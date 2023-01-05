Read full article on original website
All of the Heights, River Oaks, Montrose businesses that opened in 2022
The shop is run by Van Teamer, owner and creator of Pudgy’s Fine Cookies. (Courtesy Michael Ma) Here are all the Heights, River Oaks and Montrose shopping and entertainment businesses that opened in 2022, as well as some that are set to open in 2023. These listings are not comprehensive.
Charleys Cheesesteak and Wings to open Jan. 11 in Conroe
Charleys Cheesesteak and Wings will open Jan. 11 at 449 S. Loop 336 W., Ste. 800, in Conroe. (Cassandra Jenkins/Community Impact) Charleys Cheesesteak and Wings, located at 449 S. Loop 336 W., Ste. 800, Conroe, will open Jan. 11. Local franchise owner Tony Lav said this is his first Charleys location.
The Color Society set to relocate to larger location in Generation Park
The Color Society, a beauty salon specializing in hair services for men and women, is moving to into a larger location in master-planned community Generation Park in the first quarter of 2023. (Courtesy McCord Development) The Color Society, a beauty salon specializing in hair services for men and women, is...
Caya's serving sweets in Montgomery
Caya's opened Dec. 9 in Montgomery. (Courtesy Caya's) Caya's held a soft opening Dec. 9 in Montgomery. The eatery is located at 14626 Hwy. 105 W., Ste. A, Montgomery, and offers items including daiquiris, boba teas, snow cones and coffees. The business also offers pastries, such as macaroons. 310-867-3559. Instagram: cayas_cafe.
New art exhibits coming to Heights, River Oaks and Montrose in 2023
"MIDNIGHT ZONE(S)," a solo exhibition by Houston-based artist Adela Andea, will come to the Anya Tish Gallery Jan. 13. (Courtesy Anya Tish Gallery) To ring in 2023, several art galleries will host their first art exhibitions of the year. From life-like sculptures to geometric works, here are upcoming art showings in the Heights, River Oaks and Montrose areas:
Emergency food provider in Pearland constructing new facility
Christian Helping Hands is building a new facility that will also host medical provider Seva Clinic, according to the CHH co-founder. (Courtesy Pexels) Christian Helping Hands, a nonprofit organization that aims to assist those in need living in Pearland, Friendswood, Brookside and Manvel, is constructing a new enlarged facility, according to co-founder Hita Dickson. The organization provides food, clothing vouchers and medical vouchers as they are available.
R&B Tea’s new location brings boba, milk teas to Sugar Land
R&B Tea sells a variety of milk, fruit and cream teas in addition to coffee and boba. (Courtesy R&B Tea) R&B Tea held a soft opening for its new store at 3607 Hwy. 6, Sugar Land, on Dec. 21-23. It offers a selection of milk, fruit and cream teas as well as boba and other toppings. R&B Tea has locations across California, Washington and Texas. 281-302-5945. www.rbtea.us.
Houston grows commitment to clean energy
Green Street is just one of various facets to Houston's Innovation District, along Fannin Street. It features coworking spaces. (Shawn Arrajj/Community Impact) The first episode of the Houston Breakdown podcast in 2023 dives into Houston's shift toward clean energy and how the Texas Legislature is set to address startling data on maternal mortality. Community Impact reporters Leah Foreman and Hannah Norton weigh in.
Owen Park, Westside Recreation Center opens Jan. 23 in Conroe
Owen Park will open Jan. 23 in Conroe. (Courtesy Conroe Department of Parks and Recreation) The city of Conroe announced Jan. 5 the soft opening of Owen Park and the Westside Recreation Center will be Jan. 23. According to previous reporting, the city bought the property for $2.5 million in...
Memorial Hermann leases space for primary care facility in west Katy
The 8,945-square-foot free-standing building is located in the Shops at Katy Reserve. (Courtesy NewQuest Properties) Memorial Hermann Health System has leased space in the Shops at Katy Reserve for primary care services estimated to open next summer or fall. The Houston-based health care provider has leased an 8,945-square-foot free-standing building...
Custom facial salon Trish My Esthetician opens in Tomball
Trish My Esthetician, located at 17138 N. Eldridge Parkway, Ste. B, opened Nov. 1 in Tomball. (Courtesy Trish My Esthetician) Trish My Esthetician, located at 17138 N. Eldridge Parkway, Ste. B, opened Nov. 1 in Tomball. Owner Trish Josephs, a National Coalition of Estheticians Association certified esthetician, said the salon...
Tomball Star Academy relocates to Tomball Innovation Center
Tomball Star Academy relocated to the Tomball Innovation Center on Jan. 4. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) Tomball Star Academy relocated to the Tomball Innovation Center on Jan. 4, according to a Jan. 6 news release from Tomball ISD. An early college high school, TSA was previously located on the second floor...
HeBrews Coffee Co. opening new location in The Woodlands
HeBrews Coffee Co. will be opening its second permanent location in The Woodlands. (Courtesy HeBrews Coffee Co.) Magnolia coffee shop HeBrews Coffee Company is planning to open a new location in The Woodlands in April. This will be the company's second physical location in addition to the Magnolia one and a mobile cafe. The new location will be just off I-45 at 26403 Oak Ridge Drive, Spring. In addition to a large cafe area, it has three conference rooms, a loft area, an Airbnb, an outdoor toddler play area, a dog park and a drive-thru. 832-642-0786. www.hebrewslocalcoffee.com.
Port of Houston to seek funding from Army Corps of Engineers for expansion project
Ships sail off the Gulf Coast by Galveston. Project 11 would expand the Houston Ship Channel and allow for safer two-way transit of vessels throughout. (Courtesy Jamaal Ellis/J.Vince Photography) A federal omnibus bill signed by President Joe Biden on Dec. 29 allocated funding to the Army Corps of Engineers, according...
Indian grocery store, restaurant to be first tenant in Mercy Village Shopping Center
Mercy Village Shopping Center in Missouri City will have 14 units upon completion. (Rendering courtesy Land & Luxe Realty) A new Indian grocery store with a restaurant and bakery inside is the first tenant confirmed for the upcoming Mercy Village Shopping Center, located at 2040 FM 1092 and 2144 FM 1092, Missouri City.
Jeremiah's Italian Ice opening new location this spring in Harper's Preserve
Jeremiah's Italian Ice is being constructed off of Hwy. 242 in Harper's Preserve. (Jessica Shorten/Community Impact) Jeremiah's Italian Ice will be opening a new location at 10463 Hwy. 242 in Conroe this spring. The dessert shop offers 40 different flavors of Italian ice as well as soft serve ice cream and gelati, which combines soft serve with Italian Ice in layers. www.jeremiahsice.com.
Popshelf to open new discount store location in Humble
On Dec. 12, developer New Quest Properties announced the lease acquisition for a new Popshelf location in Humble. (Courtesy Popshelf) Reporter, Spring/Klein & Lake Houston/Humble/Kingwood. Emily joined Community Impact Newspaper in August 2021 after working for a small town newspaper in El Campo, TX for two years. Before that, she...
Texas-based vitamin and supplement retailer opens new location in League City
Rock's Discount Vitamins -N- More offers vitamins and opened a new location in League City on Dec. 26. (Courtesy Pexels) Rock's Discount Vitamins -N- More opened its first Houston-area location at 831 W. Main St., League City, on Dec. 26, according to location manager Aaron Rodriguez. The store offers vitamins and fitness supplements. The Texas-based retailer has over 20 locations across Central and South Texas. 281-724-1911. www.rocksdiscountvitamins.com/
Massage Forest brings massage therapy to Conroe
Massage Forest is now open in Conroe. (Courtesy Massage Forest) Massage Forest opened in early December at 6511 Hwy.105, Ste. C, Conroe. The business offers types of massages, such as Thai herbal ball, Thai combination massage and Swedish massage. Each massage varies from 60-120 minutes. 936-703-3716. https://conroemassagetherapist.com. Reporter, Conroe/Montgomery. Peyton...
The Gripper Kitchen to bring its oversized sandwich concept to Pearland
The gripper sandwich concept is an oversized, high-stacked chicken sandwich that was created by a Detroit chef. (Courtesy The Gripper Kitchen) The Gripper Kitchen is looking at a February or March opening at 9517 Broadway St., Ste. 103, Pearland, after construction is expected to complete in January. Local owner Markita...
