Welcome reception for legislators and staff of the Alaska State Legislature
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The 39th Annual Community Welcome Reception for legislators and staff of the 2023 Alaska State Legislature will be held on Tuesday, January 17, from 5:00 PM to 6:30 PM. For the first time, the reception will be held at the Elizabeth Peratrovich Hall. The public is...
Unraveling The Unexplained: The Mysterious Disappearance of Thousands in the Alaska Triangle
Have you ever heard of the Alaska Triangle? Most people haven’t, but it is a mysterious region in Alaska that has been the site of thousands of unexplained disappearances. Since the 1940s, airplanes, boats, and hikers have vanished without a trace, and, to this day, the causes of these disappearances remain largely unknown.
Alleged Haines thief arrested in Utah extradited to Juneau
A former finance director of a Haines guiding company has been charged with stealing close to $60,000 from the company before fleeing to the lower 48. He’s now been arrested and extradited to Alaska. Dionicio Charles was hired by Alaska Mountain Guides as finance director in August of last...
Inmate in Alaska corrections department custody dies
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A man serving a sentence for a sexual assault conviction died earlier this month at Goose Creek Correctional Center, the Alaska Department of Corrections said Tuesday. The department said no foul play is suspected in the Dec. 11 death of Morris Teeluk. The department said...
