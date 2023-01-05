ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Recreational Crabbing Open: Entire Oregon Coast now open

By The News Guard
The News Guard
The News Guard
 4 days ago

The Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) have reopened all recreational crabbing (ocean, bays, and estuaries) along the entire Oregon coast.

Two consecutive tests show domoic acid levels are under the closure threshold.

Recreational bay clam and mussel harvesting also remain open along the entire Oregon coast. However, razor clamming is still closed coast wide.

ODA tests for shellfish toxins twice per month, as tides and weather permit. Reopening an area closed for biotoxins requires two consecutive tests with results below the closure limit.

It is recommended that recreational crab harvesters always eviscerate crab before cooking. This includes removing and discarding the viscera, internal organs, and gills.

For more information, call ODA’s shellfish biotoxin safety hotline at (800)448-2474, the Food Safety Division at (503) 986-4720, or visit the ODA shellfish biotoxin closures webpage.

Contact ODFW for recreational license requirements, permits, rules and limits.

pnwag.net

ODA, ODFW Close Crabbing On Southern Coast

The Oregon Department of Agriculture and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife have closed recreational crabbing from Bandon to the California border due to elevated levels of the marine biotoxin domoic acid. The closure includes the ocean, bays and estuaries, and on beaches, docks, piers and jetties. Recreational crabbing remains permitted from Bandon north to the Washington border.
OREGON STATE
tillamookcountypioneer.net

NEWS UPDATE FROM STATE REPRESENTATIVE DAVID GOMBERG: Big Dam News and More

As you receive this report today, Monday, the Oregon House will be in session. I have been honored with the responsibility of chairing the Credentials Committee and reading the names of all new and returning members before they are sworn in. We will select a Speaker of the House, which I expect to take about 15 minutes. Then roughly 1000 bills which were prepared over the past few months will be formally introduced and will begin the process of assigning them to committees and holding hearings on those few which may eventually be enacted into law. Committee meetings are scheduled to begin on January 17th.
OREGON STATE
ijpr.org

Oregonians express mixed feelings about benefits of logging, survey says

In November, the nonprofit, nonpartisan group Oregon Values and Beliefs Center sent an online survey to residents statewide to learn about their attitudes toward logging and the health of state forests. More than 1,550 people responded. They were asked about their “gut feelings” toward logging in Oregon, and whether it’s...
OREGON STATE
Channel 6000

3 storms coming; week starts wet, windy in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Another round of wet and windy weather is taking aim at western Oregon and Washington Monday morning. Rain showers are expected to last through the afternoon as wind gusts near 25-30 mph. Storm #1 of the week brought rain to the region Sunday evening, but...
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

Unique sayings for a common meteorological event

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The wolf is giving birth. Pineapple rain or even sunshowers. These are just a few of the unique names given to a common meteorological event Oregon and Washington experienced Sunday. Heavy rain could be seen falling across the Portland metro area over the weekend while...
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Strong Winds Have An Impact On I-84 In Eastern Oregon

I-84 In Eastern Oregon: Interstate 84 across eastern Oregon is again open in both directions after “very high wind conditions” and crashes triggered a closure that lasted through Thursday morning, the Oregon Dept. of Transportation reports. Strong Winds Have An Impact On I-84 In Eastern Oregon. ODOT stated...
PENDLETON, OR
kptv.com

Oregon Food Bank helping Oregonians facing food insecurity

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The FOX 12 Hunger Free Project enters the new year as we find new challenges and old ones too, for a lot of Oregonians. One of the quiet struggles that can fly under the radar is food insecurity. According to the Oregon Food Bank, right now...
PORTLAND, OR
basinlife.com

Klamath Basin News, Thursday, 1/5/22 – Two Killed on Highway 97 in 3-Car Accident; High Winds Continue Today with Nat. Weather Service Warning for Southern Oregon

The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents. Thursday,...
OREGON STATE
matadornetwork.com

Abiqua Falls Is a Secret Waterfall Hidden Deep in the Oregon Forest

To experience quintessential Pacific Northwest scenery – evergreen forests, mossy rocks, wild ferns growing in every direction – a hike to Abiqua Falls in Oregon should be on your travel bucket list. What draws people to Abiqua Falls is one stand out feature: The basalt amphitheater over which...
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Changing Urgent Care Facilities To Accommodate Rising Need In Oregon

Urgent Care Facilities: Amid an outbreak of COVID-19, RSV, and influenza, urgent care clinics are adapting their services in order to satisfy the rising demand for their services. The employees at AFC in Oregon have reported that over the past few weeks, they have witnessed a consistent flow of patients moving from emergency waiting rooms into urgent care clinics.
OREGON STATE
The News Guard

The News Guard

Lincoln County, OR
