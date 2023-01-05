Read full article on original website
Adam Rich, an actor best known for starring in the ABC dramedy Eight Is Enough, died Saturday. He was 54 years old. Family members confirmed the news to TMZ, but did not reveal a cause of death. The actor was reportedly found dead at his home, though foul play is not suspected. Rich played Nicholas Bradford, the youngest son on Eight is Enough, for a total of 112 episodes. The series ran from 1977-1981 for five seasons, and co-starred Dick Van Patten, Betty Buckley, Grant Goodeve, Lani O’Grady and Laurie Walters, among others. He began his career at Chatsworth High School with a drama...
Joy Behar and Sara Haines seemed to reference fellow ABC stars Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes in a segment of The View.
Last year, Hallmark Channel premiered The Wedding Veil trilogy of movies starring Lacey Chabert, Autumn Reeser, and Alison Sweeney. Much to no one's surprise, the trilogy of films revolving around three friends and an antique wedding veil quickly became a fan favorite. Now, Hallmark Channel unveils a new chapter in The Wedding Veil series with three new movies this month.
Just because someone looks happy on social media doesn't mean they aren't struggling behind the scenes. As of late, we are sad to report that popular TikTok influencer Noah Brady (@pworddestroyer69) has died via suicide. He was 21 years old. Article continues below advertisement. Noah's mother, Rena Smith Brady, took...
Longtime soap actor Quinn Redeker, known for his roles on NBC‘s Days of Our Lives and CBS‘s The Young and Restless, died on December 20 in Los Angeles at the age of 88. Redeker, whose television career spans over three decades, is best known for his portrayal of Alex Marshall on Days of Our Lives from 1979 to 1987, as well as his 200-episode credit on The Young and Restless as Rex Sterling. Redeker was nominated twice for a Daytime Emmy Award for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series for the former series. Once in 1989 and again in 1990 for Outstanding Actor in a Supporting Role: Daytime for The Young and the Restless.
A new version of Scooby-Doo‘s Velma Dinkley is coming on HBO Max with Mindy Kaling and Charlie Grandy’s Velma. But the character at the center of the adult animated series is just the latest in a long line of iconic female sleuths on television. Ahead of the series’...
In the premiere episode of his new podcast, The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever, Chris Harrison, former host of ABC’s The Bachelor franchise opened up about what happened after he left his longtime emcee gig in 2021. At the time, Harrison was heavily criticized for defending contestant Rachael Kirkconnell, who...
