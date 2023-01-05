Read full article on original website
Midday Fix: Buy a pizza, help dogs in need
Doug Sohn, Chef/Owner of Hot Doug’s Famous Sausages (available at Paulina Meat Market) Piece Pizza “Slice to Meet You” Benefit for PAWS Chicago. Piece Brewery and Pizzeria, 1927 W. North Ave. Chicago, IL 60622. The “Slice to Meet You” campaign will feature flyers of adoptable dogs from...
The List: Pat’s life hacks
CHICAGO -Everyone who has watched WGN Morning News through the years knows that Pat Tomasulo is a pretty creative person. So it would make sense that the sports anchor would have a few life hacks that would come in handy for him – and he thought it would be the same for the viewers and his fellow hosts.
Lunchbreak: King Salmon Rillette
Edgar Coronado, Executive Chef at The Graduate Homestead Room. https://www.graduatehotels.com/evanston/homestead-room/. Herbs of choice for garnish (Chef recommends parley, dill and/or celery leaves) Method:. Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Season salmon with salt and pepper and place on a baking tray. Place baking tray with salmon in the oven for...
6@6: How to wake up alert!
CHICAGO – Something that people would love to have on a daily basis is sleep that allows you to wake up rested and alert. Getting that, however, can sometimes be a challenge for a number of reasons. But a new study from the University of California-Berkeley has a three-step approach to make that happen.
The Wiener’s Circle provides free food, sets up clothing drive for migrants
CHICAGO — The Wiener’s Circle welcomed a group of 60 migrants with free Chicago-style hot dogs. The Lincoln Park hot dog stand posted on Twitter that they delivered the food last week to migrants who arrived to Chicago from Texas. “Special delivery to an undisclosed location to feed 60 migrants dropped here in below zero […]
Has Chicago ever experienced a January where the mercury did not fall below freezing?
Has Chicago ever experienced a January where the mercury did not fall below freezing?. The answer is no, and, in fact, no January has even come close. Chicago climatologist Frank Wachowski checked the record books dating back to 1871 and noted that January 1880 leads the pack with just 16 days dropping to 32 or lower. That January, the city’s warmest on record, averaged a record 16 degrees above normal, and all 31 days logged above-freezing highs, the lowest being 33 on Jan. 28. The warmest days were 61 on the 11th and 60 on the ninth, and back-to-back highs of 59 on the third and fourth.
Above normal January warmth is expected to continue east of the Rocky Mountains over the next two weeks
Monday brought the greatest sunshine to the Chicago area since Christmas TEMPERATURE ANOMALIES — 3 pm WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON Much above normal temperatures expected for the central U.S. 8-14 DAY TEMPERATURE OUTLOOK — JANUARY 17-23, 2023 Temperature outlook calls for the eastern half of the United States to remain above normal through the second third of […]
Development company releases plans for reimagined Soldier Field
CHICAGO — Landmark Development released plans for a renovated Soldier Field on Sunday in an effort to help keep the Bears in Chicago. The estimated $2.2 billion project includes a glass dome, more seating, additional private suites. six new clubs and an outdoor concert venue. The Bears have not...
Chicago comedian Andrew Roffe discusses upcoming shows
CHICAGO — Comedian, writer and second city alum Andrew Roffe has no problem creating virtual content on social media. Now he’s getting ready to bring those laughs across Chicago with some upcoming shows. He has a handful of shows coming up. The first show is Saturday in Schaumburg.
3 men killed across 24 hours in Gary, East Chicago
GARY, Ind. — Three men who died in three different homicides within 24 hours of each other in Gary and East Chicago have been identified, according to the Office of the Lake County Coroner. The first homicide happened around 5:50 p.m. Sunday in the 7100 block of West 22nd...
Remains found in 1997 in Lake Michigan ID’d as Chicago woman
MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich. (AP) — Human remains found in 1997 along Lake Michigan’s shoreline in western Michigan have been identified as those of a Chicago woman last seen weeks earlier at a Wisconsin beachfront park, police said Monday. Forensic experts relying on advanced DNA analyses confirmed in December...
Liam Hendriks begins cancer treatments Monday as many in MLB send messages of support
Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks will begin his treatments for non-Hodgkin's lymphoma on Monday after revealing the diagnosis on Instagram on Sunday evening.
Private prayer service to be held for Chicago’s ‘Walking Man’
CHICAGO — A homeless man who died months after being set on fire will be remembered at a private prayer service later this month. The ceremony for Joseph Kromelis, known to Chicagoans as the “Walking Man,” will be held on January 23. The 75-year-old was doused with flammable liquid as he slept on Lower Wabash […]
Monday forecast: Low 40’s, cloudy with a chance of sunshine
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a few AM flurries south. W 5-10 mph. Air quality is in the Moderate category for western Chicagoland, but in the Good category for the City of Chicago and NW Indiana. High 36 Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy. W 5-10 mph Low 27 Tomorrow: Clouds and some sun. SW 5-10 mph High 39 Extended […]
How to set goals for success you can keep working towards in 2023
CHICAGO — The beginning of the year is usually a time when people set out to make some changes. However, pretty early in the year, a lot of people give up on those aspirations. Tairisha Sawyer with T.M. Sawyer Consulting joined WGN Weekend Morning News to talk more about how to set goals for success. […]
Midday Fix: Details on the Alzheimer’s Association’s Paint the Night Purple event
Alzheimer’s Association Illinois Chapter’s Paint the Night Purple. Morgan Manufacturing – 401 N Morgan, Chicago, IL. https://www.alzillinoisjuniorboard.org/Paint-The-Night-Purple/
Bears No. 1 Overall Pick: A rare moment for the franchise
The Chicago Bears have the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft after going 3-14 in the 2022 season, making for a rare moment where they team holds the top selection.
Families of 3 women who died during heatwave at senior living facility win $16M settlement
CHICAGO — Families of three women who died in a heat-related incident at their senior living facility will receive a multi-million dollar settlement. The three women, ages 68 to 76, were found dead in May of last year, while inside their apartments during a heat wave. The families of...
Business owner honors nonprofit with office makeover
Concordia Place is a nonprofit that focuses on childhood education.
Woman, 30, fatally shot after verbal altercation on West Side: Chicago police
CHICAGO — A 30-year-old woman was killed after being shot in the head in the city’s North Lawndale neighborhood. Police said the woman and a “known offender” got into a verbal altercation while traveling in a vehicle on the 3300 block of West Arthington Street around 8:12 a.m. Monday. The offender fired a shot and […]
