RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — 2022 was a big year for cyber attacks worldwide and experts believe we can expect hackers to up their game and launch even more attacks this year. This comes as the cybersecurity industry is facing a shortage in workers and N.C. State computer science professor Laurie Williams tells CBS 17 that shortage is playing out at many tech companies here in the Triangle. She said fewer workers presents a real threat to our efforts at fighting these hackers.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO