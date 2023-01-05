Read full article on original website
State Announces $3M to Help Humboldt County Residents Impacted by the Recent Earthquakes
Senate Majority Leader Mike McGuire, Assemblymember Jim Wood, the State Office of Emergency Services and the California Department of Housing & Community Development have announced $3 million in available funding to aid residents impacted by the December 20 and January 1 earthquakes. The relief funds will focus on those most in need and help communities get back on their feet.
In Virtual Public Statement Today, PG&E Runs Down the Resources it Has Deployed and Promises Detailed Daily Updates
Thousands are still without power across Humboldt County, after the various waves of the atmospheric river blew down trees and electric poles all across the state. Today, in between the last storm and the next, residents of Humboldt’s hardest-hit area — the Highway 101 corridor from Trinidad north — got some welcome news. Pacific Gas and Electric moved up its estimated time of restoration of services to Friday, Jan. 13, which is at least a little better than the original estimate of Jan. 20.
Hundreds, Perhaps Thousands of Humboldt County Residents Won’t Have Their Power Restored for Another Two Weeks, According to an Estimate From PG&E
Thousands of Humboldt County residents are still without electricity days after heavy rain and high winds knocked out power across the region. While power has been restored to the vast majority of Humboldt Bay area residents who lost power on Jan. 4, many others could be left in the dark for nearly two weeks.
Why Hospitals Are Struggling to Meet Earthquake Safety Deadline
Jerold Phelps Community Hospital in Garberville, California is one of the smallest in the country. Its mere nine acute-care beds serve a community of about 10,000 people in southern Humboldt County. The next closest emergency room is about an hour’s drive north. Despite its small size, the hospital is...
Eureka Police Release Identity of Woman Whose Body Was Located Amongst Recycling in Samoa
On January 5, 2023, the Eureka Police Department was notified that a deceased female was located amongst recycling that had been transferred to the Samoa Resource Recovery Center on Vance Avenue by a Recology truck. As part of the investigation, an autopsy was performed. The cause of death has been...
Man Arrested in Eureka on Elder Abuse Charge
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Jan. 7, 2023, at about 5:30 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence on the 5300 block of Alpine Court, in the county’s jurisdiction of Eureka, for the report of an individual attempting to gain entry into an occupied residence.
Two Arrested on Suspicion of Selling Fentanyl in Hoopa
On Friday January 6th, 2023 Agents from the HCDTF and Deputies from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant at the 13000 Block of Highway 96 in Hoopa. After receiving numerous citizen complaints that 44 year old Robby Jackson and 42 year old Kathlene Mellon were selling large quantities of fentanyl throughout the Hoopa Valley, HCDTF Agents obtained a search warrant for their residence located at the 13000 block of Highway 96.
OBITUARY: Kia Ora (Kay) Ann Zeleny, 1932-2023
She was born in Queens, New York on October 27, 1932 to Peter and Nan Breslin. She graduated from Nutley High School in New Jersey. She completed secretarial school and worked in the Empire State Building before marrying Richard Zeleny. After moving from the Mid-West to the San Francisco Bay...
