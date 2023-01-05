ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Ilhan Omar reacts to Kevin McCarthy's plan to pull her from committees

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Sunday condemned House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) plans to kick her off the House Foreign Affairs Committee as hypocritical. Omar was asked about McCarthy's repeated promises to yank her committee assignments during an appearance on MSNBC's Yasmin Vossoughian Reports. The progressive lawmaker was specifically questioned about if there were any developments on the matter in the days since McCarthy had secured the speaker's gavel.
The Independent

Texas governor confronts Biden at airport after complaining he wasn’t invited to border visit

Joe Biden was confronted by the governor of Texas on the tarmac on Sunday after the latter complained hours earlier that he had only been extended an invitation to meet him as an afterthought.The moment occurred as Mr Biden touched down in the Lone Star State for a trip to the US-Mexico border, where he met with agents from US Customs and Border Protection as well as local elected leaders.The trip comes as the president has long faced criticism from conservatives for not viewing the situation at the US-Mexico border firsthand, as well as for rolling back controversial Trump-era...
Amarie M.

Marjorie Taylor Greene vows to impeach President Biden in November: "It will be easy," she tweets

Marjorie Taylor Greene, Republican House of Representatives congresswoman for Georgia's 14th district asserted in a November 2021 tweet that impeaching Biden "will be easy" and that he will be impeached "with proof." She also made reference to her 'NO' vote against Nancy Pelosi’s push to impeach President Trump, calling it a "political assassination attempt" with "zero evidence" (source).
FOX2Now

Lawmakers approve of pay raises ahead of inauguration

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Lawmakers passed a law to raise several elected officials’ pay ahead of their inauguration into the new term. The legislation raises the salary of all statewide officers, agency directors, and legislators. While Pritzker does not take a salary, the new pay for governors is $205,700 yearly. The Lieutenant Governor, Comptroller and Treasurer all are getting a 14% raise, while the Attorney General and Secretary of State get an 11% pay increase. Legislators’ base pay for the next term is $85,000, an 18% increase.
FOX2Now

Pro-Bolsonaro protesters storm Brazil’s Congress, high court

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro who refuse to accept his electoral defeat stormed Congress, the Supreme Court and presidential palace in the capital Sunday, just a week after the inauguration of his leftist rival, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Thousands...
FOX2Now

Trump calls for primary challengers to McConnell, GOP senators who vote with him

(The Hill) — Former President Donald Trump on Monday urged Republicans to stake out primary challenges against Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and other GOP senators who voted with the leader. In his post on his Truth Social platform, Trump congratulated House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) for winning...
FOX2Now

Judge rejects Trump’s motion to dismiss New York AG’s lawsuit

(The Hill) – A New York state judge on Friday rejected a motion from former President Trump to dismiss a lawsuit filed against him by New York Attorney General Letitia James (D), allowing the case to proceed. New York Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron ruled the arguments from Trump’s...
FOX2Now

Brazil authorities arrest pro-Bolsonaro rioters after government buildings trashed

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian authorities were picking up pieces and investigating Monday after thousands of ex-President Jair Bolsonaro’s supporters stormed Congress, the Supreme Court and presidential palace then trashed the nation’s highest seats of power. The protesters were seeking military intervention to either restore the...
FOX2Now

Biden to get a firsthand look at US-Mexico border situation

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is heading to the U.S.-Mexico border on Sunday, his first trip there as president after two years of hounding by Republicans who have hammered him as soft on border security while the number of migrants crossing spirals. Biden is due to spend a...
FOX2Now

FOX2Now

