MotorTrend Magazine
The Hemi LS Engine: Yes, It’s Real, and It Kicks Ass!
That's the outrage we'd expect from the Mopar faithful or perhaps even the Ford hemi guys. After all, their righteous indignation is aimed directly at a set of hemi heads sitting astride an LS short-block. Allow that to stew in its own juices for a moment or two. Then ignore...
Carscoops
Chevy Unleashes Its 1,004 HP COPO Camaro, A $135,900 Drag Racing Weapon
Chevrolet has just dropped a 1,004 hp (748 kW) bomb called the COPO Camaro and it’s built to dominate drag strips across the nation. Armed to the teeth with real racing technology, it’s the most powerful and most expensive Camaro ever produced. The only catch is that it’s not street-legal.
Here Is Some True Outlaw Racing
This isn’t like those fake outlaw racing TV shows…. One of our favorite YouTube channels, 1320video, recently dropped an almost hour-long video showcasing racing at Brown County Dragway, what they call “the sketchiest track in the US.” There are some great reasons why this track is risky to race on, but all of those in a way just makes it that much more exciting. You get to see a lot of crashes, close calls, and even fistfights, making for an authentic outlawing racing experience.
There’s 1 Recent Ford F-150 Model Year to Avoid, Says HotCars
Find out why HotCars says there's 1 recent Ford F-150 model year you should avoid buying used. The post There’s 1 Recent Ford F-150 Model Year to Avoid, Says HotCars appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
This 1967 Ford Mustang Is Race-Prepped And Ready To Hit The Track
The love of motorsport was at a peak in the 1960s, and in America, the company that was leading factory-backed motorsport was Ford. The Blue Oval was everywhere, most notably using the iconic GT40 to wipe the track with the Ferrari, But the Mustang saw its fair share of competition as well. Carroll Shelby would not have turned the Mustang into the GT350 for no reason. That helped birth a movement that has persisted to this day, that the Mustang can be a proper sports car and is a solid platform to build from. A prime example is this home-built 1967 Mustang race car designed to compete in vintage racing.
Top Speed
Here's An Insane Lambretta Scooter With More Horsepower Than A Kawasaki Ninja 650
When you think of scooters, you think of two-wheelers that get you from point A to point B effortlessly and comfortably, but going fast is almost never a priority. That’s just how scooters have always been marketed, and there’s no real problem with this approach. However, this doesn’t mean scooters can’t be fast. For proof, this 1960 Lambretta scooter shows scooters can be plenty quick, too. In fact, this custom scooter belts out 76 horsepower on the dyno, which, by the way, is more than a Kawasaki Ninja 650!
MotorTrend Magazine
Building a 750-HP Ford “Clevor” Engine
Scott Main and team MPG Heads brought a 404-inch, Cleveland-headed, small-block Ford to do battle against the rest of the Small-Block class at the 2016 AMSOIL Engine Masters Challenge Presented by HOT ROD. Scott likes the small-block Ford platform because of its great cylinder-head design and knew he could whip up a stout competitor with some hardcore time on the dyno and by selecting the proper parts. Scott told us that Cylinder Head Innovations (CHI) is always happy to work with engine builders in developing performance packages and the team there "seemed to be the top of the food chain for that rpm range."
Top Speed
How This Special Mazda MX-5 Miata Shows That Electric Cars Aren't The Future Just Yet
Government mandates to reduce emissions, environmental concerns, and a public appetite for electric vehicles are signs that the internal combustion engine may be doomed. Reports of the death of gas-powered vehicles however have been highly exaggerated and a Mazda MX-5 Miata Roadster has shown that maybe EVs aren't the future just yet.
Uphill Sand Drag Trucks Make the Ram TRX Look Like a Power Wheels
PeterBjorck on YouTubeThey're a lot like rock bouncers, except they're fire-spitting Nissan Patrols that climb dunes in the Middle East.
RideApart
Wheels Through Time Receives Super-Rare Harley Peashooter Engine
The American Motorcyclist Association (AMA) introduced 21-inch (350cc) racing in 1925. The small-capacity category quickly gained traction, with Indian and Excelsior fighting for board and dirt track supremacy. It’s safe to say that Harley-Davidson immediately felt left out, joining the new class just one year later, in 1926, with its iconic “Peashooter” racer.
