Meet the Female AI Robot, Xoxe, Who is Predicting the End of the World
As technology continues to speed forward, new advances seem to come into public view daily. Every year, the annual Consumer Electronic Show in Las Vegas, Nevada is home to some breathtaking displays of science and ingenuity.
comicon.com
Previewing Marvel’s ‘Tiger Division’ #3
A NEW VILLAIN EMERGES! Will Tiger Division have what it takes to stop him before it’s too late? Meanwhile, Taegukgi discovers a startling truth about his own origin… All will be revealed!
comicon.com
Introducing The Insidious Six: Previewing ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’ #17
Art by: Ed McGuinness, Cliff Rathburn, Marcio Menyz. “Round One is over! Peter Parker finds himself trapped in Limbo. Peter not only has to find his way back home, but he has to do it in a truly hellish fashion. And who is shadowing him?”. The Amazing Spider-Man #17 is...
comicon.com
Five Unique Stories Set In Locksley’s Hood: Previewing ‘Tales From Nottingham’
Explore untold stories from the twisted universe of Nottingham, including the secret origins of Robin Hood and the Merry Men, Marian’s violent past, Aya of the Hashashin’s first kill, and an ordeal that will shake Friar Tuck to his core. Also, mysteries confront Everard Blackthorne, the Sheriff of Nottingham, culminating in an investigation that will lead directly into the climactic events of Nottingham Vol. 3.
comicon.com
Advance Review – ‘Nemesis: Reloaded’ #1 Is A Bloody, Brutal, Bombastic Ballet
Nemesis is back with a bang. Hitting the floor running, the baddest of the bad doesn’t waste any time doing what he does best. And that is executing a city-wide criminal caper. In this case executing a cunning plan that will leave the City of Angels piled high with bodies and its storm drains flowing with blood. And, I dare say, more stomach-churning twists and turns too.
comicon.com
Fighting Her Was Through Limbo: Previewing ‘Dark Web: Ms.Marvel’ #2
“LOST IN LIMBO! Caught in the explosive events unfolding across New York – including a face-to-face confrontation with CHASM himself—Kamala Khan finds herself teleported to Limbo, the domain of the Goblin Queen Madelyne Pryor! As the city descends into chaos that threatens everything and everyone Kamala holds dear, she’s left with no choice but to call on MILES MORALES for a helping hand!”
comicon.com
Final Issue Preview – ‘Batman: Urban Legends’ #23
“The final issue of the landmark anthology series is here!. Jamal Campbell’s epic Nightwing two-parter draws to a close. Batman has to defeat the Time Commander to get the Waynes back to their time. The first graduating class of Arkham Academy decides their fate and future course! And in a flashback story to the beginning of Dick Grayson’s tenure as Robin, he has to save Batman’s life.”
comicon.com
Hell To Pay: Previewing ‘Ghost Rider’ #10
“In the blood-soaked tunnels beneath Chicago, and upon the horned altar of Hell’s Backbone, the final fights of The Shadow Country arc will come to a startling conclusion. Blackheart, Exhaust, Zeb and his magicians, Talia Warroad, and the Ghost Rider himself will all crash together—and not everyone is making it out alive. In the aftermath of these battles, a new chapter will begin. Featuring new allies, new threats, and the return of some familiar faces…”
comicon.com
Previewing ‘I Am Batman’ #17 And The Mother Of All Shocking Revelations
“Following the shattering revelations of the previous issue, Jace must set aside his renewed bitterness toward his father and go save his mother. But Jace doesn’t go it alone. Ready or not, Tiff steps up as New York’s newest hero.”. I Am Batman #17 is out Tuesday 10th...
comicon.com
Commentary: ‘Westworld’ Reinvented Its Premise Before The End
One of the hardest things for a show to do is pivot in subsequent seasons. This is especially true for shows that are built upon a premise that’s fully exhausted once the season is over. Shows always should be applauded for this maneuver since it shows a reluctance to remain stagnant and keep the status quo. The trick is creating a new foundation from which the show can rise up. After its first season, which was an overwhelming success, Westworld struggled a bit to find its footing as the plot progressed. This was apparent in its final season, resulting in its cancellation. But there’s one aspect of its last run that should be praised: its reinvention and pivot.
comicon.com
TV Review: ‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ Season 2, Episode 1
The first season of Star Wars: The Bad Batch was impressive on many fronts. But it did fall into a bit of a rhythm. Although it still fell into the larger Star Wars story of the Empire’s rise, it had a monster of the week feel to it. Clone Force 99 (aka, the Bad Batch) began working as mercenaries and the episodes felt as if they were going through the motions a bit, taking job after job in order to make a life for themselves. The challenge in the second season is to break through this routine and start something new. While the premiere episode started out in the usual fashion, it quickly diverged into setting up something different.
comicon.com
Why You Should Watch ‘A Series of Unfortunate Events’
The 90s and early 2000s offered a gold rush of excellent book series for children and young adults. Of course the mega-hit was Harry Potter, but there were also plenty of creative stories including, Redwall, Artemis Fowl, Eragon, Inkheart, and The Golden Compass. However, there was one series that wasn’t strictly speaking fantasy– a tale of three plucky orphans who are pursued through a bizarre Neo-Gothic world by a murderous master of disguise: Lemony Snicket’s,
comicon.com
Advance Review: `Something Is Killing The Children’ #28 Returns To Form
After several issues full of questionable exposition that took away from some much-needed action, this stellar series gets back on track with a strong issue. While short on non-human monsters, this installment finally brings the heroine and villain face to face in an exciting prelude to battle. Overall. That’s more...
comicon.com
Days Of Past Past: Reviewing ‘Marauders’ #10
‘Marauders’ latest story arc comes to a rather rushed ending where a ton of ideas were floated but very few of them actually stay afloat by the time the issue came to an end. While much of this arc has been a beautiful colorful delight, there are many elements that speak to one of the weakest spots of this series: it’s too rushed.
comicon.com
‘Genshin Impact’ Update 3.4 Releases January 18th
As ever, Genshin Impact fans are drowning in content, as miHoYo announces the new Genshin Impact update 3.4, in a trailer dubbed “The Exquisite Night Chimes”. This new update brings back the Lantern Rite festival in Liyue Harbor, which will come with a music performance as well as a series of new mini-games and challenges for players. Players who complete all the challenges will gain more Intertwined Fates and a new four-star character.
comicon.com
Speak His Name As He Shall Appear: Reviewing ‘Star Trek’ #3
Everything about ‘Star Trek’ is a massive love letter to the franchise as a whole, picking through various characters and concepts to dive even deeper as the threads from various franchise entries are woven together into something greater. Yet, it works wonderfully to build things in its own fashion without being beholden to what might have come before. Any fan of the various series needs to be reading this book, and anyone looking to dive into Star Trek should as well because it’s one of the best on the shelves.
comicon.com
Review Round Up: All Of Last Week’s Comic Reviews
New year, new comics. And, a new batch of reviews too. As ever, Scott Redmond plowed through a good few books with the following reviews posted:. Poison Ivy #8 (DC Comics) Nightwing Vol. 2: Get Grayson (DC Comics) Detective Comics #1067 (DC Comics) Miles Morales: Spider-Man Vol 8: Empire Of...
comicon.com
The Guardians Of The Galaxy Return With A New Ongoing Series This April
First teased at New York Comic Con, Guardians Of The Galaxy #1 will be written by Jackson Lanzing and Collin Kelly and drawn by artist Kev Walker. This new creative team will chart a course into dangerous new territory as Marvel’s beloved team of intergalactic super heroes venture to new, never-before-seen planets, encounter brand-new alien species, and discover long-hidden galaxy-bending truths that will make readers question everything they thought they knew about the cosmic side of Marvel.
comicon.com
Art From Art’s Sake # 190 – The What If You Never Knew You Wanted…
Art For Art’s Sake – wending our way through the joys of all the comics artwork we can find out there, ending this week with a strange, strange What If?. JH Williams III – Absolute Sandman Overture cover and page…. Fred Hembeck – WW & Cap…
