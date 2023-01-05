ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Apex to sell unclaimed property through auction website, police say

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — The town of Apex gave notice Monday that a sale will be held soon of unclaimed property. In a Facebook post, the Apex Police Department said that it had numerous items that need claiming. However, the items — such as bikes, clothing items, electronics, tools...
Price of eggs skyrockets amid shortage; Fayetteville bakery impacted by higher costs

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The price of eggs has essentially skyrocketed over the holidays. The bird flu has contributed to an egg shortage and the sudden hike in prices. Data from The United States Department of Agriculture shows more than 57 million birds were affected in 2022, marking the country’s deadliest outbreak. Those deaths are making it more difficult for the egg supply chain.
Dinosaurs return to Raleigh in January

RALEIGH, N.C. — Dinosaurs are coming back to Raleigh this month. The interactive dinosaur exhibit Jurassic Quest will stop at the Raleigh Convention Center Jan. 20-22, organizers announced Monday. The event features "life-like" dinosaurs, dinosaur themed rides, live dinosaur shows, interactive science and art activities, that include a fossil...
Car wreck closes streets near North Raleigh Target

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A two-car wreck closed streets around Triangle Town Center in North Raleigh on Sunday afternoon. The crash was reported just before 3:30 p.m. near 7900 Old Wake Forest Road, which is at the entrance to a Target store. The wreck happened at the entrance to...
Person catches on fire at Burlington nursing home

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A person caught on fire after trying to smoke in a nursing home in Burlington. Burlington Fire responded to a call of a possible fire at Alamance Health Care Center on Hilton Road around 3:00 a.m. Saturday. Alamance County EMS were already at the scene evacuating residents.
Wake County man wins $100,000 after buying ticket in Selma

A Zebulon man bought a $30 scratch-off ticket and won $100,000. Rodney Brown bought his 200X The Cash ticket from Selma Mart on North Pollock Street. He picked up his prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Friday, taking home $71,259 after required tax withholdings. The 200X The Cash game...
More cyber attacks expected in 2023 amid Triangle tech shortage

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — 2022 was a big year for cyber attacks worldwide and experts believe we can expect hackers to up their game and launch even more attacks this year. This comes as the cybersecurity industry is facing a shortage in workers and N.C. State computer science professor Laurie Williams tells CBS 17 that shortage is playing out at many tech companies here in the Triangle. She said fewer workers presents a real threat to our efforts at fighting these hackers.
Knightdale church holds first service since theft

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Knightdale church came together with song for the first time after the church was broken into and items were stolen. This happened at the Greater Life Tabernacle of Praise on Friday. Minister Terry Davis previously told CBS 17 that they discovered this when Davis...
Durham police warn residents of ‘active’ phone scam

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is warning community members of an active phone scam in the city. Police said they received a report from a community member who said that a caller contacted them claiming to be a member of the police department. The law enforcement...
Car crashes into Durham house

DURHAM, N.C. — WRAL News has learned car crashed into a home on Friday afternoon at the intersection of North Alston Avenue and Dowd Street. The car went into the front area of the house and broke through a gate. As of Friday afternoon, there is no word on whether the driver was injured.
Police: Man hospitalized in Goldsboro stabbing

GOLDSBORO, N.C. — Goldsboro police are investigating after finding a man with stab wounds at UNC Health Wayne on Saturday night. Officers responded to the hospital on Wayne Memorial Drive just after 8 p.m., when they learned Jacquarius Sequan Howell arrived to the hospital's emergency area with life-threatening stab wounds.
New lanes on the horizon for 2023

The new year will bring some new lanes for Wake County drivers on one of the busiest interchanges. The Interstate 40 widening project plans to have more sections of the project completed. The North Carolina Department of Transportation has been working on the widening project since 1998, but the state...
