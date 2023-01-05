Thousands are still without power across Humboldt County, after the various waves of the atmospheric river blew down trees and electric poles all across the state. Today, in between the last storm and the next, residents of Humboldt’s hardest-hit area — the Highway 101 corridor from Trinidad north — got some welcome news. Pacific Gas and Electric moved up its estimated time of restoration of services to Friday, Jan. 13, which is at least a little better than the original estimate of Jan. 20.

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO