Even with a change in opponent, Efe Ajagba is ready to take over the heavyweight division. Ajagba faces Stephan Shaw on January 14. The fight takes place inside the Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York. Ajagba was supposed to fight Oscar Rivas, who had to back out due to injury. Shaw's original opponent, Guido Vianello, will now fight Johnnie Rice.

VERONA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO