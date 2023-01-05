Read full article on original website
Related
21 items under $40 that help organize your home gym
Creating a little gym in the comfort of your own home doesn't have to be hard; all you need is a little extra space, your staple weights and mats, and a place to store everything. We asked fitness and organizing experts to pick the best products for setting up a home gym.
From color-changing cars to self-driving strollers, here's some of the coolest tech from CES 2023
A long list of companies once again showed off an assortment of cutting edge technology and oddball gadgets at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas last week.
6 expert-approved beauty resolutions to make in 2023 — and tips to make them stick
Deciding on a New Year’s resolution (if any) can be a chore in itself, but we’d like to think a beauty resolution is a fun one that you’ll actually accomplish in 2023. For inspiration, we spoke to 10 experts about the realistic beauty resolutions they're making this year, along with all the tips and products that’ll help you master them too.
We got space suits at a thrift shop for 20cents & learned they’re real NASA apparel worth $1,000s thanks to small detail
TWO college students have discovered they struck gold when they picked up vintage space suits for 20 cents a piece at a thrift store. The central Florida students scored five authentic NASA flight suits that could be sold for a whopping $5,000 apiece while digging through a bin at a tiny local shop.
Silicon Valley layoffs go from bad to worse
Shortly before Thanksgiving, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy confirmed rumors that layoffs had begun in multiple departments at the e-commerce giant and said it would review staffing needs into the new year.
Fisher-Price reminds consumers of 2019 recall of Rock 'n Play Sleepers after more deaths
Fisher-Price has reannounced its 2019 recall of the Rock 'n Play Sleepers on Monday after at least eight infant deaths occurred after the initial recall, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.
Old music store strikes a global chord
One of New York City's oldest music stores is tuning up an eclectic stock of instruments. Have a look and take a listen. It's today's Start Small, Think Big.
CNN
1M+
Followers
181K+
Post
1112M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 0