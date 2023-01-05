ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Lootpress

This West Virginia gas station is home to some of the best hotdogs around

PAX, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Located off I-64 in Fayette County sits the Corner Gas ‘n Grill in Pax which has been serving up some of the most popular food around for years. The establishment is a staple within the Pax community as it is one of the only businesses left in the town. The little stop off the interstate has attracted many visitors from near and far just for its food, especially its famed hotdogs.
PAX, WV
WOWK 13 News

Snow drought for West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky

(WOWK) – While West Virginia is not normally a winter wonderland by early January, we are still seeing less snow than usual in the WOWK-TV viewing area this year. There was a stretch of very cold temperatures right around Christmas, but snow totals have been lagging behind in the Mountain State so far this year. […]
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

W.Va. BOE relies on whistleblowers to detect issues with school culture

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — While West Virginia’s monitoring system for public schools can uncover shortcomings involving numbers and data, hurdles to learning – including toxic cultures and work environments – may go undetected. In October, the state school board voted unanimously to immediately intervene in the...
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
WVNT-TV

Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in West Virginia

Media outlets were quick during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns that defined the summer and fall of 2020 to note just how little traffic there was as a result. Simple logic would suggest that less traffic equals a lower likelihood of accidents and thus fewer injuries and fatalities. Sadly, this was not the case.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia firefighters battle house fire, explosion in Kenova

(Video above courtesy of Austin West) KENOVA, WV (WOWK) — Wayne County 911 said there was a structure fire in Kenova, West Virginia, on Sunday evening. Dispatchers answered the call around 6 p.m. They said the fire started in the 100 block of Wilson Court. Dispatchers also said there were no injuries. They were not […]
KENOVA, WV
WOWK 13 News

2 taken to hospital in Charleston, West Virginia, crash

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Emergency crews are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Charleston. According to Kanawha County 911 dispatchers, the crash happened around 6:09 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, near the intersection of Sissonville Drive and Chandler Drive. Dispatchers say three people were checked out by medical personnel at the scene, and […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

One arrested after hour-long chase that went through two West Virginia counties

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Multiple law enforcement agencies chased a suspect through two counties and back early Saturday morning, Metro 911 says. According to dispatchers, a pursuit started in Kanawha County, West Virginia, on Saturday around 1:42 a.m. The pursuit continued into Putnam County and then back through Kanawha County, dispatchers say. Authorities chased […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Damage extensive after unruly behavior at juvenile lockup

MADISON, W.Va. — State Police are investigating unruly behavior by four juvenile inmates at the Donald R. Kuhn Juvenile Detention Center in Boone County from the weekend. The four teens, all males and all age 17, got out of control at the lockup on Saturday evening according to investigators and caused significant damage to a wing of the facility.
BOONE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Woman struck in West Virginia bicycle, SUV crash dies

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A woman struck by a vehicle while riding her bicycle this week has died, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say the victim has been identified as Xaveria Jarrell, 21, of Cross Lanes. She died of her injuries from the crash on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, according to […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy