Angels News: Shohei Ohtani is Inspiring the Next Generation of Japanese Baseball Players

Shohei Ohtani continues to transcend the baseball world.

When a player of Shohei Ohtani 's talents comes into the forefront of the league, the baseball world takes notice. Not only has Ohtani been able to change the way the game is played , he has been doing it at an elite level that is unmatched by most players in the league.

The former unanimous MVP has truly become one of the greatest sensations in the game of baseball. With the effect Ohtani has had on the game, he has trail blazed a way for the next generation of Japanese players.

He told FOX's Ben Verlander what his advice would be to the next generation of young baseball players

"Well, really, just have fun. That’s the most important factor to becoming good at something," Ohtani said. "I personally don’t really want to narrow their path for them. I’d want them to work hard to broaden their path ahead of them, even just a little. And when a kid who [can play two-way] comes along, then I can share with them my training methods and my experiences. So the most important thing is to really enjoy throwing and hitting the ball and not come to hate or loathe doing. That’s the most important thing for becoming good at baseball."



A young baseball player from Ohtani’s hometown of Oshu, Iwate, Japan was asked what it means to have someone like Ohtani to look up to.



"I find it amazing that someone like him who played here became famous in the Major League," he told Verlander.

As Ohtani continues to pave the way, he will continue to be a dominant force in the MLB on both sides of the ball. There's truly no one like Shohei Ohtani.