Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Swift Creek Loop Trail at Hemlock Bluffs Nature Preserve Re-Opens After Boardwalk ReplacementJames TulianoCary, NC
North Carolina Courage re-sign Pinto to 3-year dealThe Triangle TribuneCary, NC
Former Cary Mayor Harold Ritter Passes Away at 89, Current Mayor Issues StatementJames TulianoCary, NC
Durham market forces put profit over peopleThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Highly-anticipated restaurant chain opens new location in North CarolinaKristen WaltersChapel Hill, NC
Related
Egg prices are leaving consumers, businesses with sticker shock
It's about supply but not the supply chain.
cbs17
Apex to sell unclaimed property through auction website, police say
APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — The town of Apex gave notice Monday that a sale will be held soon of unclaimed property. In a Facebook post, the Apex Police Department said that it had numerous items that need claiming. However, the items — such as bikes, clothing items, electronics, tools...
Traffic delay: SUV ends up in Lake Crabtree off Aviation Parkway
MORRISVILLE, N.C. — Sky 5 flew over Aviation Parkway on Monday, where an SUV was partially in the water at Lake Crabtree. Sky 5 flew over the scene at 11 a.m., when the SUV was visible. The vehicle was not submerged, but its back wheels were in the water.
Leaders to consider different routes for proposed US 401 bypass in southern Wake County
RALEIGH, N.C. — Wake County leaders could decide as soon as this summer where the proposed U.S. 401 bypass will go. For years, traffic jams have made it difficult for drivers to take U.S. 401 through southern Wake County. Since 2017, the plan has been to build a bypass...
Smashburger Scorchin' Hot Crispy Chicken Sandwich is $5 through Jan. 16
The Scorchin’ Hot Crispy Chicken Sandwich is $5 at participating Smashburger locations online and in the app through January 16. Smashburger has brought back the Scorchin’ Hot Crispy Chicken Sandwich as a permanent menu item. According to their website, the locations in Raleigh at 6679 Falls of Neuse...
cbs17
Price of eggs skyrockets amid shortage; Fayetteville bakery impacted by higher costs
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The price of eggs has essentially skyrocketed over the holidays. The bird flu has contributed to an egg shortage and the sudden hike in prices. Data from The United States Department of Agriculture shows more than 57 million birds were affected in 2022, marking the country’s deadliest outbreak. Those deaths are making it more difficult for the egg supply chain.
Raleigh homicides increased 49% in 2022 compared to year before, data shows
RALEIGH, N.C. — New data provided by the Raleigh Police Department shows last year was perhaps the deadliest in the city’s history. Raleigh police said there were 49 homicide victims in 2022 compared to 33 the year before. It’s a 49% year-to-year increase. Raleigh's 49 homicides in...
Dinosaurs return to Raleigh in January
RALEIGH, N.C. — Dinosaurs are coming back to Raleigh this month. The interactive dinosaur exhibit Jurassic Quest will stop at the Raleigh Convention Center Jan. 20-22, organizers announced Monday. The event features "life-like" dinosaurs, dinosaur themed rides, live dinosaur shows, interactive science and art activities, that include a fossil...
cbs17
Car wreck closes streets near North Raleigh Target
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A two-car wreck closed streets around Triangle Town Center in North Raleigh on Sunday afternoon. The crash was reported just before 3:30 p.m. near 7900 Old Wake Forest Road, which is at the entrance to a Target store. The wreck happened at the entrance to...
Losing history: 8 iconic places that changed forever in Raleigh last year
RALEIGH, N.C. — Living in a city growing as rapidly as Raleigh has many upsides: New job opportunities, exciting restaurants and bars, unique shopping and nightlife activities. As the city grows and changes, long-time locals have had to say goodbye to several iconic and memorable places – many within...
Person catches on fire at Burlington nursing home
BURLINGTON, N.C. — A person caught on fire after trying to smoke in a nursing home in Burlington. Burlington Fire responded to a call of a possible fire at Alamance Health Care Center on Hilton Road around 3:00 a.m. Saturday. Alamance County EMS were already at the scene evacuating residents.
Wake County man wins $100,000 after buying ticket in Selma
A Zebulon man bought a $30 scratch-off ticket and won $100,000. Rodney Brown bought his 200X The Cash ticket from Selma Mart on North Pollock Street. He picked up his prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Friday, taking home $71,259 after required tax withholdings. The 200X The Cash game...
cbs17
More cyber attacks expected in 2023 amid Triangle tech shortage
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — 2022 was a big year for cyber attacks worldwide and experts believe we can expect hackers to up their game and launch even more attacks this year. This comes as the cybersecurity industry is facing a shortage in workers and N.C. State computer science professor Laurie Williams tells CBS 17 that shortage is playing out at many tech companies here in the Triangle. She said fewer workers presents a real threat to our efforts at fighting these hackers.
cbs17
Knightdale church holds first service since theft
KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Knightdale church came together with song for the first time after the church was broken into and items were stolen. This happened at the Greater Life Tabernacle of Praise on Friday. Minister Terry Davis previously told CBS 17 that they discovered this when Davis...
cbs17
Durham police warn residents of ‘active’ phone scam
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is warning community members of an active phone scam in the city. Police said they received a report from a community member who said that a caller contacted them claiming to be a member of the police department. The law enforcement...
cbs17
Construction wraps up early on new Amazon facility in Fayetteville
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Construction on the giant Amazon Fulfillment center in Fayetteville, near Fort Bragg, has wrapped ahead of schedule. The Fayetteville facility will hire at least 500 employees with a starting pay of $15 an hour. Amazon told CBS 17 the center is on track to open...
What will thousands of Amazon layoffs mean for NC jobs?
A Fayetteville official said the planned 18,000 job layoffs shouldn't affect warehouses such as the one in Raleigh or the one that is set to open in Fayetteville later this year.
Car crashes into Durham house
DURHAM, N.C. — WRAL News has learned car crashed into a home on Friday afternoon at the intersection of North Alston Avenue and Dowd Street. The car went into the front area of the house and broke through a gate. As of Friday afternoon, there is no word on whether the driver was injured.
Police: Man hospitalized in Goldsboro stabbing
GOLDSBORO, N.C. — Goldsboro police are investigating after finding a man with stab wounds at UNC Health Wayne on Saturday night. Officers responded to the hospital on Wayne Memorial Drive just after 8 p.m., when they learned Jacquarius Sequan Howell arrived to the hospital's emergency area with life-threatening stab wounds.
WRAL
New lanes on the horizon for 2023
The new year will bring some new lanes for Wake County drivers on one of the busiest interchanges. The Interstate 40 widening project plans to have more sections of the project completed. The North Carolina Department of Transportation has been working on the widening project since 1998, but the state...
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
72K+
Followers
78K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0