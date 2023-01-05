The love of motorsport was at a peak in the 1960s, and in America, the company that was leading factory-backed motorsport was Ford. The Blue Oval was everywhere, most notably using the iconic GT40 to wipe the track with the Ferrari, But the Mustang saw its fair share of competition as well. Carroll Shelby would not have turned the Mustang into the GT350 for no reason. That helped birth a movement that has persisted to this day, that the Mustang can be a proper sports car and is a solid platform to build from. A prime example is this home-built 1967 Mustang race car designed to compete in vintage racing.

