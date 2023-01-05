ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Efe Ajagba vs. Stephan Shaw date, time, channel, odds, & card for 2023 boxing fight

Even with a change in opponent, Efe Ajagba is ready to take over the heavyweight division. Ajagba faces Stephan Shaw on January 14. The fight takes place inside the Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York. Ajagba was supposed to fight Oscar Rivas, who had to back out due to injury. Shaw's original opponent, Guido Vianello, will now fight Johnnie Rice.
When is Leigh Wood vs. Mauricio Lara? Date and location announced for 2023 boxing fight

The intriguing collision between WBA featherweight champion Leigh Wood and challenger Mauricio Lara has been rescheduled. The pair will collide at the Motorpoint Arena in Wood's home city of Nottingham on February 18. Injury scuppered the original date of September 24, when Wood pulled out at less than two weeks'...

