Wrecks’ has been out of action since his submission victory over Erick Gonzalez in August. That victory helped spring the 28-year-old back into the win column after suffering his first promotional loss to Drew Dober last March.
Former UFC champion Jose Aldo and his wife reportedly caught up in scandal involving government handouts
Former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo is now once again back in hot water. ‘Junior’ retired from MMA following a loss to Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 278 last August. Prior to the bout, the Brazilian stated that he would retire if he loses, as he was disinterested in fighting for anything but titles. After UFC 278, he kept his word and retired.
