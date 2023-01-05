ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

The Oregonian

Ask Extension: I found a praying mantis egg case. Should I move it?

Winter is here and most people aren’t out in the garden, but there’s plenty to dream about and you may have questions. For answers, turn to Ask Extension, an online question-and-answer tool from Oregon State University’s Extension Service. OSU Extension faculty and Master Gardeners reply to queries within two business days, usually less. To ask a question, simply go to the OSU Extension website, type it in and include the county where you live. Photos are very helpful.
LANE COUNTY, OR
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
OREGON STATE
KTVL

Newport sea lion dock lost at sea after recent storms

NEWPORT, Ore. — Stormy weather on Oregon's coast tore Newport's popular sea lion dock from its pilings just over a week ago. All six sections broke free and drifted out to sea. Newport city officials say high winds and tides impacted the docks. Several fishermen launched their boats in...
NEWPORT, OR
philomathnews.com

Veteran Volunteer Program looking for individuals

The Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs is seeking individuals in Benton, Linn and Marion counties who are interested in serving aging veterans in their own communities through the Veteran Volunteer Program. The goal of the program is to equip volunteers with information so they can help educate and connect...
BENTON COUNTY, OR
The Oregonian

Eugene-based author Cai Emmons, who wrote about living with a fatal ALS diagnosis, dies at 71

Before she was diagnosed with bulbar-onset amyotrophic lateral sclerosis in February 2021, Cai Emmons was recognized as an award-winning novelist, playwright and teacher. But in the months before she died at 71, on Jan. 2, the Eugene-based Emmons also became known for a series of eloquent blog entries and essays she wrote about what it was like to live knowing that she had a fatal illness.
EUGENE, OR
KATU.com

Newberg-Dundee Police retired K9 Officer Arko passes

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Newberg-Dundee Police Department is mourning the loss of K9 Arko. Arko served the community for nine years and was a beloved department member. Arko was born in September 2008 in the Czech Republic and joined the Newberg-Dundee in 2010. Arko was credited with over 50...
NEWBERG, OR
Daily Iowan

5 Best Places to Buy a House in Oregon

Oregon real estate prices have skyrocketed over the past decade. Home prices in Oregon have increased nearly 20% over the past year, with a typical home price of $509,539. Rents in mid-sized cities like Salem are up 18%. According to Beaverton real estate agents, this is mainly due to continued population growth and increased demand in metropolitan and suburban areas. New residents are drawn to Oregon’s natural beauty, from its extensive hiking trails to its rocky Pacific coast. Oregon is home to world-class technology and apparel companies such as Intel and Nike, and employees from around the world live and work here. Oregon’s five most populous cities were evaluated to find the best Oregon real estate market investment opportunities. The following indicators were considered:
OREGON STATE
KDRV

Klamath County Native and OSU Student Found Dead

CORVALLIS, Ore.-- Benton County Sheriff's Office confirms that Steven Mainwaring was found dead Sunday afternoon near Mary's Peak. After two weeks of searching, deputies responded at 4:54 p.m. to a remote area of Mary's Peak where volunteers searching reported to find Mainwaring's Ford Bronco. When deputies arrived, they found Mainwaring's body near the car.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
hh-today.com

Bottle Drop follow: Look up and smile

Following up on last week’s story about the Albany Bottle Drop, and more generally about the Oregon Bottle Bill, there’s something I’d like to amend. The Dec. 30 story was prompted by the Oregon Beverage Recycling Cooperative’s announcement of changes in its terms and conditions taking effect Jan 1.
ALBANY, OR

