Vikings vs. Bears injury report: Josh Metellus upgraded

By Tyler Forness
 4 days ago
Thankfully, the Minnesota Vikings are relatively healthy but things still aren’t perfect and the injury report reflects that.

Thursday’s injury report was much of the same but did have some improvement.

  • Safety Josh Metellus was upgraded to a full participant in practice after being limited on Wednesday.
  • Linebacker Brian Asamoah was limited once again due to a knee injury
  • Center Garrett Bradbury did not practice again with his back. He hasn’t practiced since he was involved in a minor car accident after the game against Indianapolis Colts.
  • Defensive end James Lynch is still out with a shoulder injury. It was initially reported that he would be out for the rest of the regular season.

For the Bears, cornerback Kyler Gordon appeared on the injury report with a groin injury. He was limited after not being on the report on Wednesday. Tight end Trevon Wesco was upgraded to full with an ankle injury.

Friday’s report will clear a lot of things up.

