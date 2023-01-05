Read full article on original website
This West Virginia gas station is home to some of the best hotdogs around
PAX, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Located off I-64 in Fayette County sits the Corner Gas ‘n Grill in Pax which has been serving up some of the most popular food around for years. The establishment is a staple within the Pax community as it is one of the only businesses left in the town. The little stop off the interstate has attracted many visitors from near and far just for its food, especially its famed hotdogs.
50 people died in West Virginia’s Kanawha Valley in 2022 while homeless or receiving supportive services
Homelessness has been a hot button topic for years in the Charleston area. It has been at the center of political races and a source of strong disagreement in the community. Last year fifty people in the Kanawha Valley died while homeless or receiving services.
Snow drought for West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky
(WOWK) – While West Virginia is not normally a winter wonderland by early January, we are still seeing less snow than usual in the WOWK-TV viewing area this year. There was a stretch of very cold temperatures right around Christmas, but snow totals have been lagging behind in the Mountain State so far this year. […]
Longtime Charleston, West Virginia, department store to close by spring
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A beloved Charleston, West Virginia, business will close the doors to its West Side location by Spring 2023. The business has served the Charleston community for over 100 years. Barry Ogrin with Charleston Department Store said they are closing the 1661 West Washington Street location that has operated since 2005. He […]
W.Va. BOE relies on whistleblowers to detect issues with school culture
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — While West Virginia’s monitoring system for public schools can uncover shortcomings involving numbers and data, hurdles to learning – including toxic cultures and work environments – may go undetected. In October, the state school board voted unanimously to immediately intervene in the...
$516k goes to two West Virginia housing authorities
According to a release from the office of Senator Joe Manchin, $516,228 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development will go to two West Virginia housing authorities to help provide housing for West Virginians.
Five people taken to hospital after structure fire in Guyandotte, West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Huntington Fire Department (HFD) responded to a fully-involved structure fire early Sunday morning. The fire was in the 500 block of Hagan Street in Guyandotte, fire officials said. HFD said units arrived around 3:23 a.m., and they were met with “heavy fire and smoke.” Five people inside the home with suspected […]
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in West Virginia
Media outlets were quick during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns that defined the summer and fall of 2020 to note just how little traffic there was as a result. Simple logic would suggest that less traffic equals a lower likelihood of accidents and thus fewer injuries and fatalities. Sadly, this was not the case.
West Virginia firefighters battle house fire, explosion in Kenova
(Video above courtesy of Austin West) KENOVA, WV (WOWK) — Wayne County 911 said there was a structure fire in Kenova, West Virginia, on Sunday evening. Dispatchers answered the call around 6 p.m. They said the fire started in the 100 block of Wilson Court. Dispatchers also said there were no injuries. They were not […]
Sheriff: Four teens cause disturbance at detention center in West Virginia
Boone County Sheriff Chad Barker says that four juvenile males took control of a room, altering furniture to be used as possible weapons.
2 taken to hospital in Charleston, West Virginia, crash
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Emergency crews are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Charleston. According to Kanawha County 911 dispatchers, the crash happened around 6:09 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, near the intersection of Sissonville Drive and Chandler Drive. Dispatchers say three people were checked out by medical personnel at the scene, and […]
The Disappearance Of A West Virginia Taxi Cab Driver Who Vanished While Working His Shift
Like his father, 31-year-old Bobby Eugene Adams worked as a cab driver for C&H Taxi Company in Charleston, West Virginia. Bobby, his wife, and his children lived in Huntington, West Virginia, but he spent most of his time in Charleston.
West Virginia Route 2 closed after Cabell County semi-truck crash
UPDATE (Jan. 6, 3:45 p.m.): As of 3:45 p.m. on Friday, the West Virginia 511 map shows the 6700 block of Ohio River Road is still closed after a semi-truck crash near Lesage. UPDATE (Jan. 6, 1:27 p.m.): As of 1:22 p.m. on Friday, West Virginia 511 says the 6700 block of Ohio River Road […]
West Virginia woman arrested following incident at high school basketball game
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va (WYMT) - A West Virginia woman is facing battery and disorderly conduct charges for her role in an incident during a recent high school basketball game. Officials with the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post Michelle Taylor Napier was arrested Monday in Logan County.
One arrested after hour-long chase that went through two West Virginia counties
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Multiple law enforcement agencies chased a suspect through two counties and back early Saturday morning, Metro 911 says. According to dispatchers, a pursuit started in Kanawha County, West Virginia, on Saturday around 1:42 a.m. The pursuit continued into Putnam County and then back through Kanawha County, dispatchers say. Authorities chased […]
Damage extensive after unruly behavior at juvenile lockup
MADISON, W.Va. — State Police are investigating unruly behavior by four juvenile inmates at the Donald R. Kuhn Juvenile Detention Center in Boone County from the weekend. The four teens, all males and all age 17, got out of control at the lockup on Saturday evening according to investigators and caused significant damage to a wing of the facility.
Woman struck in West Virginia bicycle, SUV crash dies
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A woman struck by a vehicle while riding her bicycle this week has died, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say the victim has been identified as Xaveria Jarrell, 21, of Cross Lanes. She died of her injuries from the crash on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, according to […]
This City in West Virginia Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of West Virginia was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Kentucky man racks up multiple charges after Floyd County traffic stop
FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — One Kentucky man is facing several drug-related charges after he was pulled over in the Prestonsburg area on Saturday. Prestonsburg Police Department says Officer J. Arms stopped a 2006 Buick Lacross for a traffic violation. The officer found methamphetamine and heroin in the vehicle, police say. Authorities say that Earl […]
WVSP: West Virginia school bus driver was under the influence of drugs during crash that sent 6 students to hospital
The school bus driver involved in a crash that sent six children to the hospital in Wayne County was under the influence of drugs at the time of the crash, according to West Virginia State Police.
