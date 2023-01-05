Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Save the Date for the Next Great Junk HuntMaria Shimizu ChristensenMonroe, OR
America's Oldest Projectiles Found in IdahoPrateek DasguptaIdaho State
4 Amazing Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
DAYS Spoilers For the Week of December 19: Struggles and Big ReturnsSoap HubSalem, OR
Las Vegas Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanLas Vegas, NV
Related
Ask Extension: I found a praying mantis egg case. Should I move it?
Winter is here and most people aren’t out in the garden, but there’s plenty to dream about and you may have questions. For answers, turn to Ask Extension, an online question-and-answer tool from Oregon State University’s Extension Service. OSU Extension faculty and Master Gardeners reply to queries within two business days, usually less. To ask a question, simply go to the OSU Extension website, type it in and include the county where you live. Photos are very helpful.
Oregon is a winter vacation home for thousands of visiting geese
SALEM, Ore. — Winter’s in full swing and I’m so glad that’s true! So for outdoor fun, consider a front-row seat to Oregon’s largest migration event at a wildlife refuge near you. If your daily commute feels hectic, consider 20,000 Canada geese jammed wing to...
thatoregonlife.com
People Lose Their Minds Over The French Toast At This Oregon Coast Cafe
When you are headed to one of Oregon’s favorite coastal towns, Newport, the Fishtails Cafe is an absolute must if you are looking for a good meal. Open seven days a week until 4pm, you will surely not be disappointed when visiting Fishtails. The small coastal town has been...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Here are the best dates to search the Oregon coast for glass floats in 2023
If your 2023 New Year’s resolution is to find a glass float on the Oregon coast, then it’s time to start planning and strategizing.
KTVL
Newport sea lion dock lost at sea after recent storms
NEWPORT, Ore. — Stormy weather on Oregon's coast tore Newport's popular sea lion dock from its pilings just over a week ago. All six sections broke free and drifted out to sea. Newport city officials say high winds and tides impacted the docks. Several fishermen launched their boats in...
Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning gets portrait tattoo of wife Sauphia with several meaningful symbols
Oregon’s head coach got a portrait of his wife, Sauphia, tattooed on his ribs that includes the names of their sons, Caden, Kniles and Titan, as well as several symbols for each of the colleges where he’s worked. Artist Alex Turner of Black Label Tattoo in Eugene posted...
kptv.com
Silverton pet shelter burns down, killing 30 cats, 2 people displaced
SILVERTON, Ore. (KPTV) - A Silverton home that operated as a rescue shelter for cats burned Saturday night, killing 30 cats. Both people who lived in the home managed to get themselves and their dogs out safely. Fire crews said the home is a total loss with damage upwards to...
kezi.com
Study shows Oregon No. 2 state with most inbound moves in 2022, Eugene one of the most moved-into cities
EUGENE, Ore. -- Oregon was the second most popular state to move to in 2022, according to an annual study by United Van Lines. Michael Stoll, an economist at UCLA, has spent the last decade working closely with the company to break down the data. "The study is accounting of...
philomathnews.com
Veteran Volunteer Program looking for individuals
The Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs is seeking individuals in Benton, Linn and Marion counties who are interested in serving aging veterans in their own communities through the Veteran Volunteer Program. The goal of the program is to equip volunteers with information so they can help educate and connect...
Eugene-based author Cai Emmons, who wrote about living with a fatal ALS diagnosis, dies at 71
Before she was diagnosed with bulbar-onset amyotrophic lateral sclerosis in February 2021, Cai Emmons was recognized as an award-winning novelist, playwright and teacher. But in the months before she died at 71, on Jan. 2, the Eugene-based Emmons also became known for a series of eloquent blog entries and essays she wrote about what it was like to live knowing that she had a fatal illness.
kezi.com
Springfield diner comes together to buy RV for homeless man
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A homeless man will soon have a roof over his head, all thanks to an owner of a local diner and its customers. Addi Farnsworth, owner of Addi's Diner, was able to raise $1,500 in three months to buy Bob Ady an RV. "Finally came to the...
See the most expensive home for sale in each of Oregon’s 36 counties
Thinking about moving in the New Year? Before you pack up your pots and pans, see what you can buy at the median sale price, which varies widely across Oregon. Portland homes can cost 2.5 times those in Baker County at the Idaho state line. If you’re dreaming big, here’s...
KATU.com
Newberg-Dundee Police retired K9 Officer Arko passes
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Newberg-Dundee Police Department is mourning the loss of K9 Arko. Arko served the community for nine years and was a beloved department member. Arko was born in September 2008 in the Czech Republic and joined the Newberg-Dundee in 2010. Arko was credited with over 50...
Daily Iowan
5 Best Places to Buy a House in Oregon
Oregon real estate prices have skyrocketed over the past decade. Home prices in Oregon have increased nearly 20% over the past year, with a typical home price of $509,539. Rents in mid-sized cities like Salem are up 18%. According to Beaverton real estate agents, this is mainly due to continued population growth and increased demand in metropolitan and suburban areas. New residents are drawn to Oregon’s natural beauty, from its extensive hiking trails to its rocky Pacific coast. Oregon is home to world-class technology and apparel companies such as Intel and Nike, and employees from around the world live and work here. Oregon’s five most populous cities were evaluated to find the best Oregon real estate market investment opportunities. The following indicators were considered:
highway58herald.org
Restaurant review: Some Really Good Food right down the road in Fall Creek
By GARY CARL/for The Herald — Recently we discovered a new restaurant called “Dueling Spoons”. It’s located at 39074 Jasper Lowell Rd. in Fall Creek and is definitely worth finding. Billy Reid, the owner/chef is a graduate of the French Culinary Institute in New York. He...
yachatsnews.com
Newport enacts one of state’s toughest ordinances on “to-go” food containers, but many restaurants have already adjusted
To-go food is changing in Newport. Taking home that leftover salad from the cafe or burrito from the drive-through could look a lot different now for diners at Newport’s restaurants as the city enacts one of Oregon’s strictest bans on single-use plastic food containers. More coastal cities could be next.
KDRV
Klamath County Native and OSU Student Found Dead
CORVALLIS, Ore.-- Benton County Sheriff's Office confirms that Steven Mainwaring was found dead Sunday afternoon near Mary's Peak. After two weeks of searching, deputies responded at 4:54 p.m. to a remote area of Mary's Peak where volunteers searching reported to find Mainwaring's Ford Bronco. When deputies arrived, they found Mainwaring's body near the car.
hh-today.com
Bottle Drop follow: Look up and smile
Following up on last week’s story about the Albany Bottle Drop, and more generally about the Oregon Bottle Bill, there’s something I’d like to amend. The Dec. 30 story was prompted by the Oregon Beverage Recycling Cooperative’s announcement of changes in its terms and conditions taking effect Jan 1.
Body of missing Corvallis man found in Mary’s Peak
Just before 5 p.m., volunteers looking for Steven Mainwaring found a Ford Bronco he was thought to be driving the last time he was seen on December 18. Deputies arrived and found Mainwaring's body near the Bronco.
Comments / 0